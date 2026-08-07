What is the share price of Dai Ichi Karkaria? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹325.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Dai Ichi Karkaria? The Dai Ichi Karkaria is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria? The market cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹242.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dai Ichi Karkaria? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dai Ichi Karkaria are ₹325.80 and ₹311.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dai Ichi Karkaria? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dai Ichi Karkaria stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹219.00 as on .

How has the Dai Ichi Karkaria performed historically in terms of returns? The Dai Ichi Karkaria has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, -1.85% over 1 year, -5.13% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria are -328.10 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global