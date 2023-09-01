What is the Market Cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹66.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is -17.17 and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is 3.12 as on .

What is the share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on .