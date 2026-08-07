Here's the live share price of CSL Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CSL Finance
|1.65
|-2.36
|-8.94
|-15.70
|-28.49
|-14.18
|6.88
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CSL Finance has declined 28.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, CSL Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|214.3
|217.4
|10
|214.6
|216.61
|20
|217.14
|217.67
|50
|223.95
|222.72
|100
|230.18
|232.41
|200
|255.84
|250.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CSL Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.17%, while DII stake increased to 3.54%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|CSL Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|CSL Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|CSL Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|CSL Finance - Please Find The Attached Herewith Quarterly Update For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|CSL Finance - Resubmission Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026 As Per NSE Email Dated 22 June
Source: Dion Global
CSL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051462 and registration number is 051462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSL Finance is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CSL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CSL Finance is ₹489.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CSL Finance are ₹217.00 and ₹212.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSL Finance is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of CSL Finance is ₹210.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CSL Finance has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, -28.49% over 1 year, -14.18% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSL Finance are 5.69 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global