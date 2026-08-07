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Cityman Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITYMAN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Cityman along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.73 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.77
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cityman Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.73₹15.45
₹14.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.05₹19.75
₹14.73
Open Price
₹15.45
Prev. Close
₹15.50
Volume
619

Source: Dion Global

Cityman Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cityman		01.5910.2513.317.91-4.5026.76
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cityman has gained 7.91% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Cityman has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Cityman Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cityman Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.615.51
1015.4215.38
2015.0715.19
5014.6314.8
10014.1614.62
20014.615.12

Source: Dion Global

Cityman Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cityman remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cityman Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTCityman - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
Jul 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCityman - Clarification For Query Raised On 01.07.2026
Jul 06, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTCityman - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTCityman - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March31,2026
May 12, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTCityman - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter Alia To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And

Source: Dion Global

About Cityman

Cityman Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322KA1992PLC013512 and registration number is 013512. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santhosh Joseph Karimattom
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anup Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Julian Santhosh
    Director
  • Mr. Anthony Bernard Amos Paul
    Director
  • Mr. Roy Moolayil Sebastian
    Director

FAQs on Cityman Share Price

What is the share price of Cityman?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cityman is ₹14.73 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cityman?

The Cityman is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cityman?

The market cap of Cityman is ₹17.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cityman?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cityman are ₹15.45 and ₹14.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cityman?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cityman stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cityman is ₹19.75 and 52-week low of Cityman is ₹11.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Cityman performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cityman has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 1.59% for the past month, 10.25% over 3 months, 7.91% over 1 year, -4.5% across 3 years, and 26.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cityman?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cityman are -51.68 and -2.47 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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