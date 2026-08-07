What is the share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹162.60 as on .

What kind of stock is CG-VAK Software & Exports? The CG-VAK Software & Exports is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports? The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹82.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CG-VAK Software & Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of CG-VAK Software & Exports are ₹166.00 and ₹158.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG-VAK Software & Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG-VAK Software & Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹326.45 and 52-week low of CG-VAK Software & Exports is ₹150.05 as on .

How has the CG-VAK Software & Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The CG-VAK Software & Exports has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, -22.85% over 3 months, -31.9% over 1 year, -36.75% across 3 years, and -0.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports are 9.53 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global