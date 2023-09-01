Follow Us

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOMBAY OXYGEN INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11,905.50 Closed
-0.71-85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,905.50₹12,092.00
₹11,905.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,002.00₹16,910.00
₹11,905.50
Open Price
₹12,092.00
Prev. Close
₹11,990.50
Volume
21

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112,029.83
  • R212,154.17
  • R312,216.33
  • Pivot
    11,967.67
  • S111,843.33
  • S211,781.17
  • S311,656.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510,871.3211,968.37
  • 1010,869.8211,907.8
  • 2011,213.9111,763.81
  • 5012,009.4111,494.36
  • 10012,185.1211,339.53
  • 20013,248.8811,450.2

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.596.5110.796.30-7.5714.52-37.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1960PLC011835 and registration number is 011835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyam M Ruia
    Chairman
  • Ms. Hema Renganathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas M Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Mohanbir Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Nirmal P Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mrs. Aruna K Kanoria
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹178.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 4.61 and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹11,905.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹16,910.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹10,2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

