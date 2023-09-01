Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.97
|15.69
|27.48
|133.04
|172.24
|13.79
|4.29
|-1.78
|16.25
|19.12
|21.90
|181.15
|103.43
|8.73
|3.17
|19.96
|20.47
|19.40
|196.27
|111.66
|13.14
|1.41
|17.87
|13.68
|19.69
|141.77
|21.42
|8.90
|21.64
|29.27
|63.96
|81.10
|81.10
|81.10
|0.63
|21.36
|62.07
|72.96
|59.61
|27.44
|27.44
|1.30
|24.27
|36.79
|98.15
|131.86
|582.03
|289.72
|1.66
|-10.72
|84.20
|114.29
|185.05
|5,400.00
|3,225.58
|-1.01
|31.67
|97.69
|117.47
|101.17
|163.74
|-20.24
|-8.03
|-20.28
|-30.90
|-33.97
|-26.36
|186.26
|274.82
|1.21
|11.67
|52.91
|55.27
|41.56
|183.02
|73.90
|0
|9.52
|16.16
|47.44
|43.75
|82.54
|178.45
|7.24
|14.22
|33.89
|17.00
|23.03
|440.70
|100.61
|0
|-3.35
|29.51
|35.84
|5.94
|136.33
|12.20
|-4.85
|5.52
|33.32
|39.29
|23.68
|40.29
|-58.83
|-0.19
|-14.35
|1.39
|-5.70
|95.49
|348.32
|121.99
|16.79
|55.74
|81.51
|103.47
|85.24
|257.87
|77.68
|0.10
|13.47
|10.75
|-48.33
|-59.21
|72.22
|44.19
|18.90
|1.93
|-12.70
|155.66
|198.38
|381.30
|5.93
|-3.93
|-30.99
|-23.08
|-7.33
|-26.47
|99.64
|5.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1993PLC018943 and registration number is 018943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹11.22 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is -37.06 and PB ratio of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is 3.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹29.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹29.13 and 52-week low of Aryavan Enterprise Ltd. is ₹9.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.