Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Diksat Transworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN1999PLC041707 and registration number is 041707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹263.14 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is 10.89 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹150.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksat Transworld Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹155.00 and 52-week low of Diksat Transworld Ltd. is ₹102.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.