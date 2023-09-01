Follow Us

ANUBHAV INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.22 Closed
20.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.22
₹11.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.19₹15.65
₹11.22
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
12,471

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.29
  • R211.37
  • R311.51
  • Pivot
    11.15
  • S111.07
  • S210.93
  • S310.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.8811.22
  • 106.3911.48
  • 205.3811.77
  • 503.8911.86
  • 1003.5811.36
  • 2004.0310.06

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.28-5.00-5.0010.43412.33109.727.47
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 May, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.

Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB2006PLC107433 and registration number is 107433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rima Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bitu Pal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santanu Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹24.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 11220.0 and PB ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹11.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹15.65 and 52-week low of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

