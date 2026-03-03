Here's the live share price of Bhadora Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhadora Industries has declined 10.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.33%.
Bhadora Industries’s current P/E of 10.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhadora Industries
|-10.15
|-7.42
|-18.86
|-33.51
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Polycab India
|5.27
|13.90
|18.29
|18.15
|75.50
|40.70
|44.58
|KEI Industries
|8.89
|19.21
|25.10
|29.46
|65.95
|45.66
|59.83
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.12
|-5.99
|-8.43
|-1.45
|31.29
|8.44
|7.45
|R R Kabel
|1.98
|7.56
|10.05
|26.48
|72.94
|8.54
|5.04
|Finolex Cables
|16.51
|28.08
|27.59
|10.46
|17.95
|6.85
|18.78
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|3.41
|9.10
|-4.99
|-5.41
|64.35
|288.86
|355.33
|Universal Cables
|1.17
|-6.61
|-28.51
|-5.11
|41.12
|25.33
|37.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.87
|9.91
|16.17
|16.17
|16.17
|5.12
|3.04
|V-Marc India
|-0.83
|14.76
|1.25
|40.21
|183.81
|142.68
|70.62
|Dynamic Cables
|4.49
|-4.18
|-11.78
|-32.74
|5.20
|50.99
|33.62
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.61
|-2.98
|-0.94
|-39.97
|-33.76
|-13.90
|-8.59
|Vidya Wires
|5.45
|12.39
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-0.97
|-0.59
|Paramount Communications
|-2.62
|-12.97
|-10.44
|-27.23
|-33.55
|-1.74
|31.01
|Cords Cable Industries
|-0.58
|-0.89
|-17.39
|-5.58
|-1.34
|34.14
|31.00
|Plaza Wires
|-5.59
|-10.06
|-10.14
|-36.12
|-33.75
|-23.46
|-14.82
|Prime Cable Industries
|5.56
|-2.80
|-23.91
|1.79
|1.79
|0.59
|0.36
|DCG Cables & Wires
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-16.50
|-12.94
|-4.44
|-11.53
|-7.09
|Marco Cables & Conductors
|-4.62
|2.82
|-23.65
|-18.42
|-17.44
|-8.60
|-5.25
|CMI
|0
|-11.55
|-14.95
|23.82
|-4.32
|-35.92
|-41.51
Over the last one year, Bhadora Industries has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhadora Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.76
|67.2
|10
|69.9
|68.21
|20
|68.3
|68.69
|50
|71.48
|71.65
|100
|78.78
|79.52
|200
|56.55
|0
In the latest quarter, Bhadora Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.49%, FII holding fell to 2.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bhadora Industries fact sheet for more information
Bhadora Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300MP2013PLC030767 and registration number is 030767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhadora Industries is ₹61.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bhadora Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bhadora Industries is ₹113.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhadora Industries are ₹64.45 and ₹61.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhadora Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhadora Industries is ₹128.85 and 52-week low of Bhadora Industries is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bhadora Industries has shown returns of -5.2% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -22.26% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -16.76% across 3 years, and -10.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhadora Industries are 10.53 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.