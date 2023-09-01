Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.98
|-3.92
|-16.66
|-21.19
|-36.52
|228.95
|557.89
|10.37
|48.20
|125.51
|197.49
|188.79
|251.78
|122.05
|1.85
|-1.79
|-4.75
|-4.95
|-21.26
|189.87
|344.08
|2.54
|-5.63
|5.50
|14.33
|36.40
|138.81
|220.64
|-18.87
|-44.52
|-64.99
|-63.86
|60.97
|275.32
|256.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M. & Others
Continental Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123UP1984PLC014111 and registration number is 014111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹14.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is 50.61 and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is 3.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹62.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹120.95 and 52-week low of Continental Chemicals Ltd. is ₹58.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.