What is the share price of Anjani Portland Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Portland Cement is ₹103.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Anjani Portland Cement? The Anjani Portland Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Portland Cement? The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹305.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Portland Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Portland Cement are ₹105.70 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Portland Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Portland Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹151.25 and 52-week low of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹100.00 as on .

How has the Anjani Portland Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The Anjani Portland Cement has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -28.39% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -23.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement are -10.61 and 0.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global