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South West Pinnacle Exploration Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTH WEST PINNACLE EXPLORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of South West Pinnacle Exploration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹233.05 Closed
0.04₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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South West Pinnacle Exploration Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹227.00₹234.65
₹233.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.55₹287.95
₹233.05
Open Price
₹234.65
Prev. Close
₹232.95
Volume
10,909

Source: Dion Global

South West Pinnacle Exploration Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, South West Pinnacle Exploration has gained 59.79% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, South West Pinnacle Exploration has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

South West Pinnacle Exploration Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

South West Pinnacle Exploration Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5232.49235.25
10236.05234.4
20231.08233.5
50239.62233.87
100231.81227.66
200207.49209.84

Source: Dion Global

South West Pinnacle Exploration Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, South West Pinnacle Exploration saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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South West Pinnacle Exploration Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTSouth West Pinnacle - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 22, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTSouth West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTSouth West Pinnacle - Compliances
Jul 21, 2026, 02:16 PM IST ISTSouth West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 21, 2026, 02:14 PM IST ISTSouth West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About South West Pinnacle Exploration

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13203HR2006PLC049480 and registration number is 049480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diversified. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shivi Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Narain Singh Rajpoot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on South West Pinnacle Exploration Share Price

What is the share price of South West Pinnacle Exploration?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹233.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is South West Pinnacle Exploration?

The South West Pinnacle Exploration is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration?

The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹760.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of South West Pinnacle Exploration?

Today’s highest and lowest price of South West Pinnacle Exploration are ₹234.65 and ₹227.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South West Pinnacle Exploration?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South West Pinnacle Exploration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹287.95 and 52-week low of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹120.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the South West Pinnacle Exploration performed historically in terms of returns?

The South West Pinnacle Exploration has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 5.02% over 3 months, 59.79% over 1 year, 20.5% across 3 years, and 11.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration are 19.04 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

South West Pinnacle Exploration News

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