Atlanta Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ATLANTA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.95 Closed
-0.71-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Atlanta Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.60₹14.00
₹13.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.35₹33.75
₹13.95
Open Price
₹14.00
Prev. Close
₹14.05
Volume
22,735

Atlanta Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.13
  • R214.27
  • R314.53
  • Pivot
    13.87
  • S113.73
  • S213.47
  • S313.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.2413.84
  • 1024.7413.84
  • 2021.4913.96
  • 5019.6314.21
  • 10017.4214.51
  • 20019.0315.21

Atlanta Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.20-2.454.1020.26-33.0972.22-63.29
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Atlanta Ltd. Share Holdings

Atlanta Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Atlanta Ltd.

Atlanta Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1984PLC031852 and registration number is 031852. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajhoo Bbarot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rikiin Bbarot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpan Brahmbhatt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Samir Degan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Dighe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Anuj Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atlanta Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Atlanta Ltd.?

The market cap of Atlanta Ltd. is ₹113.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Atlanta Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Atlanta Ltd. is -3.92 and PB ratio of Atlanta Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Atlanta Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlanta Ltd. is ₹13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atlanta Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlanta Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlanta Ltd. is ₹33.75 and 52-week low of Atlanta Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

