MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1927 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1927PLC000307 and registration number is 000307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 916.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 253.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹602.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is 5.79 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹23.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.