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Continental Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTINENTAL CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Continental Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
3.48₹ 1.95
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Continental Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹58.85
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹87.08
₹58.00
Open Price
₹58.85
Prev. Close
₹56.05
Volume
40

Source: Dion Global

Continental Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Continental Chemicals		-1.69-12.77-6.30-29.70-17.08-3.23-4.35
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Continental Chemicals has declined 17.08% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Continental Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Continental Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.3158.23
1061.5159.68
2063.0661.29
5062.8263.36
10066.965.73
20069.0269.07

Source: Dion Global

Continental Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Continental Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Continental Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTContinental Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING GOING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 11TH AUGUST, 20
Jul 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTContinental Chem. - DISPOSEOFF OF THE CASE OF THE COMPANY
Jul 17, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTContinental Chem. - DISPOSE OFF OF THE CASE
Jul 07, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTContinental Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTContinental Chem. - Non Applicability Certificate For Related Party Transactions

Source: Dion Global

About Continental Chemicals

Continental Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123UP1984PLC014111 and registration number is 014111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Chibba
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sunaina Chibba
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vikram Chibba
    Director
  • Mr. Raghav Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sachdeva
    Independent Director

FAQs on Continental Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Continental Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Chemicals is ₹58.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Continental Chemicals?

The Continental Chemicals is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Chemicals?

The market cap of Continental Chemicals is ₹13.04 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Chemicals are ₹58.85 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Chemicals is ₹87.08 and 52-week low of Continental Chemicals is ₹56.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Continental Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Continental Chemicals has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -17.08% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals are 25.47 and 2.35 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Continental Chemicals News

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