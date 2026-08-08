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Janus Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

JANUS CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of Janus Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.72 Closed
-4.84₹ -0.24
As on Apr 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Janus Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.72₹4.75
₹4.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.46₹14.78
₹4.72
Open Price
₹4.75
Prev. Close
₹4.96
Volume
17,500

Source: Dion Global

Janus Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24
3M India		3.981.859.76-1.4812.109.608.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.46-19.20-12.38-24.305.600.87
EID Parry (India)		5.947.18-5.03-13.49-29.5618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-8.54-20.08-11.53-24.1514.3211.62
Nirlon		0.300.166.4221.3517.2513.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-15.25-15.79-5.209.7971.5561.40
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.94-2.47-10.70-3.96-15.555.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.356.395.024.9859.7920.5011.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-12.53-15.14-29.60-3.38-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5625.1844.1056.0223.60195.29124.98
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-2.67-7.45-2.83-21.29-12.97-6.31
Eyantra Ventures		-2.70-4.43-18.46-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-7.00-12.63-26.08-1.5326.9815.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Janus Corporation has declined 19.59% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Janus Corporation has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Janus Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Janus Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.894.87
104.874.88
204.854.97
505.65.82
1007.876.93
2008.37.45

Source: Dion Global

Janus Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Janus Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Janus Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTJanus Corporation - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition & T
Oct 16, 2025, 09:44 PM IST ISTJanus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 12, 2025, 12:04 AM IST ISTJanus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2025, 09:32 PM IST ISTJanus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 10, 2025, 08:10 PM IST ISTJanus Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Janus Corporation

Janus Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1998PLC117279 and registration number is 117279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. JitendraBharat Parmar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Bhimrao Puri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay BabuRao Mane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Keshav Kamble
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangesh KashinathKamble
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manisha Sadashiv Bobade
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Datta V Kamble
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Janus Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Janus Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Janus Corporation is ₹4.72 as on Apr 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Janus Corporation?

The Janus Corporation is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Janus Corporation?

The market cap of Janus Corporation is ₹11.76 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Janus Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Janus Corporation are ₹4.75 and ₹4.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Janus Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Janus Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Janus Corporation is ₹14.78 and 52-week low of Janus Corporation is ₹4.46 as on Apr 15, 2025.

How has the Janus Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Janus Corporation has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, -4.45% for the past month, -45.24% over 3 months, -19.59% over 1 year, -3.95% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Janus Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Janus Corporation are 30.06 and 0.44 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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