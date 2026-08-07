Here's the live share price of Chemcrux Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|-9.10
|0.31
|-5.16
|-18.55
|-24.32
|-34.10
|-9.61
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chemcrux Enterprises has declined 24.32% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Chemcrux Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.19
|94.17
|10
|91
|93.04
|20
|89.98
|91.61
|50
|89.98
|90.52
|100
|87.9
|91.78
|200
|97.93
|99.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chemcrux Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|Chemcrux Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Chemcrux Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Chemcrux Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Chemcrux Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Chemcrux Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
Source: Dion Global
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1996PLC029329 and registration number is 029329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹87.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemcrux Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹129.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chemcrux Enterprises are ₹90.75 and ₹87.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcrux Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹158.60 and 52-week low of Chemcrux Enterprises is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chemcrux Enterprises has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 0.31% for the past month, -5.16% over 3 months, -24.32% over 1 year, -34.1% across 3 years, and -9.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises are 31.36 and 1.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global