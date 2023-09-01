Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.25 Closed
0.180.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.80₹56.75
₹55.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.25₹86.70
₹55.25
Open Price
₹55.80
Prev. Close
₹55.15
Volume
2,04,822

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.5
  • R257.6
  • R358.45
  • Pivot
    55.65
  • S154.55
  • S253.7
  • S352.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.2254.77
  • 1071.9754.76
  • 2072.6953.76
  • 5074.0749.49
  • 10075.5747.28
  • 20074.7549.57

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.732.5155.2931.07-28.04120.02120.02
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1992PLC007182 and registration number is 007182. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Surendra Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Rameshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swanubhuti Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹575.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 2.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹55.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹86.70 and 52-week low of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹33.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data