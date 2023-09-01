Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.71
|16.85
|18.43
|14.07
|24.41
|61.74
|58.58
|-1.07
|-5.05
|-5.65
|8.41
|-11.31
|75.46
|114.71
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.14
|2.80
|-4.64
|-8.91
|-40.92
|-6.37
|44.79
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|3.59
|-1.34
|-3.79
|-10.49
|-29.35
|79.95
|202.59
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1960PLC011681 and registration number is 011681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹332.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is 16.36 and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹446.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹469.95 and 52-week low of Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is ₹285.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.