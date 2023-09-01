Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAG FILMS & MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.40 Closed
0.930.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.30₹5.45
₹5.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.50₹8.30
₹5.40
Open Price
₹5.45
Prev. Close
₹5.35
Volume
85,153

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.5
  • R25.55
  • R35.65
  • Pivot
    5.4
  • S15.35
  • S25.25
  • S35.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.345.4
  • 105.395.44
  • 205.685.35
  • 506.15.03
  • 1005.914.81
  • 2006.124.81

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
011.3433.3320.00-32.08107.69-14.29
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Share Holdings

BAG Films & Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BAG Films & Media Ltd.

BAG Films & Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051841 and registration number is 051841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Anurradha Prasad Shukla
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Shukla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urmila Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arshit Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on BAG Films & Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BAG Films & Media Ltd.?

The market cap of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹106.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 325.3 and PB ratio of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BAG Films & Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BAG Films & Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Films & Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹8.30 and 52-week low of BAG Films & Media Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data