What is the Market Cap of BAG Films & Media Ltd.? The market cap of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹106.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd.? P/E ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 325.3 and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of BAG Films & Media Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on .