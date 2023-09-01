Follow Us

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

ASIT C MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹135.00 Closed
3.734.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.00₹135.00
₹135.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹198.55
₹135.00
Open Price
₹135.00
Prev. Close
₹130.15
Volume
1

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135
  • R2135
  • R3135
  • Pivot
    135
  • S1135
  • S2135
  • S3135

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.47131.63
  • 10153.47131.57
  • 20152.1132.89
  • 50153.39135.61
  • 100110.99135.7
  • 200109.46132.85

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.01-2.030.759.49-8.72181.25170.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1984PLC091326 and registration number is 091326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asit C Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Deena A Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirit H Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Radha Krishna Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pundarik Sanyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manohar Lal Vij
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹66.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is -17.17 and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is 3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹198.55 and 52-week low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

