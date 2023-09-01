What is the Market Cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.? The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹178.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 4.61 and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 0.54 as on .

What is the share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹11,905.50 as on .