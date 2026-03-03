Facebook Pixel Code
Ashtasidhhi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHTASIDHHI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ashtasidhhi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.70 Closed
-1.94₹ -0.41
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Ashtasidhhi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.70₹20.70
₹20.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.22₹24.50
₹20.70
Open Price
₹20.70
Prev. Close
₹21.11
Volume
20

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ashtasidhhi Industries has gained 37.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 3.04%.

Ashtasidhhi Industries’s current P/E of 159.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ashtasidhhi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashtasidhhi Industries		-1.94-3.00-5.0953.223.0429.3337.97
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Ashtasidhhi Industries has gained 3.04% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashtasidhhi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Ashtasidhhi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ashtasidhhi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.921.8
1022.5522.12
2022.0621.91
5020.6921.17
10020.7620.28
20017.6819.08

Ashtasidhhi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashtasidhhi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ashtasidhhi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 1:37 AM ISTAshtasidhhi Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Feb 14, 2026, 1:32 AM ISTAshtasidhhi Ind. - Results-Financial Result For Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31.12.2025
Feb 14, 2026, 1:24 AM ISTAshtasidhhi Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Friday, 13Th February, 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 7:36 PM ISTAshtasidhhi Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Reschedule Of Board Meeting
Feb 07, 2026, 7:35 PM ISTAshtasidhhi Ind. - Intimation for the Postponement of Board Meeting

About Ashtasidhhi Industries

Ashtasidhhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100GJ1993PLC018858 and registration number is 018858. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam Agarwal
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anandkumar P Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant L Periwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Umang Khaitan
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjani Radheshyam Agarwal
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Asthana
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Ashtasidhhi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ashtasidhhi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹20.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashtasidhhi Industries?

The Ashtasidhhi Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries?

The market cap of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹15.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashtasidhhi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashtasidhhi Industries are ₹20.70 and ₹20.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashtasidhhi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashtasidhhi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Ashtasidhhi Industries is ₹12.22 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ashtasidhhi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashtasidhhi Industries has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, 7.81% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 3.04% over 1 year, 24.92% across 3 years, and 37.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashtasidhhi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashtasidhhi Industries are 159.23 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ashtasidhhi Industries News

