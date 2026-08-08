Here's the live share price of Ruchi Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|-2.01
|-1.35
|-6.41
|-2.83
|-19.78
|-12.97
|-6.31
|3M India
|3.98
|4.87
|11.93
|-1.48
|13.6
|9.6
|8.07
|DCM Shriram
|-1.59
|-2.24
|-17.44
|-12.38
|-24.71
|5.6
|0.87
|EID Parry (India)
|5.94
|11.56
|-3.62
|-13.49
|-27.86
|18.13
|14.67
|Nesco
|-1.94
|-4.83
|-19.97
|-11.53
|-23.4
|14.32
|11.62
|Nirlon
|0.3
|-0.02
|6.43
|21.35
|17.16
|13.69
|15.67
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|-7.83
|-17.17
|-15.6
|-5.2
|13
|71.55
|61.4
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|1.94
|0.34
|-10.56
|-3.96
|-15.42
|5.02
|5.34
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|-2.35
|1.88
|7.79
|4.98
|57.73
|20.5
|11.84
|Davangere Sugar Company
|-2.18
|-11.8
|-14.67
|-29.6
|-1.57
|-25.93
|16.42
|Trishakti Industries
|-1.56
|27.75
|49.67
|56.02
|24.82
|195.29
|124.98
|Eyantra Ventures
|-2.7
|-4.43
|-22.2
|-29.97
|-29.86
|24.29
|187.98
|Hilltone Software & Gases
|-6.54
|-8.22
|-14.19
|-26.08
|-5.06
|26.98
|15.41
|Janus Corporation
|-4.84
|-4.45
|-45.24
|-58.85
|-19.59
|-3.95
|-27.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ruchi Infrastructure has declined 19.78% compared to peers like 3M India (13.60%), DCM Shriram (-24.71%), EID Parry (India) (-27.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Ruchi Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to 3M India (8.07%) and DCM Shriram (0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.87
|5.87
|10
|5.95
|5.9
|20
|5.91
|5.93
|50
|6.1
|6.02
|100
|6.01
|6.1
|200
|6.29
|6.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ruchi Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 8.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Ruchi Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Ruchi Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Ruchi Infrastructure - Demat Remat Status Of Shares For May, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Ruchi Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 29, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Ruchi Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033878 and registration number is 033878. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹5.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruchi Infrastructure is operating in the Diversified. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹137.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ruchi Infrastructure are ₹5.88 and ₹5.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ruchi Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹8.04 and 52-week low of Ruchi Infrastructure is ₹4.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ruchi Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.67% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -21.29% over 1 year, -12.97% across 3 years, and -6.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure are 13.77 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global