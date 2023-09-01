Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANUPAM FINSERV LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.69 Closed
-0.59-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.64₹1.74
₹1.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.33₹3.19
₹1.69
Open Price
₹1.74
Prev. Close
₹1.70
Volume
2,91,175

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.74
  • R21.79
  • R31.84
  • Pivot
    1.69
  • S11.64
  • S21.59
  • S31.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.221.7
  • 102.241.66
  • 202.331.62
  • 502.281.61
  • 1002.251.65
  • 2002.681.78

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2011.186.294.32-7.65124.5338.02
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Share Holdings

Anupam Finserv Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anupam Finserv Ltd.

Anupam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1991PLC061715 and registration number is 061715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nirmala Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin Gala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Siddharth Gala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshan Jajal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirubhai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anupam Finserv Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd.?

The market cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹19.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is 32.63 and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anupam Finserv Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Finserv Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of Anupam Finserv Ltd. is ₹1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data