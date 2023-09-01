What is the Market Cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.? The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹575.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 19.34 and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is 2.48 as on .

What is the share price of Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹55.25 as on .