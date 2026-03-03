Facebook Pixel Code
DCG Cables & Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCG CABLES & WIRES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of DCG Cables & Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.20 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
DCG Cables & Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.20₹59.20
₹59.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.90₹81.00
₹59.20
Open Price
₹59.20
Prev. Close
₹59.50
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCG Cables & Wires has declined 7.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.20%.

DCG Cables & Wires’s current P/E of 11.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DCG Cables & Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCG Cables & Wires		-1.33-5.96-16.50-12.94-4.44-11.53-7.09
Polycab India		5.2713.9018.2918.1575.5040.7044.58
KEI Industries		8.8919.2125.1029.4665.9545.6659.83
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.12-5.99-8.43-1.4531.298.447.45
R R Kabel		1.987.5610.0526.4872.948.545.04
Finolex Cables		16.5128.0827.5910.4617.956.8518.78
Diamond Power Infrastructure		3.419.10-4.99-5.4164.35288.86355.33
Universal Cables		1.17-6.61-28.51-5.1141.1225.3337.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.879.9116.1716.1716.175.123.04
V-Marc India		-0.8314.761.2540.21183.81142.6870.62
Dynamic Cables		4.49-4.18-11.78-32.745.2050.9933.62
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.61-2.98-0.94-39.97-33.76-13.90-8.59
Vidya Wires		5.4512.39-2.90-2.90-2.90-0.97-0.59
Paramount Communications		-2.62-12.97-10.44-27.23-33.55-1.7431.01
Cords Cable Industries		-0.58-0.89-17.39-5.58-1.3434.1431.00
Plaza Wires		-5.59-10.06-10.14-36.12-33.75-23.46-14.82
Prime Cable Industries		5.56-2.80-23.911.791.790.590.36
Bhadora Industries		-10.15-7.42-18.86-33.51-42.33-16.76-10.42
Marco Cables & Conductors		-4.622.82-23.65-18.42-17.44-8.60-5.25
CMI		0-11.55-14.9523.82-4.32-35.92-41.51

Over the last one year, DCG Cables & Wires has declined 4.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, DCG Cables & Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).

DCG Cables & Wires Financials

DCG Cables & Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.9659.76
1060.1559.98
2060.460.46
5062.8662.36
10064.9464.71
20067.9870.11

DCG Cables & Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCG Cables & Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

DCG Cables & Wires Corporate Actions

About DCG Cables & Wires

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36999GJ2017PLC099290 and registration number is 099290. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Devangbhai Harshadbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshadbhai Bhogilal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ushaben Harsadbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Piyush Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhruvi Ramesh Bhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viraj Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCG Cables & Wires Share Price

What is the share price of DCG Cables & Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCG Cables & Wires is ₹59.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCG Cables & Wires?

The DCG Cables & Wires is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCG Cables & Wires?

The market cap of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹107.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCG Cables & Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCG Cables & Wires are ₹59.20 and ₹59.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCG Cables & Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCG Cables & Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of DCG Cables & Wires is ₹53.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DCG Cables & Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCG Cables & Wires has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -2.71% for the past month, -16.62% over 3 months, -13.2% over 1 year, -11.53% across 3 years, and -7.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCG Cables & Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCG Cables & Wires are 11.73 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DCG Cables & Wires News

