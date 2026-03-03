Here's the live share price of Ecofinity Atomix along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecofinity Atomix has gained 31.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.24%.
Ecofinity Atomix’s current P/E of 13.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ecofinity Atomix
|-16.43
|-3.13
|36.75
|-15.46
|19.24
|29.19
|31.25
|JSW Steel
|1.10
|3.19
|10.52
|18.27
|29.90
|22.92
|24.27
|Tata Steel
|0.84
|9.30
|26.36
|25.69
|52.27
|25.40
|22.11
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|3.28
|7.22
|25.33
|27.55
|55.55
|23.55
|16.10
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1.10
|-1.26
|4.45
|-9.98
|19.64
|44.82
|17.46
|NMDC Steel
|3.23
|-4.15
|-3.99
|-7.25
|16.05
|1.44
|4.68
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|-6.18
|-0.54
|-10.25
|-29.96
|-3.83
|37.81
|112.61
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|-5.30
|-0.60
|-2.72
|-10.15
|-11.86
|26.97
|41.86
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|2.39
|1.16
|-2.52
|-12.10
|18.61
|21.18
|29.03
|Bansal Wire Industries
|-4.79
|-7.71
|-19.95
|-30.68
|-22.85
|-9.97
|-6.11
|Prakash Industries
|-4.81
|5.93
|-3.61
|-21.56
|-6.70
|32.44
|16.27
|Steel Exchange India
|4.55
|0.25
|-7.36
|-11.34
|-2.66
|-20.83
|8.84
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|-7.94
|-4.82
|-3.82
|1.27
|12.24
|3.08
|1.84
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-4.43
|-9.17
|-3.57
|-19.31
|-12.61
|0.14
|5.36
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-4.48
|-3.10
|-9.40
|-20.91
|-19.56
|-21.80
|-13.72
|Manaksia Steels
|-7.34
|-11.04
|-12.38
|-5.24
|20.40
|9.92
|20.91
|Aerpace Industries
|-9.86
|-10.34
|21.90
|-4.27
|14.65
|157.46
|60.90
|Supershakti Metaliks
|-5.33
|-14.82
|-26.30
|-34.16
|-21.98
|-18.26
|-4.98
|Incredible Industries
|-1.30
|-8.30
|-13.41
|-19.91
|14.27
|18.85
|10.76
|Sharda Ispat
|-3.28
|-6.51
|-15.98
|-41.31
|-43.17
|40.33
|23.92
Over the last one year, Ecofinity Atomix has gained 19.24% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecofinity Atomix has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.14
|56.23
|10
|58.28
|56.62
|20
|55.29
|55.09
|50
|48.5
|50.78
|100
|45.44
|48.57
|200
|47.51
|47.1
In the latest quarter, Ecofinity Atomix remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 2:41 AM IST
|Ecofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - ISSUE OF EQUITY WARRANTS
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:22 AM IST
|Ecofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Shares.
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|Ecofinity Atomix - Result - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31/12/2025.
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
|Ecofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Outcome for : Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026 And Submiss
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
|Ecofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results For Third Quarter And Nine Mo
Ecofinity Atomix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1993PLC018943 and registration number is 018943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecofinity Atomix is ₹49.27 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecofinity Atomix is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹34.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecofinity Atomix are ₹53.39 and ₹48.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecofinity Atomix stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹63.70 and 52-week low of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹31.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecofinity Atomix has shown returns of -7.18% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, 32.77% over 3 months, 19.24% over 1 year, 29.19% across 3 years, and 31.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecofinity Atomix are 13.52 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.