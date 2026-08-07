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Dhunseri Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHUNSERI INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Dhunseri Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹895.00 Closed
-1.65₹ -15.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhunseri Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹895.00₹925.00
₹895.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹673.85₹1,538.65
₹895.00
Open Price
₹925.00
Prev. Close
₹910.00
Volume
42

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhunseri Investments		3.953.13-6.58-8.17-39.208.237.20
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhunseri Investments has declined 39.20% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhunseri Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Dhunseri Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5867.75891.13
10899.42894.65
20916.05896.72
50865.44887.26
100866.31916.88
2001,051.051,034.89

Source: Dion Global

Dhunseri Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhunseri Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhunseri Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTDhunseri Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited
Jul 28, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTDhunseri Investments - Announcement Under Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations- WeblinkLetter Sent To Shareholders
Jul 24, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTDhunseri Investments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTDhunseri Investments - Notice Of 29Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 20Th August, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTDhunseri Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Dhunseri Investments

Dhunseri Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15491WB1997PLC082808 and registration number is 082808. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -11.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aruna Dhanuka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Bharati Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Vardhan Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rusha Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Rungta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhunseri Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Dhunseri Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Investments is ₹895.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Investments?

The Dhunseri Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Investments?

The market cap of Dhunseri Investments is ₹545.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Investments are ₹925.00 and ₹895.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Investments is ₹1,538.65 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Investments is ₹673.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Dhunseri Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhunseri Investments has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments are 30.35 and 0.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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