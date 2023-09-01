Follow Us

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹703.45 Closed
-0.8-5.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹702.50₹709.50
₹703.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹555.00₹841.45
₹703.45
Open Price
₹708.80
Prev. Close
₹709.15
Volume
1,212

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1708.9
  • R2712.7
  • R3715.9
  • Pivot
    705.7
  • S1701.9
  • S2698.7
  • S3694.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5645.28704.43
  • 10644.52702.48
  • 20649.87702.47
  • 50651.22701.04
  • 100620.85690.71
  • 200646.1676.09

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.71-0.271.3520.499.24221.60120.98
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Dhunseri Investments Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:25 PM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Dhunseri Investments Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:56 AM

About Dhunseri Investments Ltd.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1997PLC082808 and registration number is 082808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aruna Dhanuka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Chandak
    Director
  • Mr. Mrigank Dhanuka
    Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Jagannath Bhide
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Vardhan Kejriwal
    Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹428.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is 30.18 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhunseri Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹703.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹841.45 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹555.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

