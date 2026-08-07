Here's the live share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CG-VAK Software & Exports
|1.28
|-2.2
|-22.85
|-23.93
|-31.9
|-36.75
|-0.38
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CG-VAK Software & Exports has declined 31.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, CG-VAK Software & Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.26
|166.02
|10
|161.28
|164.15
|20
|160.75
|163.9
|50
|172.82
|171.62
|100
|187.09
|184.14
|200
|208.36
|205.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CG-VAK Software & Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|CG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Results - Financial Results For The Period Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|CG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|CG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 05.08.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|CG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 05.08.2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|CG-VAK Soft. & Exp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30009TZ1994PLC005568 and registration number is 005568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹162.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CG-VAK Software & Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹82.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CG-VAK Software & Exports are ₹166.00 and ₹158.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG-VAK Software & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹326.45 and 52-week low of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹150.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CG-VAK Software & Exports has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, -22.85% over 3 months, -31.9% over 1 year, -36.75% across 3 years, and -0.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports are 9.53 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global