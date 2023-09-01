Follow Us

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARYAMAN CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 4, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹50.00
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹65.80
₹50.00
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹50.00
Volume
0

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150
  • R250
  • R350
  • Pivot
    50
  • S150
  • S250
  • S350

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.5550.23
  • 1047.2450.44
  • 2039.6149.91
  • 5037.2245.95
  • 10036.3541.37
  • 20031.4134.74

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
006.50-9.098.9366.6768.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly & Half Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH2008PLC184939 and registration number is 184939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Gaud
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Tatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshit Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹59.89 Cr as on Aug 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is 2.09 as on Aug 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Aug 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹65.80 and 52-week low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Aug 04, 2023.

