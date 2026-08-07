What is the share price of CSL Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSL Finance is ₹215.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CSL Finance? The CSL Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CSL Finance? The market cap of CSL Finance is ₹489.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CSL Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of CSL Finance are ₹217.00 and ₹212.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSL Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSL Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSL Finance is ₹324.90 and 52-week low of CSL Finance is ₹210.15 as on .

How has the CSL Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The CSL Finance has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -2.36% for the past month, -8.94% over 3 months, -28.49% over 1 year, -14.18% across 3 years, and 6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CSL Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CSL Finance are 5.69 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 4.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global