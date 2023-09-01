Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.83
|0.82
|-0.16
|-3.78
|-8.94
|-22.72
|6.95
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219WB1987PLC041876 and registration number is 041876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹24.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is -67.94 and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹12.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Tea Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹10.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.