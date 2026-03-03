Here's the live share price of Prime Cable Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prime Cable Industries has gained 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.79%.
Prime Cable Industries’s current P/E of 13.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prime Cable Industries
|5.56
|-2.80
|-23.91
|1.79
|1.79
|0.59
|0.36
|Polycab India
|5.27
|13.90
|18.29
|18.15
|75.50
|40.70
|44.58
|KEI Industries
|8.89
|19.21
|25.10
|29.46
|65.95
|45.66
|59.83
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.12
|-5.99
|-8.43
|-1.45
|31.29
|8.44
|7.45
|R R Kabel
|1.98
|7.56
|10.05
|26.48
|72.94
|8.54
|5.04
|Finolex Cables
|16.51
|28.08
|27.59
|10.46
|17.95
|6.85
|18.78
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|3.41
|9.10
|-4.99
|-5.41
|64.35
|288.86
|355.33
|Universal Cables
|1.17
|-6.61
|-28.51
|-5.11
|41.12
|25.33
|37.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.87
|9.91
|16.17
|16.17
|16.17
|5.12
|3.04
|V-Marc India
|-0.83
|14.76
|1.25
|40.21
|183.81
|142.68
|70.62
|Dynamic Cables
|4.49
|-4.18
|-11.78
|-32.74
|5.20
|50.99
|33.62
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.61
|-2.98
|-0.94
|-39.97
|-33.76
|-13.90
|-8.59
|Vidya Wires
|5.45
|12.39
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-0.97
|-0.59
|Paramount Communications
|-2.62
|-12.97
|-10.44
|-27.23
|-33.55
|-1.74
|31.01
|Cords Cable Industries
|-0.58
|-0.89
|-17.39
|-5.58
|-1.34
|34.14
|31.00
|Plaza Wires
|-5.59
|-10.06
|-10.14
|-36.12
|-33.75
|-23.46
|-14.82
|Bhadora Industries
|-10.15
|-7.42
|-18.86
|-33.51
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|DCG Cables & Wires
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-16.50
|-12.94
|-4.44
|-11.53
|-7.09
|Marco Cables & Conductors
|-4.62
|2.82
|-23.65
|-18.42
|-17.44
|-8.60
|-5.25
|CMI
|0
|-11.55
|-14.95
|23.82
|-4.32
|-35.92
|-41.51
Over the last one year, Prime Cable Industries has gained 1.79% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Cable Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.22
|77.13
|10
|79.34
|78.39
|20
|81.62
|79.86
|50
|81.3
|82.68
|100
|89.79
|88.58
|200
|46.46
|0
In the latest quarter, Prime Cable Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.18%, FII holding rose to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prime Cable Industries fact sheet for more information
Prime Cable Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31905DL2008PLC177989 and registration number is 177989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Cable Industries is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prime Cable Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Prime Cable Industries is ₹146.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Cable Industries are ₹79.90 and ₹75.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Cable Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Cable Industries is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Prime Cable Industries is ₹70.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prime Cable Industries has shown returns of 3.37% over the past day, -2.15% for the past month, -23.7% over 3 months, 1.79% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Cable Industries are 13.88 and 2.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.