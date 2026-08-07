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CG-VAK Software & Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

CG-VAK SOFTWARE & EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.60 Closed
0.74₹ 1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CG-VAK Software & Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.60₹166.00
₹162.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.05₹326.45
₹162.60
Open Price
₹166.00
Prev. Close
₹161.40
Volume
1,037

Source: Dion Global

CG-VAK Software & Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CG-VAK Software & Exports		1.28-2.2-22.85-23.93-31.9-36.75-0.38
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CG-VAK Software & Exports has declined 31.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, CG-VAK Software & Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

CG-VAK Software & Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CG-VAK Software & Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.26166.02
10161.28164.15
20160.75163.9
50172.82171.62
100187.09184.14
200208.36205.22

Source: Dion Global

CG-VAK Software & Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CG-VAK Software & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CG-VAK Software & Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTCG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTCG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05.08.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTCG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 05.08.2026
Jul 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTCG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About CG-VAK Software & Exports

CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009TZ1994PLC005568 and registration number is 005568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C Ganapathy
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. G Suresh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Jayaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Krishnaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Kathirvel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S Latha
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on CG-VAK Software & Exports Share Price

What is the share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹162.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CG-VAK Software & Exports?

The CG-VAK Software & Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports?

The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹82.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CG-VAK Software & Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CG-VAK Software & Exports are ₹166.00 and ₹158.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG-VAK Software & Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG-VAK Software & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹326.45 and 52-week low of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹150.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CG-VAK Software & Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The CG-VAK Software & Exports has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, -22.85% over 3 months, -31.9% over 1 year, -36.75% across 3 years, and -0.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports are 9.53 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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