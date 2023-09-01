Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Stock Split
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2008PLC054222 and registration number is 054222. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹262.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 260.79 and PB ratio of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is 3.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹10.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd. is ₹4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.