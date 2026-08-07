What is the share price of Eyantra Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eyantra Ventures is ₹680.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Eyantra Ventures? The Eyantra Ventures is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eyantra Ventures? The market cap of Eyantra Ventures is ₹136.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eyantra Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eyantra Ventures are ₹680.00 and ₹663.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eyantra Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eyantra Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eyantra Ventures is ₹1,061.30 and 52-week low of Eyantra Ventures is ₹621.65 as on .

How has the Eyantra Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Eyantra Ventures has shown returns of -2.46% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -18.46% over 3 months, -29.86% over 1 year, 24.29% across 3 years, and 187.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures are -29.59 and 4.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global