Here's the live share price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has gained 15.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.54%.
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaizen Agro Infrabuild
|-3.47
|-8.06
|-26.13
|-37.70
|-37.98
|-0.73
|16.78
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has declined 37.98% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.14
|10.03
|10
|10.38
|10.19
|20
|10.39
|10.49
|50
|11.85
|11.41
|100
|12.82
|12.42
|200
|13.86
|13.6
In the latest quarter, Kaizen Agro Infrabuild remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
|Kaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:47 PM IST
|Kaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:42 PM IST
|Kaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:38 PM IST
|Kaizen Agro Infrabui - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
|Kaizen Agro Infrabui - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47219WB2006PLC107433 and registration number is 107433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹9.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹20.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild are ₹9.65 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaizen Agro Infrabuild stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹19.45 and 52-week low of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild is ₹9.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kaizen Agro Infrabuild has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -20.75% for the past month, -29.43% over 3 months, -42.54% over 1 year, -0.73% across 3 years, and 15.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild are 0.00 and 0.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.