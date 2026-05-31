Here's the live share price of Avio Smart Market Stack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bartronics India
|1.37
|-8.06
|-24.46
|-38.10
|-51.85
|-2.64
|15.09
|L&T Technology Services
|-4.09
|-3.95
|-0.54
|-22.74
|-21.96
|-3.94
|4.87
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|2.30
|8.64
|22.89
|-1.60
|9.15
|-5.52
|-3.35
|Netweb Technologies India
|23.31
|17.41
|26.64
|42.74
|135.05
|72.78
|38.83
|Sagility
|-0.97
|-0.70
|5.66
|-17.97
|2.88
|11.82
|6.93
|Firstsource Solutions
|2.62
|22.84
|23.39
|-24.48
|-32.60
|26.52
|13.00
|eClerx Services
|-1.53
|4.45
|-2.80
|-33.51
|-10.30
|23.29
|29.71
|eMudhra
|-1.87
|-6.31
|7.35
|-25.19
|-38.95
|4.54
|12.31
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.49
|3.43
|-24.18
|-47.68
|-29.78
|-21.64
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.55
|12.29
|40.40
|15.72
|3.28
|27.53
|16.27
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-1.57
|-17.42
|-5.63
|-46.46
|-50.71
|9.93
|5.85
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-5.04
|15.79
|8.91
|-23.31
|-38.05
|-11.07
|-6.80
|BLS E-Services
|6.27
|18.90
|56.46
|-0.43
|7.02
|-15.82
|-9.82
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|2.02
|0.84
|12.95
|-15.24
|-22.24
|-28.51
|-14.78
|One Point One Solutions
|3.86
|16.96
|17.46
|17.46
|17.46
|5.51
|3.27
|Aurum Proptech
|-2.23
|-4.06
|3.43
|4.60
|-11.84
|16.47
|17.37
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.69
|-2.94
|1.99
|-2.95
|-10.36
|21.25
|16.45
|Creative Newtech
|-3.33
|3.80
|-4.18
|-15.67
|-15.67
|-5.52
|-3.35
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|8.93
|4.60
|-8.04
|-14.88
|-35.32
|5.44
|2.14
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|6.29
|10.62
|4.72
|-17.85
|-3.69
|47.32
|23.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bartronics India has declined 51.85% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-21.96%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (9.15%), Netweb Technologies India (135.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Bartronics India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.87%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-3.35%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.39
|7.44
|10
|7.42
|7.48
|20
|7.62
|7.63
|50
|7.96
|8.25
|100
|9.59
|9.32
|200
|11.37
|10.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avio Smart Market Stack saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding fell to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Bartronics India - Result-Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Bartronics India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Bartronics India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 27, 2026 Under Regulation 30
|May 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Bartronics India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 25, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Bartronics India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 20
Source: Dion Global
Bartronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1990PLC011721 and registration number is 011721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹7.41 as on May 29, 2026.
The Avio Smart Market Stack is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹225.69 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avio Smart Market Stack are ₹8.24 and ₹7.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avio Smart Market Stack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹6.93 as on May 29, 2026.
The Avio Smart Market Stack has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -8.06% for the past month, -24.46% over 3 months, -51.85% over 1 year, -2.64% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack are 0.55 and 0.43 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global