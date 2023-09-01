What is the Market Cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd.? The market cap of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹191.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd.? P/E ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is 56.01 and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links Ltd. is 5.62 as on .

What is the share price of Capital Trade Links Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trade Links Ltd. is ₹31.40 as on .