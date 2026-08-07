Here's the live share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashapuri Gold Ornament
|5.32
|-1.25
|-15.38
|-24.86
|-36.33
|-23.57
|1.00
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has declined 36.33% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashapuri Gold Ornament has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.79
|3.91
|10
|3.82
|3.88
|20
|3.91
|3.91
|50
|4.04
|4.04
|100
|4.22
|4.3
|200
|4.92
|4.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashapuri Gold Ornament remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|Ashapuri Gold Ornam - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Ashapuri Gold Ornam - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Ashapuri Gold Ornam - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Ashapuri Gold Ornam - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Ashapuri Gold Ornam - Change In Legal Constitution Of Statutory Audit Firm Due To Conversion From Proprietorship Firm Into Pa
Source: Dion Global
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC054222 and registration number is 054222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashapuri Gold Ornament is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹131.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are ₹4.02 and ₹3.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapuri Gold Ornament stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹6.94 and 52-week low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashapuri Gold Ornament has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -36.17% over 1 year, -23.5% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are 7.11 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global