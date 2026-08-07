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Capital Trade Links Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITAL TRADE LINKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Capital Trade Links along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.25 Closed
2.09₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Capital Trade Links Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.90₹29.50
₹29.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.30₹32.24
₹29.25
Open Price
₹29.15
Prev. Close
₹28.65
Volume
1,32,912

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trade Links Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capital Trade Links		3.1418.2377.7040.4975.9928.4958.33
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Capital Trade Links has gained 75.99% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Trade Links has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Capital Trade Links Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trade Links Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.3927.89
1026.7227.22
2025.6725.75
5020.5122.56
10018.4120.84
20021.3620.51

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trade Links Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Capital Trade Links remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Capital Trade Links Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTCapital Trade Links - Change In Registered Office Of The Company
Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTCapital Trade Links - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTCapital Trade Links - Results- Financial Results For Quarter Ended 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTCapital Trade Links - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For The Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
Jul 30, 2026, 05:25 AM IST ISTCapital Trade Links - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 1St August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Capital Trade Links

Capital Trade Links Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1984PLC019622 and registration number is 019622. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Chawla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sapra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parul Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Capital Trade Links Share Price

What is the share price of Capital Trade Links?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Trade Links is ₹29.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Capital Trade Links?

The Capital Trade Links is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Capital Trade Links?

The market cap of Capital Trade Links is ₹376.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Trade Links?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Trade Links are ₹29.50 and ₹27.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Trade Links?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Trade Links stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Trade Links is ₹32.24 and 52-week low of Capital Trade Links is ₹14.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Capital Trade Links performed historically in terms of returns?

The Capital Trade Links has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, 18.23% for the past month, 77.7% over 3 months, 75.99% over 1 year, 28.49% across 3 years, and 58.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Trade Links are 0.00 and 5.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Capital Trade Links News

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