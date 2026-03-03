Facebook Pixel Code
Prime Cable Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRIME CABLE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Prime Cable Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.70 Closed
3.37₹ 2.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Prime Cable Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.55₹79.90
₹79.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.70₹123.65
₹79.70
Open Price
₹76.00
Prev. Close
₹77.10
Volume
59,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prime Cable Industries has gained 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.79%.

Prime Cable Industries’s current P/E of 13.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Prime Cable Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Cable Industries		5.56-2.80-23.911.791.790.590.36
Polycab India		5.2713.9018.2918.1575.5040.7044.58
KEI Industries		8.8919.2125.1029.4665.9545.6659.83
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.12-5.99-8.43-1.4531.298.447.45
R R Kabel		1.987.5610.0526.4872.948.545.04
Finolex Cables		16.5128.0827.5910.4617.956.8518.78
Diamond Power Infrastructure		3.419.10-4.99-5.4164.35288.86355.33
Universal Cables		1.17-6.61-28.51-5.1141.1225.3337.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.879.9116.1716.1716.175.123.04
V-Marc India		-0.8314.761.2540.21183.81142.6870.62
Dynamic Cables		4.49-4.18-11.78-32.745.2050.9933.62
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.61-2.98-0.94-39.97-33.76-13.90-8.59
Vidya Wires		5.4512.39-2.90-2.90-2.90-0.97-0.59
Paramount Communications		-2.62-12.97-10.44-27.23-33.55-1.7431.01
Cords Cable Industries		-0.58-0.89-17.39-5.58-1.3434.1431.00
Plaza Wires		-5.59-10.06-10.14-36.12-33.75-23.46-14.82
Bhadora Industries		-10.15-7.42-18.86-33.51-42.33-16.76-10.42
DCG Cables & Wires		-1.33-5.96-16.50-12.94-4.44-11.53-7.09
Marco Cables & Conductors		-4.622.82-23.65-18.42-17.44-8.60-5.25
CMI		0-11.55-14.9523.82-4.32-35.92-41.51

Over the last one year, Prime Cable Industries has gained 1.79% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Prime Cable Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).

Prime Cable Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Prime Cable Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.2277.13
1079.3478.39
2081.6279.86
5081.382.68
10089.7988.58
20046.460

Prime Cable Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prime Cable Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.18%, FII holding rose to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Prime Cable Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Prime Cable Industries fact sheet for more information

About Prime Cable Industries

Prime Cable Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31905DL2008PLC177989 and registration number is 177989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 140.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Purshotam Singla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naman Singla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Singla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreya Jhalani Singla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brahm Datt Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Prime Cable Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Prime Cable Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prime Cable Industries is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prime Cable Industries?

The Prime Cable Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Cable Industries?

The market cap of Prime Cable Industries is ₹146.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prime Cable Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prime Cable Industries are ₹79.90 and ₹75.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prime Cable Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prime Cable Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prime Cable Industries is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Prime Cable Industries is ₹70.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Prime Cable Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prime Cable Industries has shown returns of 3.37% over the past day, -2.15% for the past month, -23.7% over 3 months, 1.79% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prime Cable Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prime Cable Industries are 13.88 and 2.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Prime Cable Industries News

