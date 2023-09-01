What is the Market Cap of Cityman Ltd.? The market cap of Cityman Ltd. is ₹23.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cityman Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cityman Ltd. is 7.91 and PB ratio of Cityman Ltd. is -3.97 as on .

What is the share price of Cityman Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on .