What is the share price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashapuri Gold Ornament? The Ashapuri Gold Ornament is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament? The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹131.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashapuri Gold Ornament? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are ₹4.02 and ₹3.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapuri Gold Ornament stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹6.94 and 52-week low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament is ₹3.13 as on .

How has the Ashapuri Gold Ornament performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashapuri Gold Ornament has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -1.0% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -36.17% over 1 year, -23.5% across 3 years, and 1.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament are 7.11 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global