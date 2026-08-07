Here's the live share price of BAG Films & Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BAG Films & Media
|-2.26
|-1.82
|-17.71
|-23.54
|-36.00
|-2.91
|3.66
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BAG Films & Media has declined 36.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BAG Films & Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.47
|4.45
|10
|4.51
|4.48
|20
|4.5
|4.52
|50
|4.74
|4.67
|100
|4.82
|4.91
|200
|5.52
|5.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BAG Films & Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|BAG Films & Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of, Inter Alia Un-Audited Financial Results (Stan
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|BAG Films & Media - Intimation Of Receipt Of Listing Approval From Stock Exchanges
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|BAG Films & Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|BAG Films & Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|BAG Films & Media - Intimation Of Resignation Of Company Secretary In Subsidiary Of Company
Source: Dion Global
BAG Films & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051841 and registration number is 051841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BAG Films & Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BAG Films & Media is ₹94.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BAG Films & Media are ₹4.47 and ₹4.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Films & Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Films & Media is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of BAG Films & Media is ₹3.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BAG Films & Media has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -2.91% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media are 25.17 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global