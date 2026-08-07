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Ashapuri Gold Ornament Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHAPURI GOLD ORNAMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.96 Closed
-0.75₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashapuri Gold Ornament Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.93₹4.02
₹3.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.13₹6.94
₹3.96
Open Price
₹4.02
Prev. Close
₹3.99
Volume
1,61,583

Source: Dion Global

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashapuri Gold Ornament		5.32-1.25-15.38-24.86-36.33-23.571.00
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has declined 36.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.793.91
103.823.88
203.913.91
504.044.04
1004.224.3
2004.924.85

Source: Dion Global

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashapuri Gold Ornament remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashapuri Gold Ornament Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTAshapuri Gold Ornam - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAshapuri Gold Ornam - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAshapuri Gold Ornam - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTAshapuri Gold Ornam - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTAshapuri Gold Ornam - Change In Legal Constitution Of Statutory Audit Firm Due To Conversion From Proprietorship Firm Into Pa

Source: Dion Global

About Ashapuri Gold Ornament

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC054222 and registration number is 054222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saremal C Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendrakumar S Soni
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dineshkumar S Soni
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja S Jadiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh G Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushikesh H Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashapuri Gold Ornament Share Price

What is the share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

The Ashapuri Gold Ornament is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹131.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are ₹4.02 and ₹3.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapuri Gold Ornament stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹6.94 and 52-week low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashapuri Gold Ornament performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashapuri Gold Ornament has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -36.17% over 1 year, -23.5% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are 7.11 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashapuri Gold Ornament News

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