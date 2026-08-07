Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eyantra Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

EYANTRA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of Eyantra Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹680.00 Closed
-2.46₹ -17.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eyantra Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹663.00₹680.00
₹680.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹621.65₹1,061.30
₹680.00
Open Price
₹667.00
Prev. Close
₹697.15
Volume
201

Source: Dion Global

Eyantra Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eyantra Ventures has declined 29.86% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Eyantra Ventures has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Eyantra Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eyantra Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5719.59710.85
10707.41709.81
20701.74711.93
50738.11739.68
100819.54785.48
200863.74836.6

Source: Dion Global

Eyantra Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eyantra Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eyantra Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTEyantra Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Res
Jul 16, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTEyantra Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Update On Scheme Of Arrangement
Jul 07, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTEyantra Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTEyantra Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTEyantra Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Intimation For Approval Of Scheme Of Ar

Source: Dion Global

About Eyantra Ventures

Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1984PLC167149 and registration number is 167149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Vinita Raj Narayanam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Ramesh Thakker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Peush Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kasetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Eyantra Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Eyantra Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eyantra Ventures is ₹680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eyantra Ventures?

The Eyantra Ventures is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eyantra Ventures?

The market cap of Eyantra Ventures is ₹136.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eyantra Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eyantra Ventures are ₹680.00 and ₹663.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eyantra Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eyantra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eyantra Ventures is ₹1,061.30 and 52-week low of Eyantra Ventures is ₹621.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eyantra Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eyantra Ventures has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -18.46% over 3 months, -29.86% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 187.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures are -29.59 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eyantra Ventures News

More Eyantra Ventures News
Market Pulse