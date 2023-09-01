Follow Us

CAPITAL TRADE LINKS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.40 Closed
4.671.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Capital Trade Links Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.25₹31.50
₹31.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.41₹32.00
₹31.40
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
1,11,489

Capital Trade Links Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.18
  • R232.97
  • R334.43
  • Pivot
    30.72
  • S129.93
  • S228.47
  • S327.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.4728.98
  • 1013.5528.52
  • 2013.6627.75
  • 5011.7226.18
  • 10010.9125.16
  • 20011.923.07

Capital Trade Links Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.9727.0234.1910.88255.20556.90748.65
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Capital Trade Links Ltd. Share Holdings

Capital Trade Links Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Capital Trade Links Ltd.

Capital Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019622 and registration number is 019622. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amar Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Chawla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capital Trade Links Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd.?

The market cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹191.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is 56.01 and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is 5.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Capital Trade Links Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trade Links Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trade Links Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹8.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

