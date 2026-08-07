What is the share price of Capital Trade Links? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trade Links is ₹29.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Capital Trade Links? The Capital Trade Links is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trade Links? The market cap of Capital Trade Links is ₹376.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Trade Links? Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trade Links are ₹29.50 and ₹27.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trade Links? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trade Links is ₹32.24 and 52-week low of Capital Trade Links is ₹14.30 as on .

How has the Capital Trade Links performed historically in terms of returns? The Capital Trade Links has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 18.23% for the past month, 77.7% over 3 months, 75.99% over 1 year, 28.49% across 3 years, and 58.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links are 0.00 and 5.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global