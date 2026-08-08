What is the share price of Ruchi Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹5.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Ruchi Infrastructure? The Ruchi Infrastructure is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchi Infrastructure? The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹137.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ruchi Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchi Infrastructure are ₹5.88 and ₹5.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchi Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchi Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹8.04 and 52-week low of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹4.09 as on .

How has the Ruchi Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Ruchi Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -6.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure are 13.77 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global