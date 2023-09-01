What is the Market Cap of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹24.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 11220.0 and PB ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.34 as on .

What is the share price of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹11.22 as on .