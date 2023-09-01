Follow Us

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DIKSAT TRANSWORLD LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹150.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹150.00
₹150.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.00₹155.00
₹150.00
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹150.00
Volume
0

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1150
  • R2150
  • R3150
  • Pivot
    150
  • S1150
  • S2150
  • S3150

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.6138.23
  • 10111.6130.29
  • 20107.09120.51
  • 5094.34107.45
  • 10094.45101.95
  • 200102.1296.52

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.0020.000019.0542.8650.00
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Share Holdings

Diksat Transworld Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Diksat Transworld Ltd.

Diksat Transworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN1999PLC041707 and registration number is 041707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. T Dhevanathan Yadav
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gunaseelan Rangabhasiyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. B T Arasa Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Devasenathipathy
    Director

FAQs on Diksat Transworld Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd.?

The market cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹263.14 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is 10.89 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Diksat Transworld Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹150.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diksat Transworld Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksat Transworld Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹102.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

