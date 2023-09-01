Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.73
|2.51
|55.29
|31.07
|-28.04
|120.02
|120.02
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1992PLC007182 and registration number is 007182. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹575.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹55.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹86.70 and 52-week low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹33.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.