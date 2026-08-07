Here's the live share price of Anjani Portland Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anjani Portland Cement
|2.31
|-0.95
|-13.42
|-27.06
|-28.39
|-19.54
|-23.77
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anjani Portland Cement has declined 28.39% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Portland Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.22
|103.78
|10
|102.73
|103.32
|20
|103.32
|103.98
|50
|109.39
|107.56
|100
|112.03
|112.39
|200
|120.39
|119.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anjani Portland Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Anjani Portland - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Anjani Portland - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Anjani Portland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Anjani Portland - Transition In Brand Name
|May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Anjani Portland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1983PLC157712 and registration number is 265166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Portland Cement is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Portland Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹305.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Portland Cement are ₹105.70 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Portland Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹151.25 and 52-week low of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Portland Cement has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -28.39% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -23.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement are -10.61 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global