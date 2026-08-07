What is the share price of Cityman? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman is ₹14.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Cityman? The Cityman is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cityman? The market cap of Cityman is ₹17.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cityman? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cityman are ₹15.45 and ₹14.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cityman? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cityman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cityman is ₹19.75 and 52-week low of Cityman is ₹11.05 as on .

How has the Cityman performed historically in terms of returns? The Cityman has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, 7.91% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 26.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cityman? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cityman are -51.68 and -2.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global