Here's the live share price of Eyantra Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eyantra Ventures has declined 29.86% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Eyantra Ventures has outperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|719.59
|710.85
|10
|707.41
|709.81
|20
|701.74
|711.93
|50
|738.11
|739.68
|100
|819.54
|785.48
|200
|863.74
|836.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eyantra Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Eyantra Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Res
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Eyantra Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Update On Scheme Of Arrangement
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Eyantra Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Eyantra Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 26, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Eyantra Ventures - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Intimation For Approval Of Scheme Of Ar
Source: Dion Global
Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG1984PLC167149 and registration number is 167149. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eyantra Ventures is ₹680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eyantra Ventures is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eyantra Ventures is ₹136.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eyantra Ventures are ₹680.00 and ₹663.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eyantra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eyantra Ventures is ₹1,061.30 and 52-week low of Eyantra Ventures is ₹621.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eyantra Ventures has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -18.46% over 3 months, -29.86% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 187.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures are -29.59 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global