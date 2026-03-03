Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has declined 6.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.52%.
DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals
|-10.10
|-29.52
|-29.52
|-29.52
|-29.52
|-11.01
|-6.76
|Pidilite Industries
|-0.81
|2.88
|-0.67
|-5.60
|9.51
|8.25
|10.72
|Apar Industries
|-1.48
|9.22
|22.17
|35.52
|84.02
|66.50
|87.54
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.43
|1.45
|-1.57
|-2.19
|-3.71
|1.45
|39.74
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.72
|16.92
|12.28
|13.38
|-7.39
|-7.83
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-3.29
|-2.75
|-2.47
|11.01
|71.91
|18.52
|18.41
|Aether Industries
|-3.88
|-7.75
|5.90
|22.84
|3.71
|1.51
|3.61
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.42
|5.62
|-8.65
|31.01
|109.08
|48.13
|35.97
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|9.80
|0.09
|-5.37
|-13.94
|-5.80
|-2.26
|-1.36
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.12
|-9.69
|-17.33
|-37.01
|-35.31
|-19.17
|-14.13
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.28
|4.80
|-4.36
|-15.72
|-8.57
|-6.29
|-3.58
|Neogen Chemicals
|4.03
|4.47
|27.83
|-5.40
|-14.86
|2.70
|9.47
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.45
|-14.59
|-8.96
|-32.44
|-0.24
|0.75
|0.58
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.88
|-14.39
|-18.52
|-35.51
|-29.16
|6.29
|22.59
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.75
|-6.44
|-18.34
|9.21
|60.91
|-14.72
|-12.72
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.21
|-9.36
|-19.23
|-23.33
|-18.68
|-7.33
|-13.98
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.23
|-2.46
|-5.51
|-4.33
|1.30
|-0.66
|27.68
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.36
|-3.71
|-18.43
|-38.39
|-12.73
|-0.06
|13.19
|Paushak
|-10.55
|-10.29
|-24.03
|-42.82
|-17.43
|-22.71
|-14.74
|Sunshield Chemicals
|-2.24
|1.02
|-17.49
|-24.15
|34.89
|14.20
|29.52
Over the last one year, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has declined 29.52% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.34
|35.57
|10
|32.22
|0
|20
|16.11
|0
|50
|6.44
|0
|100
|3.22
|0
|200
|1.61
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Fine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Fine - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Fine - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation- 2Nd March 2026
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:46 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Fine - Disclosure Under Regulations 7 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:41 PM IST
|DCM Shriram Fine - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹33.48 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹291.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals are ₹33.53 and ₹30.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹52.49 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, -29.52% for the past month, -29.52% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -11.01% across 3 years, and -6.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals are 0.00 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.