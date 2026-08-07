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Asit C Mehta Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIT C MEHTA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.90 Closed
1.67₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asit C Mehta Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.50₹112.90
₹112.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.00₹164.00
₹112.90
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹111.05
Volume
17,807

Source: Dion Global

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asit C Mehta Financial Services		-4.32-0.96-8.21-8.21-26.50-2.107.31
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asit C Mehta Financial Services has declined 26.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Asit C Mehta Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.66115.03
10113.55114.84
20115.35115.37
50117.26117.09
100118.26119.68
200127.01123.35

Source: Dion Global

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asit C Mehta Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asit C Mehta Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTAsit C Mehta Fin. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTAsit C Mehta Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited
Aug 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTAsit C Mehta Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 202
Jul 08, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTAsit C Mehta Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTAsit C Mehta Fin. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Asit C Mehta Financial Services

Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1984PLC091326 and registration number is 091326. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Deena A Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Madhu Lunawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ambareesh Baliga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yagnesh P Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asit C Mehta Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹112.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

The Asit C Mehta Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

The market cap of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹93.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are ₹112.90 and ₹105.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asit C Mehta Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Asit C Mehta Financial Services is ₹92.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asit C Mehta Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asit C Mehta Financial Services has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -0.96% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.5% over 1 year, -2.1% across 3 years, and 7.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asit C Mehta Financial Services are -56.09 and 4.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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