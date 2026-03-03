Facebook Pixel Code
Marco Cables & Conductors Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARCO CABLES & CONDUCTORS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Marco Cables & Conductors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.00 Closed
-4.62₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Marco Cables & Conductors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.00₹31.00
₹31.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.75₹54.50
₹31.00
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹32.50
Volume
1,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marco Cables & Conductors has declined 5.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.51%.

Marco Cables & Conductors’s current P/E of 10.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Marco Cables & Conductors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marco Cables & Conductors		-4.622.82-23.65-18.42-17.44-8.60-5.25
Polycab India		5.2713.9018.2918.1575.5040.7044.58
KEI Industries		8.8919.2125.1029.4665.9545.6659.83
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.12-5.99-8.43-1.4531.298.447.45
R R Kabel		1.987.5610.0526.4872.948.545.04
Finolex Cables		16.5128.0827.5910.4617.956.8518.78
Diamond Power Infrastructure		3.419.10-4.99-5.4164.35288.86355.33
Universal Cables		1.17-6.61-28.51-5.1141.1225.3337.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.879.9116.1716.1716.175.123.04
V-Marc India		-0.8314.761.2540.21183.81142.6870.62
Dynamic Cables		4.49-4.18-11.78-32.745.2050.9933.62
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.61-2.98-0.94-39.97-33.76-13.90-8.59
Vidya Wires		5.4512.39-2.90-2.90-2.90-0.97-0.59
Paramount Communications		-2.62-12.97-10.44-27.23-33.55-1.7431.01
Cords Cable Industries		-0.58-0.89-17.39-5.58-1.3434.1431.00
Plaza Wires		-5.59-10.06-10.14-36.12-33.75-23.46-14.82
Prime Cable Industries		5.56-2.80-23.911.791.790.590.36
Bhadora Industries		-10.15-7.42-18.86-33.51-42.33-16.76-10.42
DCG Cables & Wires		-1.33-5.96-16.50-12.94-4.44-11.53-7.09
CMI		0-11.55-14.9523.82-4.32-35.92-41.51

Over the last one year, Marco Cables & Conductors has declined 17.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Marco Cables & Conductors has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).

Marco Cables & Conductors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Marco Cables & Conductors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.1132.65
1032.4532.45
2031.0532.29
5034.5833.93
10037.3336.32
20039.939.91

Marco Cables & Conductors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marco Cables & Conductors saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Marco Cables & Conductors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marco Cables & Conductors fact sheet for more information

About Marco Cables & Conductors

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320MH1989PLC051376 and registration number is 051376. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Sugnomal Kukreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sugnomal Mangandas Kukreja
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Komal Sumit Kukreja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vijay Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Bhutra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Ranjeet Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Marco Cables & Conductors Share Price

What is the share price of Marco Cables & Conductors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marco Cables & Conductors?

The Marco Cables & Conductors is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marco Cables & Conductors?

The market cap of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹57.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marco Cables & Conductors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marco Cables & Conductors are ₹31.00 and ₹31.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marco Cables & Conductors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marco Cables & Conductors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹26.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Marco Cables & Conductors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marco Cables & Conductors has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -24.85% over 3 months, -20.51% over 1 year, -8.6% across 3 years, and -5.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marco Cables & Conductors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marco Cables & Conductors are 10.55 and 1.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Marco Cables & Conductors News

