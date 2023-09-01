Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|11.34
|33.33
|20.00
|-32.08
|107.69
|-14.29
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BAG Films & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051841 and registration number is 051841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹106.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 325.3 and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Films & Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.