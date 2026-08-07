What is the share price of BAG Films & Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media is ₹4.32 as on .

What kind of stock is BAG Films & Media? The BAG Films & Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BAG Films & Media? The market cap of BAG Films & Media is ₹94.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BAG Films & Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of BAG Films & Media are ₹4.47 and ₹4.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BAG Films & Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Films & Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Films & Media is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of BAG Films & Media is ₹3.58 as on .

How has the BAG Films & Media performed historically in terms of returns? The BAG Films & Media has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -17.71% over 3 months, -36.0% over 1 year, -2.91% across 3 years, and 3.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media are 25.17 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global