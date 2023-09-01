Follow Us

V-MARC INDIA LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹127.00 Closed
-4.76-6.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V-Marc India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.70₹138.40
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.80₹133.35
₹127.00
Open Price
₹133.55
Prev. Close
₹133.35
Volume
1,68,000

V-Marc India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.7
  • R2142.4
  • R3146.4
  • Pivot
    130.7
  • S1123
  • S2119
  • S3111.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.02124.23
  • 1039.23117.4
  • 2037.55109.15
  • 5035.693.97
  • 10036.6579.32
  • 20037.2565.43

V-Marc India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10

V-Marc India Ltd. Share Holdings

V-Marc India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jul, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About V-Marc India Ltd.

V-Marc India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31908UR2014PLC001066 and registration number is 001066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aloak Kumar Tulsiyan
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Kumar Tibrewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Prabhakar Tikle
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director

FAQs on V-Marc India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V-Marc India Ltd.?

The market cap of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹289.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V-Marc India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V-Marc India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of V-Marc India Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of V-Marc India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V-Marc India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V-Marc India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹133.35 and 52-week low of V-Marc India Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

