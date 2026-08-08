What is the share price of V-Marc India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Marc India is ₹316.00 as on .

What kind of stock is V-Marc India? The V-Marc India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Marc India? The market cap of V-Marc India is ₹4,630.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Marc India? Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Marc India are ₹334.95 and ₹306.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Marc India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Marc India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Marc India is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of V-Marc India is ₹69.82 as on .

How has the V-Marc India performed historically in terms of returns? The V-Marc India has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 9.02% for the past month, 88.39% over 3 months, 339.65% over 1 year, 166.3% across 3 years, and 122.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Marc India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Marc India are 46.28 and 15.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global