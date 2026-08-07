Here's the live share price of Capital Trade Links along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capital Trade Links
|3.14
|18.23
|77.70
|40.49
|75.99
|28.49
|58.33
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Capital Trade Links has gained 75.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Trade Links has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.39
|27.89
|10
|26.72
|27.22
|20
|25.67
|25.75
|50
|20.51
|22.56
|100
|18.41
|20.84
|200
|21.36
|20.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Capital Trade Links remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Capital Trade Links - Change In Registered Office Of The Company
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Capital Trade Links - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Capital Trade Links - Results- Financial Results For Quarter Ended 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Capital Trade Links - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:25 AM IST IST
|Capital Trade Links - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 1St August 2026
Source: Dion Global
Capital Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019622 and registration number is 019622. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trade Links is ₹29.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital Trade Links is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capital Trade Links is ₹376.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trade Links are ₹29.50 and ₹27.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trade Links is ₹32.24 and 52-week low of Capital Trade Links is ₹14.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Capital Trade Links has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 18.23% for the past month, 77.7% over 3 months, 75.99% over 1 year, 28.49% across 3 years, and 58.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links are 0.00 and 5.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global