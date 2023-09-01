Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.01
|-2.03
|0.75
|9.49
|-8.72
|181.25
|170.00
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1984PLC091326 and registration number is 091326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹66.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is -17.17 and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is 3.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹198.55 and 52-week low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.