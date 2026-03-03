Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAIZEN AGRO INFRABUILD

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.47 Closed
-1.97₹ -0.19
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.65
₹9.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹19.45
₹9.47
Open Price
₹9.62
Prev. Close
₹9.66
Volume
3,958

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has gained 15.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.54%.

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild		-3.47-8.06-26.13-37.70-37.98-0.7316.78
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has declined 37.98% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.1410.03
1010.3810.19
2010.3910.49
5011.8511.41
10012.8212.42
20013.8613.6

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 10:19 PM ISTKaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Feb 13, 2026, 8:47 PM ISTKaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Feb 13, 2026, 8:42 PM ISTKaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Feb 13, 2026, 8:38 PM ISTKaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 13, 2026, 8:27 PM ISTKaizen Agro Infrabui - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results

About Kaizen Agro Infrabuild

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47219WB2006PLC107433 and registration number is 107433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Hada
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Kaur Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Tekriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshnl Gadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Share Price

What is the share price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹9.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

The market cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹20.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild are ₹9.65 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaizen Agro Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹19.45 and 52-week low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹9.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kaizen Agro Infrabuild performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -20.75% for the past month, -29.43% over 3 months, -42.54% over 1 year, -0.73% across 3 years, and 15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild are 0.00 and 0.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild News

More Kaizen Agro Infrabuild News
icon
Market Pulse