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Avio Smart Market Stack Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVIO SMART MARKET STACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Avio Smart Market Stack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.41 Closed
-1.98₹ -0.15
As on May 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avio Smart Market Stack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.36₹8.24
₹7.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.93₹17.55
₹7.41
Open Price
₹7.98
Prev. Close
₹7.56
Volume
1,10,701

Source: Dion Global

Avio Smart Market Stack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bartronics India		1.37-8.06-24.46-38.10-51.85-2.6415.09
L&T Technology Services		-4.09-3.95-0.54-22.74-21.96-3.944.87
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		2.308.6422.89-1.609.15-5.52-3.35
Netweb Technologies India		23.3117.4126.6442.74135.0572.7838.83
Sagility		-0.97-0.705.66-17.972.8811.826.93
Firstsource Solutions		2.6222.8423.39-24.48-32.6026.5213.00
eClerx Services		-1.534.45-2.80-33.51-10.3023.2929.71
eMudhra		-1.87-6.317.35-25.19-38.954.5412.31
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.493.43-24.18-47.68-29.78-21.64
RPSG Ventures		-1.5512.2940.4015.723.2827.5316.27
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-1.57-17.42-5.63-46.46-50.719.935.85
Protean eGov Technologies		-5.0415.798.91-23.31-38.05-11.07-6.80
BLS E-Services		6.2718.9056.46-0.437.02-15.82-9.82
Hinduja Global Solutions		2.020.8412.95-15.24-22.24-28.51-14.78
One Point One Solutions		3.8616.9617.4617.4617.465.513.27
Aurum Proptech		-2.23-4.063.434.60-11.8416.4717.37
Alldigi Tech		-0.69-2.941.99-2.95-10.3621.2516.45
Creative Newtech		-3.333.80-4.18-15.67-15.67-5.52-3.35
Kellton Tech Solutions		8.934.60-8.04-14.88-35.325.442.14
IRIS RegTech Solutions		6.2910.624.72-17.85-3.6947.3223.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bartronics India has declined 51.85% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-21.96%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (9.15%), Netweb Technologies India (135.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Bartronics India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.87%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-3.35%).

Avio Smart Market Stack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avio Smart Market Stack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.397.44
107.427.48
207.627.63
507.968.25
1009.599.32
20011.3710.99

Source: Dion Global

Avio Smart Market Stack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avio Smart Market Stack saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.50%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.22%, FII holding fell to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Avio Smart Market Stack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 29, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTBartronics India - Result-Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTBartronics India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 27, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTBartronics India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 27, 2026 Under Regulation 30
May 27, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTBartronics India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 25, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTBartronics India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 20

Source: Dion Global

About Avio Smart Market Stack

Bartronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29309TG1990PLC011721 and registration number is 011721. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Vidhya Sagar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vilasitha Dandamudi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sujata Cyril Borde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kishore Madicharla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gaddam Naveena
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Panidapu Lakshmi Naga Srinivasa Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Balaji Lakshmanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Iswar Chandra Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Avio Smart Market Stack Share Price

What is the share price of Avio Smart Market Stack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹7.41 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avio Smart Market Stack?

The Avio Smart Market Stack is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avio Smart Market Stack?

The market cap of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹225.69 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avio Smart Market Stack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avio Smart Market Stack are ₹8.24 and ₹7.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avio Smart Market Stack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avio Smart Market Stack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹6.93 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the Avio Smart Market Stack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avio Smart Market Stack has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -8.06% for the past month, -24.46% over 3 months, -51.85% over 1 year, -2.64% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack are 0.55 and 0.43 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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