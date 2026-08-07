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Capital Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITAL TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Capital Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.37 Closed
4.99₹ 0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capital Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.45₹19.37
₹19.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.80₹37.50
₹19.37
Open Price
₹18.45
Prev. Close
₹18.45
Volume
30,205

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capital Trust		8.6454.3443.6931.77-51.33-32.56-20.68
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capital Trust has declined 51.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Trust has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Capital Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0318.44
1016.0417.27
2014.3815.88
5013.7814.48
10013.2214.5
20015.1418.86

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capital Trust saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.13%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 8.30%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Capital Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTCapital Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTCapital Trust - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
May 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTCapital Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTCapital Trust - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
May 23, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTCapital Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Balance Sheet, Prof

Source: Dion Global

About Capital Trust

Capital Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1985PLC195299 and registration number is 195299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogen Khosla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Suman Kukrety
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Govind Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Syal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vahin Khosla
    Executive Director

FAQs on Capital Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Capital Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trust is ₹19.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capital Trust?

The Capital Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trust?

The market cap of Capital Trust is ₹31.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trust are ₹19.37 and ₹18.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trust is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Capital Trust is ₹10.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capital Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capital Trust has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 54.34% for the past month, 43.69% over 3 months, -51.33% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and -20.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trust are 4.84 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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