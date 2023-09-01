Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.20
|11.18
|6.29
|4.32
|-7.65
|124.53
|38.02
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anupam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC061715 and registration number is 061715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹19.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is 32.63 and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.