Here's the live share price of Janus Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
|3M India
|3.98
|1.85
|9.76
|-1.48
|12.10
|9.60
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.46
|-19.20
|-12.38
|-24.30
|5.60
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|7.18
|-5.03
|-13.49
|-29.56
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-8.54
|-20.08
|-11.53
|-24.15
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.30
|0.16
|6.42
|21.35
|17.25
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-15.25
|-15.79
|-5.20
|9.79
|71.55
|61.40
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|-2.47
|-10.70
|-3.96
|-15.55
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|6.39
|5.02
|4.98
|59.79
|20.50
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-12.53
|-15.14
|-29.60
|-3.38
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|25.18
|44.10
|56.02
|23.60
|195.29
|124.98
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-2.67
|-7.45
|-2.83
|-21.29
|-12.97
|-6.31
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.70
|-4.43
|-18.46
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-7.00
|-12.63
|-26.08
|-1.53
|26.98
|15.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Janus Corporation has declined 19.59% compared to peers like 3M India (12.10%), DCM Shriram (-24.30%), EID Parry (India) (-29.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Janus Corporation has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.89
|4.87
|10
|4.87
|4.88
|20
|4.85
|4.97
|50
|5.6
|5.82
|100
|7.87
|6.93
|200
|8.3
|7.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Janus Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Janus Corporation - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition & T
|Oct 16, 2025, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Janus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 12, 2025, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Janus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2025, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Janus Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 10, 2025, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Janus Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Janus Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1998PLC117279 and registration number is 117279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Janus Corporation is ₹4.72 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Janus Corporation is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Janus Corporation is ₹11.76 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Janus Corporation are ₹4.75 and ₹4.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Janus Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Janus Corporation is ₹14.78 and 52-week low of Janus Corporation is ₹4.46 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Janus Corporation has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, -4.45% for the past month, -45.24% over 3 months, -19.59% over 1 year, -3.95% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Janus Corporation are 30.06 and 0.44 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global