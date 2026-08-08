What is the share price of South West Pinnacle Exploration? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹233.05 as on .

What kind of stock is South West Pinnacle Exploration? The South West Pinnacle Exploration is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration? The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹760.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of South West Pinnacle Exploration? Today’s highest and lowest price of South West Pinnacle Exploration are ₹234.65 and ₹227.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South West Pinnacle Exploration? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South West Pinnacle Exploration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹287.95 and 52-week low of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹120.55 as on .

How has the South West Pinnacle Exploration performed historically in terms of returns? The South West Pinnacle Exploration has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 5.02% over 3 months, 59.79% over 1 year, 20.5% across 3 years, and 11.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration are 19.04 and 3.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global