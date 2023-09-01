Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Half Yearly Results
|03 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Janus Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH1998PLC117279 and registration number is 117279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹5.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Janus Corporation Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Janus Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.49 and 52-week low of Janus Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.