CELEBRITY FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.60 Closed
-1.75-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹20.70
₹19.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹27.40
₹19.60
Open Price
₹20.05
Prev. Close
₹19.95
Volume
5,94,569

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.42
  • R221.28
  • R321.87
  • Pivot
    19.83
  • S118.97
  • S218.38
  • S317.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.4518.49
  • 1022.4817.4
  • 2021.1116.17
  • 5020.0514.91
  • 10016.6814.7
  • 20016.3415.1

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.6247.9246.2731.100.51312.6364.71
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Celebrity Fashions Ltd.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121TN1988PLC015655 and registration number is 015655. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh Rajagopal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vidyuth Rajagopal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Rajagopal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N K Ranganath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Celebrity Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹105.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Celebrity Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Celebrity Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹27.40 and 52-week low of Celebrity Fashions Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

