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Dhanlaxmi Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHANLAXMI BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks

Here's the live share price of Dhanlaxmi Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.81 Closed
0.34₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanlaxmi Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.20₹33.18
₹32.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.50₹36.80
₹32.81
Open Price
₹32.80
Prev. Close
₹32.70
Volume
68,965

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanlaxmi Bank		2.34-9.361.7735.5222.6124.3319.36
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanlaxmi Bank has gained 22.61% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanlaxmi Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Dhanlaxmi Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.6632.66
1033.5832.99
2033.9533.32
5033.4632.83
10030.1731.15
20027.7529.38

Source: Dion Global

Dhanlaxmi Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanlaxmi Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 14.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhanlaxmi Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Bank - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTDhanlaxmi Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 And 50 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanlaxmi Bank

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/1927 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191KL1927PLC000307 and registration number is 000307. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1601.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 394.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K N Madhusoodanan
    Chairman
  • Mr. K K Ajith Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. C K Jineesh Nath
    Director
  • Ms. Vardhini Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Rajagopalan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nirmala Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Khajuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Suriaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. D K Kashyap
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. C Nageswara Rao
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Dhanlaxmi Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹32.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanlaxmi Bank?

The Dhanlaxmi Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

The market cap of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹1,295.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanlaxmi Bank are ₹33.18 and ₹32.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanlaxmi Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹36.80 and 52-week low of Dhanlaxmi Bank is ₹19.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanlaxmi Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanlaxmi Bank has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 1.77% over 3 months, 22.61% over 1 year, 24.33% across 3 years, and 19.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanlaxmi Bank are 11.22 and 0.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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