Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhunseri Investments
|3.95
|3.13
|-6.58
|-8.17
|-39.20
|8.23
|7.20
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhunseri Investments has declined 39.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|867.75
|891.13
|10
|899.42
|894.65
|20
|916.05
|896.72
|50
|865.44
|887.26
|100
|866.31
|916.88
|200
|1,051.05
|1,034.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Investments - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations- WeblinkLetter Sent To Shareholders
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Investments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Investments - Notice Of 29Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 20Th August, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Dhunseri Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1997PLC082808 and registration number is 082808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -11.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Investments is ₹895.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Dhunseri Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhunseri Investments is ₹545.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Investments are ₹925.00 and ₹895.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Investments is ₹1,538.65 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Investments is ₹673.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Dhunseri Investments has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments are 30.35 and 0.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.
Source: Dion Global