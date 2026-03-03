Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM SHRIRAM FINE CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.48 Closed
4.82₹ 1.54
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.35₹33.53
₹33.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.35₹52.49
₹33.48
Open Price
₹31.85
Prev. Close
₹31.94
Volume
35,707

Over the last 5 years, the share price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has declined 6.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.52%.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals		-10.10-29.52-29.52-29.52-29.52-11.01-6.76
Pidilite Industries		-0.812.88-0.67-5.609.518.2510.72
Apar Industries		-1.489.2222.1735.5284.0266.5087.54
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.431.45-1.57-2.19-3.711.4539.74
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7216.9212.2813.38-7.39-7.83
Anupam Rasayan India		-3.29-2.75-2.4711.0171.9118.5218.41
Aether Industries		-3.88-7.755.9022.843.711.513.61
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.425.62-8.6531.01109.0848.1335.97
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		9.800.09-5.37-13.94-5.80-2.26-1.36
Clean Science & Technology		2.12-9.69-17.33-37.01-35.31-19.17-14.13
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.284.80-4.36-15.72-8.57-6.29-3.58
Neogen Chemicals		4.034.4727.83-5.40-14.862.709.47
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.45-14.59-8.96-32.44-0.240.750.58
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.88-14.39-18.52-35.51-29.166.2922.59
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.75-6.44-18.349.2160.91-14.72-12.72
Rossari Biotech		-2.21-9.36-19.23-23.33-18.68-7.33-13.98
Fineotex Chemical		-5.23-2.46-5.51-4.331.30-0.6627.68
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.36-3.71-18.43-38.39-12.73-0.0613.19
Paushak		-10.55-10.29-24.03-42.82-17.43-22.71-14.74
Sunshield Chemicals		-2.241.02-17.49-24.1534.8914.2029.52

Over the last one year, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has declined 29.52% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.3435.57
1032.220
2016.110
506.440
1003.220
2001.610

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTDCM Shriram Fine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 02, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTDCM Shriram Fine - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTDCM Shriram Fine - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation- 2Nd March 2026
Feb 18, 2026, 8:46 PM ISTDCM Shriram Fine - Disclosure Under Regulations 7 And 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Feb 18, 2026, 8:41 PM ISTDCM Shriram Fine - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

FAQs on DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹33.48 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

The DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

The market cap of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹291.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals are ₹33.53 and ₹30.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹52.49 and 52-week low of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals is ₹30.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals has shown returns of 4.82% over the past day, -29.52% for the past month, -29.52% over 3 months, -29.52% over 1 year, -11.01% across 3 years, and -6.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals are 0.00 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals News

More DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals News
icon
Market Pulse