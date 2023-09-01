Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHAPURI GOLD ORNAMENT LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.51 Closed
-0.1-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.51₹10.76
₹10.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.82₹11.00
₹10.51
Open Price
₹10.73
Prev. Close
₹10.52
Volume
6,66,625

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.68
  • R210.84
  • R310.93
  • Pivot
    10.59
  • S110.43
  • S210.34
  • S310.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.7910.58
  • 1073.0310.56
  • 2074.1210.44
  • 5062.799.83
  • 10056.129.13
  • 20065.738.32

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Stock Split
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC054222 and registration number is 054222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saremal C Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar S Soni
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendrakumar S Soni
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshkumar S Mandaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushikesh H Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alkaben H Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹262.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 260.79 and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data