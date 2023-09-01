Follow Us

CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹535.00 Closed
0.10.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹520.20₹543.25
₹535.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹304.00₹715.00
₹535.00
Open Price
₹530.00
Prev. Close
₹534.45
Volume
2,301

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1545.43
  • R2555.87
  • R3568.48
  • Pivot
    532.82
  • S1522.38
  • S2509.77
  • S3499.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5383529.04
  • 10381.68530.09
  • 20382.49526.95
  • 50376.67483.49
  • 100340.6438.03
  • 200318.47397.77

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.24-6.8060.4444.9955.12634.391,178.38
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009TZ1994PLC005568 and registration number is 005568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C Ganapathy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. G Suresh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Krishnaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Kathirvel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S Latha
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹270.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 22.47 and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 6.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹535.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹715.00 and 52-week low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹304.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

