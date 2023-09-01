Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Detergents | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.50 Closed
4.012.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.09₹62.50
₹62.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.90₹120.95
₹62.50
Open Price
₹60.09
Prev. Close
₹60.09
Volume
10

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.3
  • R264.11
  • R365.71
  • Pivot
    61.7
  • S160.89
  • S259.29
  • S358.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.5460.5
  • 10107.5661.17
  • 20107.8362.1
  • 50104.9164.35
  • 10093.6968.95
  • 200123.5377.2

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.98-3.92-16.66-21.19-36.52228.95557.89
10.3748.20125.51197.49188.79251.78122.05
1.85-1.79-4.75-4.95-21.26189.87344.08
2.54-5.635.5014.3336.40138.81220.64
-18.87-44.52-64.99-63.8660.97275.32256.53

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Continental Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others

About Continental Chemicals Ltd.

Continental Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123UP1984PLC014111 and registration number is 014111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep K Chopra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Naresh K Chibba
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshat Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunaina Chibba
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Chibba
    Director

FAQs on Continental Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹14.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is 50.61 and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Continental Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹62.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹120.95 and 52-week low of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹58.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data