Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|23.92
|-25.12
|80.02
|316.67
|1,173.89
|300.00
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cityman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322KA1992PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cityman Ltd. is ₹23.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cityman Ltd. is 7.91 and PB ratio of Cityman Ltd. is -3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cityman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cityman Ltd. is ₹47.72 and 52-week low of Cityman Ltd. is ₹4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.