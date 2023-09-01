Follow Us

EYANTRA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹354.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹354.20₹354.20
₹354.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.44₹354.20
₹354.20
Open Price
₹354.20
Prev. Close
₹354.20
Volume
0

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1354.2
  • R2354.2
  • R3354.2
  • Pivot
    354.2
  • S1354.2
  • S2354.2
  • S3354.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.45341.48
  • 1043.45329.46
  • 2035.23302.18
  • 5027.4224.28
  • 10016.37137.47
  • 2008.180

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9916.04238.6210,216.6111,114.8911,544.80
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Eyantra Ventures Ltd.

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1984PLC167149 and registration number is 167149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Vinita Raj Narayanam
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anjana Ramesh Thakker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suryaprakasa Rao Bommisetti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eyantra Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹51.00 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is 92.41 and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is 32.47 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹354.20 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eyantra Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹354.20 and 52-week low of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹3.44 as on Aug 21, 2023.

