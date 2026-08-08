Here's the live share price of V-Marc India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V-Marc India
|13.77
|9.02
|88.39
|211.07
|339.65
|166.30
|122.14
|Polycab India
|1.22
|-1.95
|2.39
|18.36
|33.96
|26.08
|38.50
|KEI Industries
|12.02
|9.67
|9.58
|21.76
|45.74
|33.11
|49.81
|R R Kabel
|6.02
|25.98
|43.20
|87.94
|115.77
|32.06
|18.16
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|1.35
|-0.36
|-3.90
|-5.05
|7.52
|0.79
|6.89
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.37
|61.84
|114.27
|184.37
|133.46
|438.60
|446.03
|Finolex Cables
|3.75
|-2.23
|-5.81
|29.27
|19.45
|-1.59
|15.64
|Universal Cables
|3.89
|27.14
|31.14
|91.96
|99.48
|38.28
|50.83
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.43
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|12.45
|3.99
|2.38
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.08
|3.13
|7.47
|28.42
|57.59
|16.37
|9.52
|Paramount Communications
|6.23
|0.75
|48.60
|79.11
|30.88
|12.93
|34.09
|Vidya Wires
|4.17
|-0.33
|6.50
|92.11
|79.54
|21.54
|12.42
|Dynamic Cables
|1.70
|13.40
|-3.40
|24.79
|-1.19
|11.07
|42.54
|Quadrant Future Tek
|4.49
|-18.69
|10.60
|18.68
|-7.43
|-6.62
|-4.03
|Divine Power Energy
|-0.47
|-0.58
|8.87
|83.80
|319.23
|53.97
|29.56
|Prime Cable Industries
|-1.03
|34.65
|65.00
|110.43
|133.27
|32.62
|18.46
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.49
|5.53
|1.81
|23.99
|22.42
|31.25
|28.38
|Plaza Wires
|12.60
|2.49
|-14.64
|19.20
|-13.45
|-15.84
|-9.83
|Bhadora Industries
|7.09
|-7.06
|31.38
|32.33
|-13.07
|-4.56
|-2.76
|DCG Cables & Wires
|6.71
|12.65
|-23.51
|-8.02
|-25.70
|-13.34
|-8.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V-Marc India has gained 339.65% compared to peers like Polycab India (33.96%), KEI Industries (45.74%), R R Kabel (115.77%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Marc India has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.50%) and KEI Industries (49.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|275.51
|278.53
|10
|278.94
|277.67
|20
|278.54
|275.46
|50
|258.18
|254.48
|100
|199.59
|218.03
|200
|154.37
|173.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V-Marc India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the V-Marc India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
V-Marc India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908UR2014PLC001066 and registration number is 001066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1797.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Marc India is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Marc India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of V-Marc India is ₹4,630.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Marc India are ₹334.95 and ₹306.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Marc India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Marc India is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of V-Marc India is ₹69.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V-Marc India has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 9.02% for the past month, 88.39% over 3 months, 339.65% over 1 year, 166.3% across 3 years, and 122.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Marc India are 46.28 and 15.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global