Here's the live share price of DCG Cables & Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCG Cables & Wires has declined 7.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.20%.
DCG Cables & Wires’s current P/E of 11.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCG Cables & Wires
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-16.50
|-12.94
|-4.44
|-11.53
|-7.09
|Polycab India
|5.27
|13.90
|18.29
|18.15
|75.50
|40.70
|44.58
|KEI Industries
|8.89
|19.21
|25.10
|29.46
|65.95
|45.66
|59.83
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.12
|-5.99
|-8.43
|-1.45
|31.29
|8.44
|7.45
|R R Kabel
|1.98
|7.56
|10.05
|26.48
|72.94
|8.54
|5.04
|Finolex Cables
|16.51
|28.08
|27.59
|10.46
|17.95
|6.85
|18.78
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|3.41
|9.10
|-4.99
|-5.41
|64.35
|288.86
|355.33
|Universal Cables
|1.17
|-6.61
|-28.51
|-5.11
|41.12
|25.33
|37.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.87
|9.91
|16.17
|16.17
|16.17
|5.12
|3.04
|V-Marc India
|-0.83
|14.76
|1.25
|40.21
|183.81
|142.68
|70.62
|Dynamic Cables
|4.49
|-4.18
|-11.78
|-32.74
|5.20
|50.99
|33.62
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.61
|-2.98
|-0.94
|-39.97
|-33.76
|-13.90
|-8.59
|Vidya Wires
|5.45
|12.39
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-0.97
|-0.59
|Paramount Communications
|-2.62
|-12.97
|-10.44
|-27.23
|-33.55
|-1.74
|31.01
|Cords Cable Industries
|-0.58
|-0.89
|-17.39
|-5.58
|-1.34
|34.14
|31.00
|Plaza Wires
|-5.59
|-10.06
|-10.14
|-36.12
|-33.75
|-23.46
|-14.82
|Prime Cable Industries
|5.56
|-2.80
|-23.91
|1.79
|1.79
|0.59
|0.36
|Bhadora Industries
|-10.15
|-7.42
|-18.86
|-33.51
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Marco Cables & Conductors
|-4.62
|2.82
|-23.65
|-18.42
|-17.44
|-8.60
|-5.25
|CMI
|0
|-11.55
|-14.95
|23.82
|-4.32
|-35.92
|-41.51
Over the last one year, DCG Cables & Wires has declined 4.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, DCG Cables & Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.96
|59.76
|10
|60.15
|59.98
|20
|60.4
|60.46
|50
|62.86
|62.36
|100
|64.94
|64.71
|200
|67.98
|70.11
In the latest quarter, DCG Cables & Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the DCG Cables & Wires fact sheet for more information
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999GJ2017PLC099290 and registration number is 099290. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCG Cables & Wires is ₹59.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCG Cables & Wires is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹107.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCG Cables & Wires are ₹59.20 and ₹59.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCG Cables & Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹53.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCG Cables & Wires has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -16.62% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, -11.53% across 3 years, and -7.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCG Cables & Wires are 11.73 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.