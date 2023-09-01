What is the Market Cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.? The market cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹105.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is 6.1 as on .

What is the share price of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on .