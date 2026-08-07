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Arihant Capital Markets Share Price

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BSE

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Arihant Capital Markets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.60 Closed
-1.46₹ -1.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arihant Capital Markets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹77.62
₹75.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.90₹120.35
₹75.60
Open Price
₹77.54
Prev. Close
₹76.72
Volume
5,649

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Capital Markets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arihant Capital Markets		-3.404.961.44-7.85-22.3710.2720.59
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arihant Capital Markets has declined 22.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Arihant Capital Markets has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Arihant Capital Markets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Capital Markets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.3877.61
1078.3177.37
2075.5976.12
5071.373.61
10070.4474.05
20080.9177.95

Source: Dion Global

Arihant Capital Markets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arihant Capital Markets remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arihant Capital Markets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTArihant Cap. Markets - Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTArihant Cap. Markets - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTArihant Cap. Markets - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, An
Jul 11, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTArihant Cap. Markets - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTArihant Cap. Markets - Intimation To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Mode For Updation Of PAN, KYC, Bank Account Deta

Source: Dion Global

About Arihant Capital Markets

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66120MP1992PLC007182 and registration number is 007182. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Jain
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Swanubhuti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arihant Capital Markets Share Price

What is the share price of Arihant Capital Markets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arihant Capital Markets is ₹75.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arihant Capital Markets?

The Arihant Capital Markets is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Capital Markets?

The market cap of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹828.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arihant Capital Markets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arihant Capital Markets are ₹77.62 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arihant Capital Markets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arihant Capital Markets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹120.35 and 52-week low of Arihant Capital Markets is ₹57.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arihant Capital Markets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arihant Capital Markets has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, -22.37% over 1 year, 10.27% across 3 years, and 20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arihant Capital Markets are 20.59 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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