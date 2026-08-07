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Anupam Finserv Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANUPAM FINSERV

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Anupam Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.93 Closed
-0.52₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anupam Finserv Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.91₹1.94
₹1.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.77₹3.40
₹1.93
Open Price
₹1.94
Prev. Close
₹1.94
Volume
49,864

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Finserv Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anupam Finserv		-1.030.52-8.53-20.58-17.5211.967.88
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anupam Finserv has declined 17.52% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anupam Finserv has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Anupam Finserv Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Finserv Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.911.91
101.91.91
201.91.91
501.961.96
1002.032.03
2002.22.1

Source: Dion Global

Anupam Finserv Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anupam Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anupam Finserv Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTAnupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAnupam Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTAnupam Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTAnupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTAnupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Anupam Finserv

Anupam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC061715 and registration number is 061715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pravin Gala
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Gala
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhirubhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Chheda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anupam Finserv Share Price

What is the share price of Anupam Finserv?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Finserv is ₹1.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anupam Finserv?

The Anupam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Finserv?

The market cap of Anupam Finserv is ₹36.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anupam Finserv?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Finserv are ₹1.94 and ₹1.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Finserv?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Finserv is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Finserv is ₹1.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anupam Finserv performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anupam Finserv has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 0.52% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -17.52% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv are 18.77 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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