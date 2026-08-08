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Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified
Theme
CommoditiesRecyclingWaste Management
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹484.00 Closed
-0.54₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹481.00₹496.85
₹484.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹392.40₹647.44
₹484.00
Open Price
₹491.25
Prev. Close
₹486.65
Volume
35,599

Source: Dion Global

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has gained 9.79% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5529.02525.79
10532.28530.35
20548.48536.5
50538.61536.7
100513.71526.5
200520.14502.59

Source: Dion Global

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals saw a drop in promoter holding to 36.40%, while DII stake increased to 7.50%, FII holding rose to 3.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,72,0000.6964.9
3,85,0000.1952.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTPondy Oxides & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTPondy Oxides & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTPondy Oxides & Chem. - Intimation Regarding Record Date And Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books
Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTPondy Oxides & Chem. - Intimation Of 31St Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Aug 05, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTPondy Oxides & Chem. - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Reconstitution Of Audit Committee Of Board Of Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030586 and registration number is 030586. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2938.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Kumaravel
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. A Vijay Anand
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Ramasubramani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Balamurugan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹484.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹3,691.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are ₹496.85 and ₹481.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pondy Oxides & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹647.44 and 52-week low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is ₹392.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -15.25% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, 9.79% over 1 year, 71.55% across 3 years, and 61.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are 25.89 and 4.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals News

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