Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.00 Closed
0.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.95₹9.15
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.35₹12.70
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.15
Prev. Close
₹8.95
Volume
49,722

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.15
  • R29.25
  • R39.35
  • Pivot
    9.05
  • S18.95
  • S28.85
  • S38.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.058.97
  • 109.038.96
  • 209.288.89
  • 508.958.73
  • 1008.578.74
  • 2009.268.91

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.690.566.51010.43-9.09195.08
-5.70-14.73-20.31-7.23-48.4531.3131.31
-0.75-7.2619.8731.773.44105.1313,028.42
3.13-1.033.3312.71-3.80175.09142.35
5.4513.0129.32106.6559.1989.8189.81
-0.48-7.033.64-4.856.3315.6124.73
1.46-5.3211.87-1.8524.74645.94719.71
6.995.006.7417.8338.26284.49284.49
1.945.4812.757.261,009.052,937.832,956.81
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.65-1.122.50-4.64-0.8188.96137.84
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
1.8910.07-1.1016.573.7289.91-26.05
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Dec, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033878 and registration number is 033878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parag Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ruchi Joshi Meratia
    Director
  • Mr. Krishna Das Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Das Kabra
    Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Pandey
    Director

FAQs on Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹193.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is 62.81 and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is 1.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.70 and 52-week low of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

