Here's the live share price of Asian Tea Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Tea Exports
|4.25
|4.25
|-10.56
|-3.82
|-21.55
|-8
|-12.29
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.7
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.3
|0.88
|-2.73
|23
|-14.99
|-49.3
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.9
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.1
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.8
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.9
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.7
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.1
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Tea Exports has declined 21.55% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Tea Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.92
|9.04
|10
|8.9
|8.99
|20
|8.93
|9
|50
|9.29
|9.23
|100
|9.63
|9.54
|200
|10.04
|10.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Tea Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Asian Tea Export - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub: Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Asian Tea Export - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regula
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Asian Tea Export - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:02 AM IST IST
|Asian Tea Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Asian Tea Export - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219WB1987PLC041876 and registration number is 041876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Tea Exports is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Tea Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Tea Exports is ₹18.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Tea Exports are ₹9.69 and ₹9.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Tea Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Tea Exports is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Asian Tea Exports is ₹7.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Tea Exports has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, -10.56% over 3 months, -21.55% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports are 32.70 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global