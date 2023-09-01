Follow Us

CSL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹315.00 Closed
-0.88-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
CSL Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.10₹323.80
₹315.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹189.10₹366.95
₹315.00
Open Price
₹316.50
Prev. Close
₹317.80
Volume
47,949

CSL Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1321.17
  • R2328.33
  • R3332.87
  • Pivot
    316.63
  • S1309.47
  • S2304.93
  • S3297.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5249.65321.4
  • 10248.83324.08
  • 20251.31326.99
  • 50249.41317.07
  • 100159.24294.07
  • 20079.62275.24

CSL Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.33-6.0948.4537.7732.0737.7737.77
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

CSL Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

CSL Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Financial Result Updates
    CSL Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:52 PM

About CSL Finance Ltd.

CSL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051462 and registration number is 051462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rachita Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kathuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chander Subhash Kwatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ayush Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmod Bindal
    Independent Director

FAQs on CSL Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CSL Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹717.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CSL Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CSL Finance Ltd. is 14.88 and PB ratio of CSL Finance Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CSL Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹315.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CSL Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSL Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹366.95 and 52-week low of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹189.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

