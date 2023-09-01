Name
Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1997PLC082808 and registration number is 082808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹428.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is 30.18 and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹703.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹841.45 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is ₹555.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.