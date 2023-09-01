Follow Us

ASIAN TEA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.23 Closed
3.640.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.80₹12.45
₹12.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.13₹15.38
₹12.23
Open Price
₹11.80
Prev. Close
₹11.80
Volume
41,809

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.52
  • R212.81
  • R313.17
  • Pivot
    12.16
  • S111.87
  • S211.51
  • S311.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.1511.91
  • 1013.2611.94
  • 2013.1811.96
  • 5013.5312
  • 10014.0112.14
  • 20016.3812.68

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.830.82-0.16-3.78-8.94-22.726.95
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Tea Exports Ltd.

Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219WB1987PLC041876 and registration number is 041876. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of cereals & pulses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H R Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Garg
    Executive & Women Director
  • Mr. Sunil Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kr Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Manglik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chamaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Tea Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Tea Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹24.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Tea Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is -67.94 and PB ratio of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is 0.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Tea Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹12.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Tea Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Tea Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹15.38 and 52-week low of Asian Tea Exports Ltd. is ₹10.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

