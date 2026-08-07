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Anjani Portland Cement Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANJANI PORTLAND CEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Anjani Portland Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.90 Closed
-1.70₹ -1.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anjani Portland Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹105.70
₹103.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.00₹151.25
₹103.90
Open Price
₹105.70
Prev. Close
₹105.70
Volume
2,795

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Portland Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anjani Portland Cement		2.31-0.95-13.42-27.06-28.39-19.54-23.77
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anjani Portland Cement has declined 28.39% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Portland Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Anjani Portland Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Portland Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.22103.78
10102.73103.32
20103.32103.98
50109.39107.56
100112.03112.39
200120.39119.74

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Portland Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anjani Portland Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anjani Portland Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTAnjani Portland - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAnjani Portland - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTAnjani Portland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 11, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTAnjani Portland - Transition In Brand Name
May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAnjani Portland - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Anjani Portland Cement

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1983PLC157712 and registration number is 265166. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. V Valliammai
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. N Venkat Raju
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) S B Nirmalatha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Perumal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Palani Ramkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Prasad Patnaik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anjani Portland Cement Share Price

What is the share price of Anjani Portland Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Portland Cement is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anjani Portland Cement?

The Anjani Portland Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Portland Cement?

The market cap of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹305.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Portland Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Portland Cement are ₹105.70 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Portland Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Portland Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹151.25 and 52-week low of Anjani Portland Cement is ₹100.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anjani Portland Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anjani Portland Cement has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -0.95% for the past month, -13.42% over 3 months, -28.39% over 1 year, -19.54% across 3 years, and -23.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Portland Cement are -10.61 and 0.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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