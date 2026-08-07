Here's the live share price of Cityman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cityman
|0
|1.59
|10.25
|13.31
|7.91
|-4.50
|26.76
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cityman has gained 7.91% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Cityman has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.6
|15.51
|10
|15.42
|15.38
|20
|15.07
|15.19
|50
|14.63
|14.8
|100
|14.16
|14.62
|200
|14.6
|15.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cityman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Cityman - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Cityman - Clarification For Query Raised On 01.07.2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Cityman - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Cityman - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March31,2026
|May 12, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Cityman - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And
Source: Dion Global
Cityman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322KA1992PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman is ₹14.73 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Cityman is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cityman is ₹17.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cityman are ₹15.45 and ₹14.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cityman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cityman is ₹19.75 and 52-week low of Cityman is ₹11.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Cityman has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, 7.91% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 26.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cityman are -51.68 and -2.47 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global