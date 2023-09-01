Follow Us

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CHEMCRUX ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹350.55 Closed
0.662.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹343.30₹357.50
₹350.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.00₹496.00
₹350.55
Open Price
₹354.00
Prev. Close
₹348.25
Volume
36,291

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1356.9
  • R2364.3
  • R3371.1
  • Pivot
    350.1
  • S1342.7
  • S2335.9
  • S3328.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5406.95330.11
  • 10408.94322.32
  • 20416.15317.99
  • 50420.65318.04
  • 100342.78322.87
  • 200254.39322.83

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.609.727.2714.70-28.91366.002,623.38
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110GJ1996PLC029329 and registration number is 029329. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girishkumar C Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Marathe
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sidhdhi G Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Neela S Marathe
    Director
  • Mr. Shailesh H Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanubhai V Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is ₹519.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is 40.39 and PB ratio of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is 7.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is ₹350.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is ₹496.00 and 52-week low of Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd. is ₹272.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

