Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DHANLAXMI BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹23.80 Closed
-0.63-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹24.25
₹23.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.35₹26.40
₹23.80
Open Price
₹24.10
Prev. Close
₹23.95
Volume
22,22,222

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.3
  • R224.65
  • R325.05
  • Pivot
    23.9
  • S123.55
  • S223.15
  • S322.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.7323.77
  • 1011.8323.62
  • 2011.9323.02
  • 5012.0921.33
  • 10012.0219.69
  • 20012.7418.06

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4111.1139.5343.71100.8475.8255.84
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1927 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1927PLC000307 and registration number is 000307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 916.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 253.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J K Shivan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. C K Gopinathan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Rajagopalan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreesankar Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Madhusoodanan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nirmala Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Kalyanasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Kashyap
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Jayakumar Yarasi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹602.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is 5.79 and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹23.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹26.40 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is ₹11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

