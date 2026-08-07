Here's the live share price of Continental Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Continental Chemicals
|-1.69
|-12.77
|-6.30
|-29.70
|-17.08
|-3.23
|-4.35
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Continental Chemicals has declined 17.08% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Continental Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.31
|58.23
|10
|61.51
|59.68
|20
|63.06
|61.29
|50
|62.82
|63.36
|100
|66.9
|65.73
|200
|69.02
|69.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Continental Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Continental Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF THE BOARD MEETING GOING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 11TH AUGUST, 20
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Continental Chem. - DISPOSEOFF OF THE CASE OF THE COMPANY
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Continental Chem. - DISPOSE OFF OF THE CASE
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|Continental Chem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Continental Chem. - Non Applicability Certificate For Related Party Transactions
Source: Dion Global
Continental Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24123UP1984PLC014111 and registration number is 014111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Continental Chemicals is ₹58.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Continental Chemicals is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Continental Chemicals is ₹13.04 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Continental Chemicals are ₹58.85 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Continental Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Continental Chemicals is ₹87.08 and 52-week low of Continental Chemicals is ₹56.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Continental Chemicals has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -12.77% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, -17.08% over 1 year, -3.23% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Continental Chemicals are 25.47 and 2.35 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global