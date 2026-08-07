What is the share price of Asian Tea Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Tea Exports is ₹9.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Tea Exports? The Asian Tea Exports is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Tea Exports? The market cap of Asian Tea Exports is ₹18.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Tea Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Tea Exports are ₹9.69 and ₹9.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Tea Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Tea Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Tea Exports is ₹12.89 and 52-week low of Asian Tea Exports is ₹7.90 as on .

How has the Asian Tea Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Tea Exports has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, 4.25% for the past month, -10.56% over 3 months, -21.55% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports are 32.70 and 0.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global