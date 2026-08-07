Here's the live share price of Capital Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capital Trust
|8.64
|54.34
|43.69
|31.77
|-51.33
|-32.56
|-20.68
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capital Trust has declined 51.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Trust has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.03
|18.44
|10
|16.04
|17.27
|20
|14.38
|15.88
|50
|13.78
|14.48
|100
|13.22
|14.5
|200
|15.14
|18.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capital Trust saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.13%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 8.30%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 01, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Capital Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Capital Trust - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|May 27, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Capital Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Capital Trust - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|May 23, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Capital Trust - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia, Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Balance Sheet, Prof
Source: Dion Global
Capital Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923DL1985PLC195299 and registration number is 195299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trust is ₹19.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capital Trust is ₹31.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trust are ₹19.37 and ₹18.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trust is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Capital Trust is ₹10.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital Trust has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 54.34% for the past month, 43.69% over 3 months, -51.33% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and -20.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trust are 4.84 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global