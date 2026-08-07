Here's the live share price of Aryaman Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aryaman Capital Markets
|-1.18
|-1.14
|-10.17
|-15.48
|13.53
|90.53
|58.91
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aryaman Capital Markets has gained 13.53% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryaman Capital Markets has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.92
|400.89
|10
|401.11
|401.59
|20
|405.97
|403.7
|50
|408.63
|410.98
|100
|422
|422.93
|200
|463.19
|419.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aryaman Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Cap. Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Aryaman Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Aryaman Cap. Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH2008PLC184939 and registration number is 184939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryaman Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹497.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Capital Markets are ₹415.00 and ₹390.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹753.85 and 52-week low of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹348.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aryaman Capital Markets has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.17% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 90.53% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets are 17.88 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global