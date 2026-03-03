Here's the live share price of Marco Cables & Conductors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marco Cables & Conductors has declined 5.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.51%.
Marco Cables & Conductors’s current P/E of 10.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marco Cables & Conductors
|-4.62
|2.82
|-23.65
|-18.42
|-17.44
|-8.60
|-5.25
|Polycab India
|5.27
|13.90
|18.29
|18.15
|75.50
|40.70
|44.58
|KEI Industries
|8.89
|19.21
|25.10
|29.46
|65.95
|45.66
|59.83
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.12
|-5.99
|-8.43
|-1.45
|31.29
|8.44
|7.45
|R R Kabel
|1.98
|7.56
|10.05
|26.48
|72.94
|8.54
|5.04
|Finolex Cables
|16.51
|28.08
|27.59
|10.46
|17.95
|6.85
|18.78
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|3.41
|9.10
|-4.99
|-5.41
|64.35
|288.86
|355.33
|Universal Cables
|1.17
|-6.61
|-28.51
|-5.11
|41.12
|25.33
|37.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.87
|9.91
|16.17
|16.17
|16.17
|5.12
|3.04
|V-Marc India
|-0.83
|14.76
|1.25
|40.21
|183.81
|142.68
|70.62
|Dynamic Cables
|4.49
|-4.18
|-11.78
|-32.74
|5.20
|50.99
|33.62
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.61
|-2.98
|-0.94
|-39.97
|-33.76
|-13.90
|-8.59
|Vidya Wires
|5.45
|12.39
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-2.90
|-0.97
|-0.59
|Paramount Communications
|-2.62
|-12.97
|-10.44
|-27.23
|-33.55
|-1.74
|31.01
|Cords Cable Industries
|-0.58
|-0.89
|-17.39
|-5.58
|-1.34
|34.14
|31.00
|Plaza Wires
|-5.59
|-10.06
|-10.14
|-36.12
|-33.75
|-23.46
|-14.82
|Prime Cable Industries
|5.56
|-2.80
|-23.91
|1.79
|1.79
|0.59
|0.36
|Bhadora Industries
|-10.15
|-7.42
|-18.86
|-33.51
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|DCG Cables & Wires
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-16.50
|-12.94
|-4.44
|-11.53
|-7.09
|CMI
|0
|-11.55
|-14.95
|23.82
|-4.32
|-35.92
|-41.51
Over the last one year, Marco Cables & Conductors has declined 17.44% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.50%), KEI Industries (65.95%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Marco Cables & Conductors has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.58%) and KEI Industries (59.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.11
|32.65
|10
|32.45
|32.45
|20
|31.05
|32.29
|50
|34.58
|33.93
|100
|37.33
|36.32
|200
|39.9
|39.91
In the latest quarter, Marco Cables & Conductors saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marco Cables & Conductors fact sheet for more information
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320MH1989PLC051376 and registration number is 051376. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marco Cables & Conductors is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹57.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marco Cables & Conductors are ₹31.00 and ₹31.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marco Cables & Conductors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Marco Cables & Conductors is ₹26.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marco Cables & Conductors has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, 2.82% for the past month, -24.85% over 3 months, -20.51% over 1 year, -8.6% across 3 years, and -5.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marco Cables & Conductors are 10.55 and 1.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.