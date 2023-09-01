Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.33
|-6.09
|48.45
|37.77
|32.07
|37.77
|37.77
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
CSL Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC051462 and registration number is 051462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹717.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CSL Finance Ltd. is 14.88 and PB ratio of CSL Finance Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹315.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CSL Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹366.95 and 52-week low of CSL Finance Ltd. is ₹189.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.