Here's the live share price of Ashtasidhhi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ashtasidhhi Industries has gained 37.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.04%.
Ashtasidhhi Industries’s current P/E of 159.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashtasidhhi Industries
|-1.94
|-3.00
|-5.09
|53.22
|3.04
|29.33
|37.97
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Ashtasidhhi Industries has gained 3.04% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashtasidhhi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.9
|21.8
|10
|22.55
|22.12
|20
|22.06
|21.91
|50
|20.69
|21.17
|100
|20.76
|20.28
|200
|17.68
|19.08
In the latest quarter, Ashtasidhhi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:37 AM IST
|Ashtasidhhi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:32 AM IST
|Ashtasidhhi Ind. - Results-Financial Result For Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31.12.2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:24 AM IST
|Ashtasidhhi Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Friday, 13Th February, 2026
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:36 PM IST
|Ashtasidhhi Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Reschedule Of Board Meeting
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:35 PM IST
|Ashtasidhhi Ind. - Intimation for the Postponement of Board Meeting
Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1993PLC018858 and registration number is 018858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹20.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ashtasidhhi Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹15.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashtasidhhi Industries are ₹20.70 and ₹20.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashtasidhhi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹12.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ashtasidhhi Industries has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, 7.81% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 3.04% over 1 year, 24.92% across 3 years, and 37.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashtasidhhi Industries are 159.23 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.