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Aryaman Capital Markets Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARYAMAN CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aryaman Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹415.00 Closed
5.05₹ 19.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aryaman Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹390.00₹415.00
₹415.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹348.15₹753.85
₹415.00
Open Price
₹397.00
Prev. Close
₹395.05
Volume
129

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aryaman Capital Markets		-1.18-1.14-10.17-15.4813.5390.5358.91
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aryaman Capital Markets has gained 13.53% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Aryaman Capital Markets has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Aryaman Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.92400.89
10401.11401.59
20405.97403.7
50408.63410.98
100422422.93
200463.19419.04

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aryaman Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aryaman Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTAryaman Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 31, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTAryaman Cap. Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTAryaman Cap. Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 31, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTAryaman Cap. Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTAryaman Cap. Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Aryaman Capital Markets

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999MH2008PLC184939 and registration number is 184939. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Supriya Tatkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Damini Baid
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kajal Chhatwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshit Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aryaman Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Aryaman Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹415.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aryaman Capital Markets?

The Aryaman Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aryaman Capital Markets?

The market cap of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹497.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aryaman Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aryaman Capital Markets are ₹415.00 and ₹390.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aryaman Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aryaman Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹753.85 and 52-week low of Aryaman Capital Markets is ₹348.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aryaman Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aryaman Capital Markets has shown returns of 5.05% over the past day, -1.14% for the past month, -10.17% over 3 months, 13.53% over 1 year, 90.53% across 3 years, and 58.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aryaman Capital Markets are 17.88 and 4.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aryaman Capital Markets News

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