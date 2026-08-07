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Dai Ichi Karkaria Share Price

NSE
BSE

DAI ICHI KARKARIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Dai Ichi Karkaria along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹325.80 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dai Ichi Karkaria Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.10₹325.80
₹325.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹219.00₹350.00
₹325.80
Open Price
₹312.50
Prev. Close
₹325.85
Volume
1,158

Source: Dion Global

Dai Ichi Karkaria Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dai Ichi Karkaria		4.760.0521.0713.09-1.85-5.13-5.31
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dai Ichi Karkaria has declined 1.85% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Dai Ichi Karkaria has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Dai Ichi Karkaria Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dai Ichi Karkaria Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5308.24316.37
10308.85313.82
20314.29311.08
50285.9296.6
100268.57284.65
200271.82288.15

Source: Dion Global

Dai Ichi Karkaria Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dai Ichi Karkaria remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dai Ichi Karkaria Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:43 PM IST ISTDai Ichi Karkari - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTDai Ichi Karkari - Notice Of 66Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTDai Ichi Karkari - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 15, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTDai Ichi Karkari - Communication Of Deduction Of TDS On Dividend For F.Y. 2025-26
Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTDai Ichi Karkari - Intimation Of 66Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Dai Ichi Karkaria

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1960PLC011681 and registration number is 011681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shernaz Vakil
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meher Vakil Taff
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mr. Adi Jehangir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Behram Sorabji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Vishwanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Hiremath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dai Ichi Karkaria Share Price

What is the share price of Dai Ichi Karkaria?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹325.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dai Ichi Karkaria?

The Dai Ichi Karkaria is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria?

The market cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹242.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dai Ichi Karkaria?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dai Ichi Karkaria are ₹325.80 and ₹311.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dai Ichi Karkaria?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dai Ichi Karkaria stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹219.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dai Ichi Karkaria performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dai Ichi Karkaria has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, -1.85% over 1 year, -5.13% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria are -328.10 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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