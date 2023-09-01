Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030586 and registration number is 030586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1454.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹562.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.75 and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹484.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹521.30 and 52-week low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹262.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.