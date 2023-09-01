Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.59
|6.51
|10.79
|6.30
|-7.57
|14.52
|-37.85
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1960PLC011835 and registration number is 011835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹178.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 4.61 and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹11,905.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹16,910.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is ₹10,2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.