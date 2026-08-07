Here's the live share price of Bombay Oxygen Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Oxygen Investments
|2.82
|1.91
|-6.31
|-6.07
|-18.24
|19.91
|7.87
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Oxygen Investments has declined 18.24% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Oxygen Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19,048.28
|19,381.39
|10
|19,088.61
|19,284.18
|20
|19,191.14
|19,256.75
|50
|19,355.99
|19,418.06
|100
|19,763.66
|19,876.56
|200
|21,143.81
|20,940.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Oxygen Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Bombay Oxygen Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company Fo
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Bombay Oxygen Inv. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Bombay Oxygen Inv. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Bombay Oxygen Inv. - Shareholders Meeting As On 25-08-2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Bombay Oxygen Inv. - Communication To Members - Intimation On Tax Deduction On Dividend (TDS)/ Withholding Tax On Dividend"r"
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1960PLC011835 and registration number is 011835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹19,443.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Oxygen Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹291.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Oxygen Investments are ₹19,700.00 and ₹19,300.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Oxygen Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹31,998.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Oxygen Investments is ₹18,400.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Oxygen Investments has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, 1.91% for the past month, -6.31% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 19.91% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Oxygen Investments are -90.00 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global