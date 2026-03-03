Facebook Pixel Code
Divine Power Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIVINE POWER ENERGY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Divine Power Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹289.90 Closed
-1.48₹ -4.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Divine Power Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹289.10₹294.00
₹289.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.05₹330.60
₹289.90
Open Price
₹294.00
Prev. Close
₹294.25
Volume
11,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Divine Power Energy has gained 13.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 200.41%.

Divine Power Energy’s current P/E of 66.31x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Divine Power Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Divine Power Energy		0.102.448.88102.44205.1623.9313.74
Hindustan Copper		2.23-6.3069.81132.29183.1977.5032.17
Precision Wires India		6.7728.7533.0881.73143.9269.8468.92
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		-2.9335.0814.944.135.1424.2613.92
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9412.348.02-9.2538.9362.9041.03
KSH International		5.154.547.007.007.002.281.36
Bhagyanagar India		11.46-5.1523.0678.13127.5249.9527.70
Sunlite Recycling Industries		5.40-7.1814.19121.07193.3118.7210.85
Shera Energy		-4.62-4.47-5.24-13.67-15.5421.2111.61
Madhav Copper		11.40-17.5945.1240.3362.1436.96-6.57
Cubex Tubings		-5.08-15.7714.7322.7913.3251.4434.98
Rajnandini Metal		-6.17-8.75-9.65-18.71-30.48-35.26-1.99
Sagardeep Alloys		-3.20-5.61-8.96-13.67-23.70-0.82-12.12

Over the last one year, Divine Power Energy has gained 205.16% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.19%), Precision Wires India (143.92%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Divine Power Energy has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.17%) and Precision Wires India (68.92%).

Divine Power Energy Financials

Divine Power Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5291.67293.42
10297.39294.63
20294.84294.5
50289.09288.62
100281.38270.41
200218.43233.51

Divine Power Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Divine Power Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Divine Power Energy Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Divine Power Energy fact sheet for more information

About Divine Power Energy

Divine Power Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2001PLC112176 and registration number is 112176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod
  • Address
    Unit No. Offices, 1st Floor, CSC-II, B-Block, New Delhi Delhi 110092
  • Contact
    info@dpel.in
    http://www.dpel.in

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Giri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Talwar
    Director
  • Ms. Dali Giri
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Grover
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Gaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Divine Power Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Divine Power Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Divine Power Energy is ₹289.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Divine Power Energy?

The Divine Power Energy is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Divine Power Energy?

The market cap of Divine Power Energy is ₹622.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Divine Power Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Divine Power Energy are ₹294.00 and ₹289.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Divine Power Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Divine Power Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Divine Power Energy is ₹330.60 and 52-week low of Divine Power Energy is ₹92.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Divine Power Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Divine Power Energy has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, 3.8% for the past month, 4.3% over 3 months, 200.41% over 1 year, 23.93% across 3 years, and 13.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Divine Power Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Divine Power Energy are 66.31 and 6.01 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Divine Power Energy News

