ANJANI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.25 Closed
4.830.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Anjani Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.25₹8.45
₹8.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.01₹10.50
₹8.25
Open Price
₹8.45
Prev. Close
₹7.87
Volume
467

Anjani Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.38
  • R28.52
  • R38.58
  • Pivot
    8.32
  • S18.18
  • S28.12
  • S37.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.387.89
  • 104.67.9
  • 204.578.01
  • 504.488.15
  • 1004.677.99
  • 2005.577.46

Anjani Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.63-8.033.12-4.9583.74741.84251.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Anjani Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Anjani Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anjani Finance Ltd.

Anjani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MP1989PLC032799 and registration number is 032799. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankur Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Anjani Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Anjani Finance Ltd. is ₹8.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anjani Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anjani Finance Ltd. is 5.19 and PB ratio of Anjani Finance Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anjani Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Finance Ltd. is ₹8.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Finance Ltd. is ₹10.50 and 52-week low of Anjani Finance Ltd. is ₹4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

