What is the share price of Anupam Finserv? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anupam Finserv is ₹1.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Anupam Finserv? The Anupam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Finserv? The market cap of Anupam Finserv is ₹36.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anupam Finserv? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anupam Finserv are ₹1.94 and ₹1.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anupam Finserv? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anupam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anupam Finserv is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Anupam Finserv is ₹1.77 as on .

How has the Anupam Finserv performed historically in terms of returns? The Anupam Finserv has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 0.52% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -17.52% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv are 18.77 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global