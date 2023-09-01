Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.28
|-5.00
|-5.00
|10.43
|412.33
|109.72
|7.47
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB2006PLC107433 and registration number is 107433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹24.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 11220.0 and PB ratio of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹11.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹15.65 and 52-week low of Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.