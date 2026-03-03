Facebook Pixel Code
Bhadora Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHADORA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Bhadora Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.10 Closed
-5.20₹ -3.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:47 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bhadora Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹64.45
₹61.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹128.85
₹61.10
Open Price
₹64.45
Prev. Close
₹64.45
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bhadora Industries has declined 10.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.33%.

Bhadora Industries’s current P/E of 10.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bhadora Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhadora Industries		-10.15-7.42-18.86-33.51-42.33-16.76-10.42
Polycab India		5.2713.9018.2918.1575.5040.7044.58
KEI Industries		8.8919.2125.1029.4665.9545.6659.83
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.12-5.99-8.43-1.4531.298.447.45
R R Kabel		1.987.5610.0526.4872.948.545.04
Finolex Cables		16.5128.0827.5910.4617.956.8518.78
Diamond Power Infrastructure		3.419.10-4.99-5.4164.35288.86355.33
Universal Cables		1.17-6.61-28.51-5.1141.1225.3337.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.879.9116.1716.1716.175.123.04
V-Marc India		-0.8314.761.2540.21183.81142.6870.62
Dynamic Cables		4.49-4.18-11.78-32.745.2050.9933.62
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.61-2.98-0.94-39.97-33.76-13.90-8.59
Vidya Wires		5.4512.39-2.90-2.90-2.90-0.97-0.59
Paramount Communications		-2.62-12.97-10.44-27.23-33.55-1.7431.01
Cords Cable Industries		-0.58-0.89-17.39-5.58-1.3434.1431.00
Plaza Wires		-5.59-10.06-10.14-36.12-33.75-23.46-14.82
Prime Cable Industries		5.56-2.80-23.911.791.790.590.36
DCG Cables & Wires		-1.33-5.96-16.50-12.94-4.44-11.53-7.09
Marco Cables & Conductors		-4.622.82-23.65-18.42-17.44-8.60-5.25
CMI		0-11.55-14.9523.82-4.32-35.92-41.51

Over the last one year, Bhadora Industries has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhadora Industries has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).

Bhadora Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bhadora Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.7667.2
1069.968.21
2068.368.69
5071.4871.65
10078.7879.52
20056.550

Bhadora Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhadora Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.49%, FII holding fell to 2.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bhadora Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bhadora Industries fact sheet for more information

About Bhadora Industries

Bhadora Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300MP2013PLC030767 and registration number is 030767. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shashank Bhadora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Bhadora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhadora
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bhadora Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bhadora Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhadora Industries is ₹61.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhadora Industries?

The Bhadora Industries is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhadora Industries?

The market cap of Bhadora Industries is ₹113.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhadora Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhadora Industries are ₹64.45 and ₹61.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhadora Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhadora Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhadora Industries is ₹128.85 and 52-week low of Bhadora Industries is ₹60.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bhadora Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhadora Industries has shown returns of -5.2% over the past day, -6.0% for the past month, -22.26% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -16.76% across 3 years, and -10.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhadora Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhadora Industries are 10.53 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bhadora Industries News

