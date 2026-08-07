Here's the live share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asit C Mehta Financial Services
|-4.32
|-0.96
|-8.21
|-8.21
|-26.50
|-2.10
|7.31
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asit C Mehta Financial Services has declined 26.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Asit C Mehta Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.66
|115.03
|10
|113.55
|114.84
|20
|115.35
|115.37
|50
|117.26
|117.09
|100
|118.26
|119.68
|200
|127.01
|123.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asit C Mehta Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Asit C Mehta Fin. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Asit C Mehta Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Asit C Mehta Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 202
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Asit C Mehta Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Asit C Mehta Fin. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1984PLC091326 and registration number is 091326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹112.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asit C Mehta Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹93.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are ₹112.90 and ₹105.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asit C Mehta Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asit C Mehta Financial Services has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.96% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.5% over 1 year, -2.1% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are -56.09 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global