Dai Ichi Karkaria Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1960PLC011681 and registration number is 011681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of essential oils; modification by chemical processes of oils and fats (e.g. by oxidation, polymerization etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.