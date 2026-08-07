What is the share price of Celebrity Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Celebrity Fashions is ₹7.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Celebrity Fashions? The Celebrity Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Celebrity Fashions? The market cap of Celebrity Fashions is ₹45.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Celebrity Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Celebrity Fashions are ₹7.15 and ₹6.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Celebrity Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Celebrity Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Celebrity Fashions is ₹14.04 and 52-week low of Celebrity Fashions is ₹5.41 as on .

How has the Celebrity Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Celebrity Fashions has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -8.14% for the past month, -13.79% over 3 months, -44.93% over 1 year, -20.13% across 3 years, and -10.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Celebrity Fashions are -3.98 and 4.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global