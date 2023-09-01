Follow Us

ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.13 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.13₹29.13
₹29.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.16₹29.13
₹29.13
Open Price
₹29.13
Prev. Close
₹29.13
Volume
0

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.13
  • R229.13
  • R329.13
  • Pivot
    29.13
  • S129.13
  • S229.13
  • S329.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.2428.66
  • 1011.6427.94
  • 2010.9726.59
  • 5011.0622.91
  • 10010.7419.23
  • 20012.316.43

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9715.6927.48133.04172.2413.79
4.29-1.7816.2519.1221.90181.15103.43
8.733.1719.9620.4719.40196.27111.66
13.141.4117.8713.6819.69141.7721.42
8.9021.6429.2763.9681.1081.1081.10
0.6321.3662.0772.9659.6127.4427.44
1.3024.2736.7998.15131.86582.03289.72
1.66-10.7284.20114.29185.055,400.003,225.58
-1.0131.6797.69117.47101.17163.74-20.24
-8.03-20.28-30.90-33.97-26.36186.26274.82
1.2111.6752.9155.2741.56183.0273.90
09.5216.1647.4443.7582.54178.45
7.2414.2233.8917.0023.03440.70100.61
0-3.3529.5135.845.94136.3312.20
-4.855.5233.3239.2923.6840.29-58.83
-0.19-14.351.39-5.7095.49348.32121.99
16.7955.7481.51103.4785.24257.8777.68
0.1013.4710.75-48.33-59.2172.2244.19
18.901.93-12.70155.66198.38381.305.93
-3.93-30.99-23.08-7.33-26.4799.645.87

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.

Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1993PLC018943 and registration number is 018943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrasingh Rathod
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chandrikaben Bhadaraka
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹11.22 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is -37.06 and PB ratio of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is 3.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹29.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹29.13 and 52-week low of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹9.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.

