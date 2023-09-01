Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOUTH WEST PINNACLE EXPLORATION LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹130.60 Closed
0.730.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.60₹135.50
₹130.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.95₹190.90
₹130.60
Open Price
₹129.65
Prev. Close
₹129.65
Volume
13,676

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.73
  • R2138.57
  • R3141.63
  • Pivot
    131.67
  • S1127.83
  • S2124.77
  • S3120.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5134.5126.15
  • 10138.44126.68
  • 20144.85129.24
  • 50166.49133.86
  • 100181.79134.33
  • 200189.94136.27

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Share Holdings

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13203HR2006PLC049480 and registration number is 049480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Roger James Lord
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Maheshwari
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.?

The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹364.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.?

P/E ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is 53.88 and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹130.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹190.90 and 52-week low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹91.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data