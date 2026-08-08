Here's the live share price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has gained 9.79% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|529.02
|525.79
|10
|532.28
|530.35
|20
|548.48
|536.5
|50
|538.61
|536.7
|100
|513.71
|526.5
|200
|520.14
|502.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals saw a drop in promoter holding to 36.40%, while DII stake increased to 7.50%, FII holding rose to 3.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,72,000
|0.69
|64.9
|3,85,000
|0.19
|52.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Pondy Oxides & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Pondy Oxides & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Pondy Oxides & Chem. - Intimation Regarding Record Date And Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Pondy Oxides & Chem. - Intimation Of 31St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Pondy Oxides & Chem. - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee Of Board Of Directors
Source: Dion Global
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030586 and registration number is 030586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2938.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹484.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹3,691.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are ₹496.85 and ₹481.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pondy Oxides & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹647.44 and 52-week low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹392.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -15.25% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 71.55% across 3 years, and 61.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are 25.89 and 4.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global