Atlantaa Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATLANTAA LTD

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Atlantaa Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.70 Closed
-3.68₹ -1.48
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Atlantaa Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.38₹39.58
₹38.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.50₹73.17
₹38.70
Open Price
₹38.11
Prev. Close
₹40.18
Volume
6,945

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atlantaa Ltd has gained 36.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.43%.

Atlantaa Ltd’s current P/E of -22.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Atlantaa Ltd Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atlantaa Ltd		-5.59-13.40-7.5915.9013.6652.8835.54
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Atlantaa Ltd has gained 13.66% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Atlantaa Ltd has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Atlantaa Ltd Financials

Atlantaa Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.2140.36
1041.0641
2042.8942.07
5044.0643.26
10045.5143.22
2004142.19

Atlantaa Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atlantaa Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Atlantaa Ltd Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTAtlantaa - Results-Financial Results For December 31St, 2026
Feb 09, 2026, 9:00 PM ISTAtlantaa - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 9Th February 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTAtlantaa - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Feb 02, 2026, 7:24 PM ISTAtlantaa - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On 09.02.2026
Jan 06, 2026, 9:03 PM ISTAtlantaa - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Atlantaa Ltd

Atlantaa Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH1984PLC031852 and registration number is 031852. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajhoo Bbarot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rikiin Bbarot
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meeta Brahmbhatt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Samir Degan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Dighe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhumika Anuj Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atlantaa Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Atlantaa Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlantaa Ltd is ₹38.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atlantaa Ltd?

The Atlantaa Ltd is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atlantaa Ltd?

The market cap of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹315.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atlantaa Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atlantaa Ltd are ₹39.58 and ₹37.38.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atlantaa Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlantaa Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹73.17 and 52-week low of Atlantaa Ltd is ₹27.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Atlantaa Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atlantaa Ltd has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -9.87% for the past month, -10.93% over 3 months, 11.43% over 1 year, 48.57% across 3 years, and 36.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atlantaa Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atlantaa Ltd are -22.54 and 1.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Atlantaa Ltd News

