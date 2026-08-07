What is the share price of Arihant Capital Markets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets is ₹75.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Arihant Capital Markets? The Arihant Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Capital Markets? The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹828.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Capital Markets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Capital Markets are ₹77.62 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Capital Markets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹120.35 and 52-week low of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹57.90 as on .

How has the Arihant Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns? The Arihant Capital Markets has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, -22.37% over 1 year, 10.27% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets are 20.59 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global