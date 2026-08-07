What is the share price of Dhunseri Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhunseri Investments is ₹895.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhunseri Investments? The Dhunseri Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Investments? The market cap of Dhunseri Investments is ₹545.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhunseri Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhunseri Investments are ₹925.00 and ₹895.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhunseri Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhunseri Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhunseri Investments is ₹1,538.65 and 52-week low of Dhunseri Investments is ₹673.85 as on .

How has the Dhunseri Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhunseri Investments has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, 3.13% for the past month, -6.58% over 3 months, -39.2% over 1 year, 8.23% across 3 years, and 7.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhunseri Investments are 30.35 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.34 per annum.

Source: Dion Global