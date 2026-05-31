What is the share price of Avio Smart Market Stack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹7.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Avio Smart Market Stack? The Avio Smart Market Stack is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avio Smart Market Stack? The market cap of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹225.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avio Smart Market Stack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avio Smart Market Stack are ₹8.24 and ₹7.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avio Smart Market Stack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avio Smart Market Stack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹17.55 and 52-week low of Avio Smart Market Stack is ₹6.93 as on .

How has the Avio Smart Market Stack performed historically in terms of returns? The Avio Smart Market Stack has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, -8.06% for the past month, -24.46% over 3 months, -51.85% over 1 year, -2.64% across 3 years, and 15.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avio Smart Market Stack are 0.55 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global