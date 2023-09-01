What is the Market Cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹51.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is 92.41 and PB ratio of Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is 32.47 as on .

What is the share price of Eyantra Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eyantra Ventures Ltd. is ₹354.20 as on .