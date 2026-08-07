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Chemcrux Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHEMCRUX ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Chemcrux Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.71 Closed
-1.78₹ -1.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chemcrux Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.15₹90.75
₹87.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.00₹158.60
₹87.71
Open Price
₹87.15
Prev. Close
₹89.30
Volume
12,736

Source: Dion Global

Chemcrux Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chemcrux Enterprises		-9.100.31-5.16-18.55-24.32-34.10-9.61
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chemcrux Enterprises has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemcrux Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Chemcrux Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chemcrux Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.1994.17
109193.04
2089.9891.61
5089.9890.52
10087.991.78
20097.9399.81

Source: Dion Global

Chemcrux Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chemcrux Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chemcrux Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTChemcrux Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTChemcrux Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTChemcrux Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTChemcrux Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTChemcrux Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2

Source: Dion Global

About Chemcrux Enterprises

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1996PLC029329 and registration number is 029329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girishkumar C Shah
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Marathe
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Sanghvi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sidhdhi G Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemcrux Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Chemcrux Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹87.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chemcrux Enterprises?

The Chemcrux Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcrux Enterprises?

The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹129.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemcrux Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcrux Enterprises are ₹90.75 and ₹87.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcrux Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcrux Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹158.60 and 52-week low of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chemcrux Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chemcrux Enterprises has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -34.1% across 3 years, and -9.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises are 31.36 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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