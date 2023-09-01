Follow Us

PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹484.05 Closed
-0.55-2.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹473.40₹502.15
₹484.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹262.10₹521.30
₹484.05
Open Price
₹494.00
Prev. Close
₹486.75
Volume
97,142

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1499.03
  • R2512.97
  • R3523.78
  • Pivot
    488.22
  • S1474.28
  • S2463.47
  • S3449.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.1459.54
  • 1051.12451.01
  • 2048.18443.99
  • 5047.63424.33
  • 10043.97377.74
  • 20035.85290.23

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030586 and registration number is 030586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1454.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Kumaravel
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Shoba Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Vijay Anand
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Ramasubramani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹562.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is 12.75 and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹484.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹521.30 and 52-week low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹262.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

