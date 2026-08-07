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Asian Tea Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN TEA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Asian Tea Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.32 Closed
-0.96₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Tea Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.12₹9.69
₹9.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.90₹12.89
₹9.32
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.41
Volume
15,907

Source: Dion Global

Asian Tea Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Tea Exports		4.254.25-10.56-3.82-21.55-8-12.29
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.7-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.30.88-2.7323-14.99-49.3-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.9-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.11.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.8
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.910.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.7-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.1-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Tea Exports has declined 21.55% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Tea Exports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Asian Tea Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Tea Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.929.04
108.98.99
208.939
509.299.23
1009.639.54
20010.0410.12

Source: Dion Global

Asian Tea Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Tea Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Tea Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTAsian Tea Export - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub: Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTAsian Tea Export - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regula
Jul 09, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTAsian Tea Export - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:02 AM IST ISTAsian Tea Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTAsian Tea Export - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Tea Exports

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219WB1987PLC041876 and registration number is 041876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hariram Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rama Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Jajodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar Kansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Manglik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Tea Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Tea Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Tea Exports is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Tea Exports?

The Asian Tea Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Tea Exports?

The market cap of Asian Tea Exports is ₹18.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Tea Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Tea Exports are ₹9.69 and ₹9.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Tea Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Tea Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Tea Exports is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Asian Tea Exports is ₹7.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Tea Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Tea Exports has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, -10.56% over 3 months, -21.55% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports are 32.70 and 0.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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