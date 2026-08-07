What is the share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹19,443.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Oxygen Investments? The Bombay Oxygen Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments? The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹291.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Oxygen Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Oxygen Investments are ₹19,700.00 and ₹19,300.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Oxygen Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Oxygen Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹31,998.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹18,400.00 as on .

How has the Bombay Oxygen Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Oxygen Investments has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -6.31% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments are -90.00 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global