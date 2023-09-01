Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
V-Marc India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908UR2014PLC001066 and registration number is 001066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹289.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V-Marc India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of V-Marc India Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Marc India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹133.35 and 52-week low of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.