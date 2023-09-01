Follow Us

Capital Trust Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPITAL TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹92.60 Closed
2.892.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Capital Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹94.45
₹92.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.10₹106.80
₹92.60
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.00
Volume
16,062

Capital Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.8
  • R296.85
  • R399.25
  • Pivot
    92.4
  • S190.35
  • S287.95
  • S385.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.5594.48
  • 1093.7396.13
  • 2094.9996.1
  • 5099.190.22
  • 10099.6184.45
  • 200110.0683.79

Capital Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.00-5.9232.5023.69-9.9337.50-75.83
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Capital Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Capital Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Capital Trust Ltd.

Capital Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1985PLC195299 and registration number is 195299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogen Khosla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Syal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Kukrety
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Govind Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vahin Khosla
    Executive Director

FAQs on Capital Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹151.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capital Trust Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Capital Trust Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capital Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹92.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹106.80 and 52-week low of Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹52.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

