Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.16
|-1.50
|12.85
|11.93
|-13.90
|32.99
|32.33
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1983PLC157712 and registration number is 265166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 470.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹546.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is -29.14 and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹186.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹260.00 and 52-week low of Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is ₹140.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.