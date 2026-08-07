What is the share price of Chemcrux Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹87.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Chemcrux Enterprises? The Chemcrux Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcrux Enterprises? The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹129.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chemcrux Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcrux Enterprises are ₹90.75 and ₹87.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcrux Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcrux Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹158.60 and 52-week low of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹64.00 as on .

How has the Chemcrux Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Chemcrux Enterprises has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -34.1% across 3 years, and -9.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises are 31.36 and 1.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global