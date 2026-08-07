What is the share price of Aryaman Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹415.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aryaman Capital Markets? The Aryaman Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Capital Markets? The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹497.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryaman Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Capital Markets are ₹415.00 and ₹390.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹753.85 and 52-week low of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹348.15 as on .

How has the Aryaman Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Aryaman Capital Markets has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.17% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 90.53% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets are 17.88 and 4.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global