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Bombay Oxygen Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY OXYGEN INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19,443.00 Closed
-1.30₹ -256.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Oxygen Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19,300.10₹19,700.00
₹19,443.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18,400.00₹31,998.00
₹19,443.00
Open Price
₹19,698.00
Prev. Close
₹19,699.95
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Oxygen Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Oxygen Investments		2.821.91-6.31-6.07-18.2419.917.87
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Oxygen Investments has declined 18.24% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Oxygen Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Bombay Oxygen Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Oxygen Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519,048.2819,381.39
1019,088.6119,284.18
2019,191.1419,256.75
5019,355.9919,418.06
10019,763.6619,876.56
20021,143.8120,940.11

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Oxygen Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Oxygen Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Oxygen Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTBombay Oxygen Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Fo
Jul 29, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTBombay Oxygen Inv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR
Jul 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTBombay Oxygen Inv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTBombay Oxygen Inv. - Shareholders Meeting As On 25-08-2026
Jul 21, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTBombay Oxygen Inv. - Communication To Members - Intimation On Tax Deduction On Dividend (TDS)/ Withholding Tax On Dividend"r"

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Oxygen Investments

Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1960PLC011835 and registration number is 011835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyam M Ruia
    Chairman
  • Ms. Hema Renganathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas M Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navin Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sitaram Sigtia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Kunwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bombay Oxygen Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹19,443.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Oxygen Investments?

The Bombay Oxygen Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments?

The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹291.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Oxygen Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Oxygen Investments are ₹19,700.00 and ₹19,300.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Oxygen Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Oxygen Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹31,998.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹18,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Oxygen Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Oxygen Investments has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -6.31% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments are -90.00 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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