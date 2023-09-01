Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.24
|-6.80
|60.44
|44.99
|55.12
|634.39
|1,178.38
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009TZ1994PLC005568 and registration number is 005568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹270.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 22.47 and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 6.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹535.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹715.00 and 52-week low of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹304.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.