What is the share price of Janus Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Janus Corporation is ₹4.72 as on .

What kind of stock is Janus Corporation? The Janus Corporation is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Janus Corporation? The market cap of Janus Corporation is ₹11.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Janus Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Janus Corporation are ₹4.75 and ₹4.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Janus Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Janus Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Janus Corporation is ₹14.78 and 52-week low of Janus Corporation is ₹4.46 as on .

How has the Janus Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Janus Corporation has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, -4.45% for the past month, -45.24% over 3 months, -19.59% over 1 year, -3.95% across 3 years, and -27.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Janus Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Janus Corporation are 30.06 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global