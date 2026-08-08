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V-Marc India Share Price

NSE
BSE

V-MARC INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of V-Marc India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.00 Closed
-3.94₹ -12.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V-Marc India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹306.10₹334.95
₹316.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.82₹340.00
₹316.00
Open Price
₹334.95
Prev. Close
₹328.95
Volume
5,11,500

Source: Dion Global

V-Marc India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V-Marc India		13.779.0288.39211.07339.65166.30122.14
Polycab India		1.22-1.952.3918.3633.9626.0838.50
KEI Industries		12.029.679.5821.7645.7433.1149.81
R R Kabel		6.0225.9843.2087.94115.7732.0618.16
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		1.35-0.36-3.90-5.057.520.796.89
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.3761.84114.27184.37133.46438.60446.03
Finolex Cables		3.75-2.23-5.8129.2719.45-1.5915.64
Universal Cables		3.8927.1431.1491.9699.4838.2850.83
Laser Power and Infra		-1.4312.4512.4512.4512.453.992.38
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.083.137.4728.4257.5916.379.52
Paramount Communications		6.230.7548.6079.1130.8812.9334.09
Vidya Wires		4.17-0.336.5092.1179.5421.5412.42
Dynamic Cables		1.7013.40-3.4024.79-1.1911.0742.54
Quadrant Future Tek		4.49-18.6910.6018.68-7.43-6.62-4.03
Divine Power Energy		-0.47-0.588.8783.80319.2353.9729.56
Prime Cable Industries		-1.0334.6565.00110.43133.2732.6218.46
Cords Cable Industries		8.495.531.8123.9922.4231.2528.38
Plaza Wires		12.602.49-14.6419.20-13.45-15.84-9.83
Bhadora Industries		7.09-7.0631.3832.33-13.07-4.56-2.76
DCG Cables & Wires		6.7112.65-23.51-8.02-25.70-13.34-8.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V-Marc India has gained 339.65% compared to peers like Polycab India (33.96%), KEI Industries (45.74%), R R Kabel (115.77%). From a 5 year perspective, V-Marc India has outperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.50%) and KEI Industries (49.81%).

V-Marc India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V-Marc India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5275.51278.53
10278.94277.67
20278.54275.46
50258.18254.48
100199.59218.03
200154.37173.44

Source: Dion Global

V-Marc India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V-Marc India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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V-Marc India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the V-Marc India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About V-Marc India

V-Marc India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908UR2014PLC001066 and registration number is 001066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1797.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Kumar Tibrewal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Prabhakar Tikle
    Executive Director

FAQs on V-Marc India Share Price

What is the share price of V-Marc India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Marc India is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V-Marc India?

The V-Marc India is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of V-Marc India?

The market cap of V-Marc India is ₹4,630.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V-Marc India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V-Marc India are ₹334.95 and ₹306.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Marc India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Marc India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Marc India is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of V-Marc India is ₹69.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V-Marc India performed historically in terms of returns?

The V-Marc India has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, 9.02% for the past month, 88.39% over 3 months, 339.65% over 1 year, 166.3% across 3 years, and 122.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V-Marc India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V-Marc India are 46.28 and 15.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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