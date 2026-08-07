Here's the live share price of Anupam Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anupam Finserv
|-1.03
|0.52
|-8.53
|-20.58
|-17.52
|11.96
|7.88
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anupam Finserv has declined 17.52% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anupam Finserv has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.91
|1.91
|10
|1.9
|1.91
|20
|1.9
|1.91
|50
|1.96
|1.96
|100
|2.03
|2.03
|200
|2.2
|2.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anupam Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Anupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Anupam Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Anupam Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Anupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Anupam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Anupam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC061715 and registration number is 061715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Finserv is ₹1.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anupam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anupam Finserv is ₹36.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Finserv are ₹1.94 and ₹1.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Finserv is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Finserv is ₹1.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anupam Finserv has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 0.52% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -17.52% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv are 18.77 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global