What is the share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹112.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Asit C Mehta Financial Services? The Asit C Mehta Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services? The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹93.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asit C Mehta Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are ₹112.90 and ₹105.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asit C Mehta Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹92.00 as on .

How has the Asit C Mehta Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Asit C Mehta Financial Services has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.96% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.5% over 1 year, -2.1% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are -56.09 and 4.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global