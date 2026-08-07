Here's the live share price of Celebrity Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Celebrity Fashions
|0
|-8.14
|-13.79
|-27.08
|-44.93
|-20.13
|-10.81
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Celebrity Fashions has declined 44.93% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Celebrity Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.05
|7.11
|10
|7.11
|7.13
|20
|7.25
|7.23
|50
|7.52
|7.43
|100
|7.53
|7.7
|200
|8.33
|8.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Celebrity Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Celebrity Fashions - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Celebrity Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Celebrity Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Celebrity Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Celebrity Fashions - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited And National Stock Exchange Limited For 48,69,9
Source: Dion Global
Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TN1988PLC015655 and registration number is 015655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Celebrity Fashions is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Celebrity Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Celebrity Fashions is ₹45.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Celebrity Fashions are ₹7.15 and ₹6.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Celebrity Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Celebrity Fashions is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Celebrity Fashions is ₹5.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Celebrity Fashions has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -8.14% for the past month, -13.79% over 3 months, -44.93% over 1 year, -20.13% across 3 years, and -10.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions are -3.98 and 4.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global