MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13203HR2006PLC049480 and registration number is 049480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹364.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is 53.88 and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is 3.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹130.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹190.90 and 52-week low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is ₹91.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.