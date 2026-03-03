Facebook Pixel Code
Ecofinity Atomix Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECOFINITY ATOMIX

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ecofinity Atomix along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹49.27 Closed
-7.18₹ -3.81
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Ecofinity Atomix Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.06₹53.39
₹49.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.57₹63.70
₹49.27
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹53.08
Volume
61,923

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecofinity Atomix has gained 31.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.24%.

Ecofinity Atomix’s current P/E of 13.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ecofinity Atomix Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ecofinity Atomix		-16.43-3.1336.75-15.4619.2429.1931.25
JSW Steel		1.103.1910.5218.2729.9022.9224.27
Tata Steel		0.849.3026.3625.6952.2725.4022.11
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		3.287.2225.3327.5555.5523.5516.10
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1.10-1.264.45-9.9819.6444.8217.46
NMDC Steel		3.23-4.15-3.99-7.2516.051.444.68
Lloyds Engineering Works		-6.18-0.54-10.25-29.96-3.8337.81112.61
Technocraft Industries (India)		-5.30-0.60-2.72-10.15-11.8626.9741.86
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		2.391.16-2.52-12.1018.6121.1829.03
Bansal Wire Industries		-4.79-7.71-19.95-30.68-22.85-9.97-6.11
Prakash Industries		-4.815.93-3.61-21.56-6.7032.4416.27
Steel Exchange India		4.550.25-7.36-11.34-2.66-20.838.84
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		-7.94-4.82-3.821.2712.243.081.84
Beekay Steel Industries		-4.43-9.17-3.57-19.31-12.610.145.36
Vraj Iron & Steel		-4.48-3.10-9.40-20.91-19.56-21.80-13.72
Manaksia Steels		-7.34-11.04-12.38-5.2420.409.9220.91
Aerpace Industries		-9.86-10.3421.90-4.2714.65157.4660.90
Supershakti Metaliks		-5.33-14.82-26.30-34.16-21.98-18.26-4.98
Incredible Industries		-1.30-8.30-13.41-19.9114.2718.8510.76
Sharda Ispat		-3.28-6.51-15.98-41.31-43.1740.3323.92

Over the last one year, Ecofinity Atomix has gained 19.24% compared to peers like JSW Steel (29.90%), Tata Steel (52.27%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (55.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecofinity Atomix has outperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (24.27%) and Tata Steel (22.11%).

Ecofinity Atomix Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ecofinity Atomix Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.1456.23
1058.2856.62
2055.2955.09
5048.550.78
10045.4448.57
20047.5147.1

Ecofinity Atomix Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ecofinity Atomix remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ecofinity Atomix Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 2:41 AM ISTEcofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - ISSUE OF EQUITY WARRANTS
Feb 18, 2026, 4:22 AM ISTEcofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Intimation for Issue Of Shares.
Feb 15, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTEcofinity Atomix - Result - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31/12/2025.
Feb 15, 2026, 12:10 AM ISTEcofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Outcome for : Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026 And Submiss
Feb 07, 2026, 10:33 PM ISTEcofinity Atomix - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results For Third Quarter And Nine Mo

About Ecofinity Atomix

Ecofinity Atomix Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1993PLC018943 and registration number is 018943. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prafullchandra Vitthalbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hirenkumar Jashvantbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jashvantbhai Shankarlal Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonu Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kajal Ritesh Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecofinity Atomix Share Price

What is the share price of Ecofinity Atomix?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecofinity Atomix is ₹49.27 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ecofinity Atomix?

The Ecofinity Atomix is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecofinity Atomix?

The market cap of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹34.31 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecofinity Atomix?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecofinity Atomix are ₹53.39 and ₹48.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecofinity Atomix?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecofinity Atomix stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹63.70 and 52-week low of Ecofinity Atomix is ₹31.57 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ecofinity Atomix performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ecofinity Atomix has shown returns of -7.18% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, 32.77% over 3 months, 19.24% over 1 year, 29.19% across 3 years, and 31.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecofinity Atomix?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecofinity Atomix are 13.52 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

