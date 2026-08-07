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BAG Films & Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAG FILMS & MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of BAG Films & Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.32 Closed
-0.23₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BAG Films & Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.25₹4.47
₹4.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.58₹7.99
₹4.32
Open Price
₹4.25
Prev. Close
₹4.33
Volume
22,603

Source: Dion Global

BAG Films & Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BAG Films & Media		-2.26-1.82-17.71-23.54-36.00-2.913.66
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BAG Films & Media has declined 36.00% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BAG Films & Media has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

BAG Films & Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BAG Films & Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.474.45
104.514.48
204.54.52
504.744.67
1004.824.91
2005.525.41

Source: Dion Global

BAG Films & Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BAG Films & Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BAG Films & Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTBAG Films & Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of, Inter Alia Un-Audited Financial Results (Stan
Aug 01, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTBAG Films & Media - Intimation Of Receipt Of Listing Approval From Stock Exchanges
Jul 07, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTBAG Films & Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTBAG Films & Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 02, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTBAG Films & Media - Intimation Of Resignation Of Company Secretary In Subsidiary Of Company

Source: Dion Global

About BAG Films & Media

BAG Films & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051841 and registration number is 051841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Anurradha Prasad Shukla
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Dubey
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anamika Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arshit Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on BAG Films & Media Share Price

What is the share price of BAG Films & Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BAG Films & Media?

The BAG Films & Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BAG Films & Media?

The market cap of BAG Films & Media is ₹94.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BAG Films & Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BAG Films & Media are ₹4.47 and ₹4.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BAG Films & Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Films & Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Films & Media is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of BAG Films & Media is ₹3.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BAG Films & Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The BAG Films & Media has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -2.91% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media are 25.17 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BAG Films & Media News

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