Here's the live share price of South West Pinnacle Exploration along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, South West Pinnacle Exploration has gained 59.79% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, South West Pinnacle Exploration has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|232.49
|235.25
|10
|236.05
|234.4
|20
|231.08
|233.5
|50
|239.62
|233.87
|100
|231.81
|227.66
|200
|207.49
|209.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, South West Pinnacle Exploration saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|South West Pinnacle - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|South West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|South West Pinnacle - Compliances
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:16 PM IST IST
|South West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 21, 2026, 02:14 PM IST IST
|South West Pinnacle - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13203HR2006PLC049480 and registration number is 049480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diversified. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹233.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South West Pinnacle Exploration is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹760.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of South West Pinnacle Exploration are ₹234.65 and ₹227.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South West Pinnacle Exploration stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹287.95 and 52-week low of South West Pinnacle Exploration is ₹120.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South West Pinnacle Exploration has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 6.39% for the past month, 5.02% over 3 months, 59.79% over 1 year, 20.5% across 3 years, and 11.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration are 19.04 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global