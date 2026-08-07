What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹32.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Bank? The Dhanlaxmi Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank? The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹1,295.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Bank are ₹33.18 and ₹32.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹36.80 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹19.50 as on .

How has the Dhanlaxmi Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanlaxmi Bank has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 1.77% over 3 months, 22.61% over 1 year, 24.33% across 3 years, and 19.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank are 11.22 and 0.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global