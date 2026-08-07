What is the share price of Continental Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Chemicals is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Continental Chemicals? The Continental Chemicals is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Chemicals? The market cap of Continental Chemicals is ₹13.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Continental Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Chemicals are ₹58.85 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Continental Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Chemicals is ₹87.08 and 52-week low of Continental Chemicals is ₹56.00 as on .

How has the Continental Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Continental Chemicals has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -17.08% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals are 25.47 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global