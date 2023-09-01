Follow Us

ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹186.15 Closed
-0.85-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.05₹189.25
₹186.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.65₹260.00
₹186.15
Open Price
₹189.25
Prev. Close
₹187.75
Volume
22,995

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1188.92
  • R2191.18
  • R3193.12
  • Pivot
    186.98
  • S1184.72
  • S2182.78
  • S3180.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.9187.08
  • 10228.59187.91
  • 20234.01189.05
  • 50238.35187.88
  • 100226.68186.33
  • 200251.68191.66

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.16-1.5012.8511.93-13.9032.9932.33
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1983PLC157712 and registration number is 265166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. V Valliammai
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. N Venkat Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Subramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) S B Nirmalatha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Palaniappan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R M Palaniappan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹546.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is -29.14 and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹186.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹140.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

