Here's the live share price of Diksat Transworld along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Diksat Transworld
|4.25
|9.35
|14.77
|4.25
|-10.00
|-5.87
|10.77
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Diksat Transworld has declined 10.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Diksat Transworld has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.5
|118.26
|10
|115.55
|116.4
|20
|114.38
|117.31
|50
|128.48
|123.76
|100
|133.47
|124.69
|200
|113.82
|117.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Diksat Transworld remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Diksat Transworld - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Diksat Transworld - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Diksat Transworld - Filing Of Advertisement Copy For Records
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Diksat Transworld - Filing Of Advertisement Copy For Records
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Diksat Transworld - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Diksat Transworld Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN1999PLC041707 and registration number is 041707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Diksat Transworld is ₹125.10 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Diksat Transworld is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Diksat Transworld is ₹219.46 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Diksat Transworld are ₹125.10 and ₹125.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Diksat Transworld stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Diksat Transworld is ₹146.00 and 52-week low of Diksat Transworld is ₹100.00 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Diksat Transworld has shown returns of 4.25% over the past day, 9.35% for the past month, 14.77% over 3 months, -10.0% over 1 year, -5.87% across 3 years, and 10.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Diksat Transworld are 127.01 and 9.55 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global