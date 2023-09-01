What is the Market Cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.? The market cap of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹270.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.? P/E ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 22.47 and PB ratio of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is 6.38 as on .

What is the share price of CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd. is ₹535.00 as on .