CITYMAN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.00 Closed
-2.39-0.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cityman Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.90
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.79₹47.72
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.90
Prev. Close
₹20.49
Volume
35

Cityman Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.6
  • R221.2
  • R321.5
  • Pivot
    20.3
  • S119.7
  • S219.4
  • S318.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7219.61
  • 108.8819.23
  • 207.4818.91
  • 506.0520.04
  • 1006.0220.55
  • 2005.9417.96

Cityman Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.2623.92-25.1280.02316.671,173.89300.00
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Cityman Ltd. Share Holdings

Cityman Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cityman Ltd.

Cityman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322KA1992PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santhosh Joseph Karimattom
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chettupuzhakaran Francis Joe
    Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Mathai Chacko
    Director
  • Mrs. Julian Santhosh
    Director

FAQs on Cityman Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cityman Ltd.?

The market cap of Cityman Ltd. is ₹23.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cityman Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cityman Ltd. is 7.91 and PB ratio of Cityman Ltd. is -3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cityman Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cityman Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cityman Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cityman Ltd. is ₹47.72 and 52-week low of Cityman Ltd. is ₹4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

