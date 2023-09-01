Follow Us

Janus Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JANUS CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Diversified | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.93 Closed
-0.51-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Janus Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.80₹4.02
₹3.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.92₹7.49
₹3.93
Open Price
₹3.88
Prev. Close
₹3.95
Volume
77,000

Janus Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.03
  • R24.14
  • R34.25
  • Pivot
    3.92
  • S13.81
  • S23.7
  • S33.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.153.97
  • 108.343.99
  • 207.794.04
  • 507.74.15
  • 1007.464.17
  • 20011.534.75

Janus Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.001.291.555.6511.83-91.10-81.09
2.61-0.897.0314.298.05165.8870.99
2.769.2218.8337.6435.7556.1919.76
15.5623.4020.5924.11-0.75187.02169.85
12.1511.9231.7745.3234.4245.259.30
11.9818.7051.8556.9177.20106.4231.20
3.044.8259.8262.6834.39123.8724.94

Janus Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Janus Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Half Yearly Results
03 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Janus Corporation Ltd.

Janus Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1998PLC117279 and registration number is 117279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Datta B Kamble
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sachin Bhimrao Puri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay BabuRao Mane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Keshav Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shirish Mungantiwar Avinash
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manisha Sadashiv Bobade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Janus Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Janus Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Janus Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Janus Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Janus Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.49 and 52-week low of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

