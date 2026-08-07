Here's the live share price of Dai Ichi Karkaria along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dai Ichi Karkaria
|4.76
|0.05
|21.07
|13.09
|-1.85
|-5.13
|-5.31
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dai Ichi Karkaria has declined 1.85% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Dai Ichi Karkaria has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|308.24
|316.37
|10
|308.85
|313.82
|20
|314.29
|311.08
|50
|285.9
|296.6
|100
|268.57
|284.65
|200
|271.82
|288.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dai Ichi Karkaria remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:43 PM IST IST
|Dai Ichi Karkari - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Dai Ichi Karkari - Notice Of 66Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 27, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Dai Ichi Karkari - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Dai Ichi Karkari - Communication Of Deduction Of TDS On Dividend For F.Y. 2025-26
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Dai Ichi Karkari - Intimation Of 66Th Annual General Meeting And Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1960PLC011681 and registration number is 011681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹325.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dai Ichi Karkaria is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹242.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dai Ichi Karkaria are ₹325.80 and ₹311.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dai Ichi Karkaria stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Dai Ichi Karkaria is ₹219.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dai Ichi Karkaria has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, 21.07% over 3 months, -1.85% over 1 year, -5.13% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dai Ichi Karkaria are -328.10 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global