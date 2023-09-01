What is the Market Cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.? The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹262.74 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 260.79 and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 3.18 as on .

What is the share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on .