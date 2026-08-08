What is the share price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹484.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹3,691.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are ₹496.85 and ₹481.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pondy Oxides & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹647.44 and 52-week low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹392.40 as on .

How has the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -15.25% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 71.55% across 3 years, and 61.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are 25.89 and 4.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global