Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|2.34
|-9.36
|1.77
|35.52
|22.61
|24.33
|19.36
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Bank has gained 22.61% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.66
|32.66
|10
|33.58
|32.99
|20
|33.95
|33.32
|50
|33.46
|32.83
|100
|30.17
|31.15
|200
|27.75
|29.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 14.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Bank - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Dhanlaxmi Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 And 50 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1927 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1927PLC000307 and registration number is 000307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1601.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 394.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹32.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹1,295.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Bank are ₹33.18 and ₹32.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹36.80 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanlaxmi Bank has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 1.77% over 3 months, 22.61% over 1 year, 24.33% across 3 years, and 19.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank are 11.22 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global