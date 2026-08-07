What is the share price of Capital Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trust is ₹19.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Capital Trust? The Capital Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trust? The market cap of Capital Trust is ₹31.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trust are ₹19.37 and ₹18.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trust is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Capital Trust is ₹10.80 as on .

How has the Capital Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Capital Trust has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 54.34% for the past month, 43.69% over 3 months, -51.33% over 1 year, -32.56% across 3 years, and -20.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trust are 4.84 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global