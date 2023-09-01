What is the Market Cap of Capital Trust Ltd.? The market cap of Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹151.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital Trust Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capital Trust Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Capital Trust Ltd. is 2.03 as on .

What is the share price of Capital Trust Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trust Ltd. is ₹92.60 as on .