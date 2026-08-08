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Ruchi Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE

Ruchi Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Diversified

Here's the live share price of Ruchi Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ruchi Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.77₹5.88
₹5.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.09₹8.04
₹5.84
Open Price
₹5.84
Prev. Close
₹5.84
Volume
1,572

Source: Dion Global

Ruchi Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ruchi Infrastructure		-2.01-1.35-6.41-2.83-19.78-12.97-6.31
3M India		3.984.8711.93-1.4813.69.68.07
DCM Shriram		-1.59-2.24-17.44-12.38-24.715.60.87
EID Parry (India)		5.9411.56-3.62-13.49-27.8618.1314.67
Nesco		-1.94-4.83-19.97-11.53-23.414.3211.62
Nirlon		0.3-0.026.4321.3517.1613.6915.67
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		-7.83-17.17-15.6-5.21371.5561.4
Balmer Lawrie & Company		1.940.34-10.56-3.96-15.425.025.34
South West Pinnacle Exploration		-2.351.887.794.9857.7320.511.84
Davangere Sugar Company		-2.18-11.8-14.67-29.6-1.57-25.9316.42
Trishakti Industries		-1.5627.7549.6756.0224.82195.29124.98
Eyantra Ventures		-2.7-4.43-22.2-29.97-29.8624.29187.98
Hilltone Software & Gases		-6.54-8.22-14.19-26.08-5.0626.9815.41
Janus Corporation		-4.84-4.45-45.24-58.85-19.59-3.95-27.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ruchi Infrastructure has declined 19.78% compared to peers like 3M India (13.60%), DCM Shriram (-24.71%), EID Parry (India) (-27.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruchi Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).

Ruchi Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ruchi Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.875.87
105.955.9
205.915.93
506.16.02
1006.016.1
2006.296.48

Source: Dion Global

Ruchi Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ruchi Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ruchi Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTRuchi Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
Jul 13, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTRuchi Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTRuchi Infrastructure - Demat Remat Status Of Shares For May, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTRuchi Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 29, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTRuchi Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Ruchi Infrastructure

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033878 and registration number is 033878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruchi Joshi Meratia
    Director
  • Mr. Krishna Das Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Das Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Parag Choudhary
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Sankalp Ved
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Ruchi Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Ruchi Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹5.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ruchi Infrastructure?

The Ruchi Infrastructure is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchi Infrastructure?

The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹137.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruchi Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchi Infrastructure are ₹5.88 and ₹5.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchi Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchi Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹8.04 and 52-week low of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹4.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ruchi Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ruchi Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -6.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure are 13.77 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ruchi Infrastructure News

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