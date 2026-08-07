Here's the live share price of Arihant Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arihant Capital Markets
|-3.40
|4.96
|1.44
|-7.85
|-22.37
|10.27
|20.59
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arihant Capital Markets has declined 22.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.38
|77.61
|10
|78.31
|77.37
|20
|75.59
|76.12
|50
|71.3
|73.61
|100
|70.44
|74.05
|200
|80.91
|77.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arihant Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Arihant Cap. Markets - Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Arihant Cap. Markets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Arihant Cap. Markets - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, An
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Arihant Cap. Markets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Arihant Cap. Markets - Intimation To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Mode For Updation Of PAN, KYC, Bank Account Deta
Source: Dion Global
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66120MP1992PLC007182 and registration number is 007182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets is ₹75.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹828.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Capital Markets are ₹77.62 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹120.35 and 52-week low of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹57.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arihant Capital Markets has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, -22.37% over 1 year, 10.27% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets are 20.59 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global