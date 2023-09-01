Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly & Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH2008PLC184939 and registration number is 184939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹59.89 Cr as on Aug 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is 2.09 as on Aug 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Aug 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹65.80 and 52-week low of Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Aug 04, 2023.