Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DAI ICHI KARKARIA LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹446.00 Closed
-0.41-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹438.10₹452.85
₹446.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.00₹469.95
₹446.00
Open Price
₹448.00
Prev. Close
₹447.85
Volume
7,910

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1453.2
  • R2460.4
  • R3467.95
  • Pivot
    445.65
  • S1438.45
  • S2430.9
  • S3423.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5297.93433.48
  • 10300.5415.56
  • 20303.51400.1
  • 50334.75390.44
  • 100314.94387.01
  • 200342.71380.68

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.7116.8518.4314.0724.4161.7458.58
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Share Holdings

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.

Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1960PLC011681 and registration number is 011681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shernaz Vakil
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Meher Vakil
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Adi Jehangir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Hiremath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kavas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keki Elavia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.?

The market cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹332.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is 16.36 and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹469.95 and 52-week low of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹285.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data