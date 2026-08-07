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Diksat Transworld Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIKSAT TRANSWORLD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Diksat Transworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.10 Closed
4.25₹ 5.10
As on Apr 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Diksat Transworld Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.10₹125.10
₹125.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹146.00
₹125.10
Open Price
₹125.10
Prev. Close
₹120.00
Volume
750

Source: Dion Global

Diksat Transworld Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Diksat Transworld		4.259.3514.774.25-10.00-5.8710.77
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Diksat Transworld has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Diksat Transworld has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Diksat Transworld Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Diksat Transworld Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.5118.26
10115.55116.4
20114.38117.31
50128.48123.76
100133.47124.69
200113.82117.68

Source: Dion Global

Diksat Transworld Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Diksat Transworld remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Diksat Transworld Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTDiksat Transworld - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTDiksat Transworld - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTDiksat Transworld - Filing Of Advertisement Copy For Records
Jun 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTDiksat Transworld - Filing Of Advertisement Copy For Records
Jun 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTDiksat Transworld - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Diksat Transworld

Diksat Transworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN1999PLC041707 and registration number is 041707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. T Dhevanathan Yadav
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. B T Arasa Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ponraj Sathyanarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Baskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulaganathan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Diksat Transworld Share Price

What is the share price of Diksat Transworld?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksat Transworld is ₹125.10 as on Apr 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Diksat Transworld?

The Diksat Transworld is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Diksat Transworld?

The market cap of Diksat Transworld is ₹219.46 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Diksat Transworld?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Diksat Transworld are ₹125.10 and ₹125.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Diksat Transworld?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksat Transworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksat Transworld is ₹146.00 and 52-week low of Diksat Transworld is ₹100.00 as on Apr 28, 2026.

How has the Diksat Transworld performed historically in terms of returns?

The Diksat Transworld has shown returns of 4.25% over the past day, 9.35% for the past month, 14.77% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -5.87% across 3 years, and 10.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld are 127.01 and 9.55 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Diksat Transworld News

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