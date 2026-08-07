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CSL Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

CSL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of CSL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.00 Closed
0.89₹ 1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CSL Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.50₹217.00
₹215.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.15₹324.90
₹215.00
Open Price
₹212.50
Prev. Close
₹213.10
Volume
2,798

Source: Dion Global

CSL Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CSL Finance		1.65-2.36-8.94-15.70-28.49-14.186.88
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CSL Finance has declined 28.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CSL Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

CSL Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CSL Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5214.3217.4
10214.6216.61
20217.14217.67
50223.95222.72
100230.18232.41
200255.84250.76

Source: Dion Global

CSL Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CSL Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.17%, while DII stake increased to 3.54%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CSL Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTCSL Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
Jul 08, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTCSL Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTCSL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTCSL Finance - Please Find The Attached Herewith Quarterly Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jun 22, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTCSL Finance - Resubmission Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 As Per NSE Email Dated 22 June

Source: Dion Global

About CSL Finance

CSL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051462 and registration number is 051462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rachita Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kathuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chand Kwatra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alaktika Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmod Bindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anirudha Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on CSL Finance Share Price

What is the share price of CSL Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSL Finance is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CSL Finance?

The CSL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CSL Finance?

The market cap of CSL Finance is ₹489.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CSL Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CSL Finance are ₹217.00 and ₹212.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSL Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSL Finance is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of CSL Finance is ₹210.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CSL Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The CSL Finance has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, -28.49% over 1 year, -14.18% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CSL Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSL Finance are 5.69 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CSL Finance News

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