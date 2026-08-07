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Celebrity Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

CELEBRITY FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Celebrity Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.00 Closed
-0.43₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Celebrity Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.97₹7.15
₹7.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.41₹14.04
₹7.00
Open Price
₹7.00
Prev. Close
₹7.03
Volume
3,113

Source: Dion Global

Celebrity Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Celebrity Fashions		0-8.14-13.79-27.08-44.93-20.13-10.81
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Celebrity Fashions has declined 44.93% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Celebrity Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Celebrity Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Celebrity Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.057.11
107.117.13
207.257.23
507.527.43
1007.537.7
2008.338.58

Source: Dion Global

Celebrity Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Celebrity Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 12.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Celebrity Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTCelebrity Fashions - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTCelebrity Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTCelebrity Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTCelebrity Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTCelebrity Fashions - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited And National Stock Exchange Limited For 48,69,9

Source: Dion Global

About Celebrity Fashions

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TN1988PLC015655 and registration number is 015655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 172.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vidyuth Rajagopal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Rajagopal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Dewan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jandhyala Suresh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Celebrity Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Celebrity Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Celebrity Fashions is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Celebrity Fashions?

The Celebrity Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Celebrity Fashions?

The market cap of Celebrity Fashions is ₹45.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Celebrity Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Celebrity Fashions are ₹7.15 and ₹6.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Celebrity Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Celebrity Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Celebrity Fashions is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Celebrity Fashions is ₹5.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Celebrity Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Celebrity Fashions has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -8.14% for the past month, -13.79% over 3 months, -44.93% over 1 year, -20.13% across 3 years, and -10.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions are -3.98 and 4.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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