Here's the live share price of Divine Power Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divine Power Energy has gained 13.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 200.41%.
Divine Power Energy’s current P/E of 66.31x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Divine Power Energy
|0.10
|2.44
|8.88
|102.44
|205.16
|23.93
|13.74
|Hindustan Copper
|2.23
|-6.30
|69.81
|132.29
|183.19
|77.50
|32.17
|Precision Wires India
|6.77
|28.75
|33.08
|81.73
|143.92
|69.84
|68.92
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|-2.93
|35.08
|14.94
|4.13
|5.14
|24.26
|13.92
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.94
|12.34
|8.02
|-9.25
|38.93
|62.90
|41.03
|KSH International
|5.15
|4.54
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|2.28
|1.36
|Bhagyanagar India
|11.46
|-5.15
|23.06
|78.13
|127.52
|49.95
|27.70
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|5.40
|-7.18
|14.19
|121.07
|193.31
|18.72
|10.85
|Shera Energy
|-4.62
|-4.47
|-5.24
|-13.67
|-15.54
|21.21
|11.61
|Madhav Copper
|11.40
|-17.59
|45.12
|40.33
|62.14
|36.96
|-6.57
|Cubex Tubings
|-5.08
|-15.77
|14.73
|22.79
|13.32
|51.44
|34.98
|Rajnandini Metal
|-6.17
|-8.75
|-9.65
|-18.71
|-30.48
|-35.26
|-1.99
|Sagardeep Alloys
|-3.20
|-5.61
|-8.96
|-13.67
|-23.70
|-0.82
|-12.12
Over the last one year, Divine Power Energy has gained 205.16% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.19%), Precision Wires India (143.92%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Divine Power Energy has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.17%) and Precision Wires India (68.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|291.67
|293.42
|10
|297.39
|294.63
|20
|294.84
|294.5
|50
|289.09
|288.62
|100
|281.38
|270.41
|200
|218.43
|233.51
In the latest quarter, Divine Power Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divine Power Energy fact sheet for more information
Divine Power Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2001PLC112176 and registration number is 112176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divine Power Energy is ₹289.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divine Power Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Divine Power Energy is ₹622.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Divine Power Energy are ₹294.00 and ₹289.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divine Power Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divine Power Energy is ₹330.60 and 52-week low of Divine Power Energy is ₹92.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Divine Power Energy has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, 4.3% over 3 months, 200.41% over 1 year, 23.93% across 3 years, and 13.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divine Power Energy are 66.31 and 6.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.