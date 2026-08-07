Here's the live share price of Anjani Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anjani Finance
|-10.58
|2.15
|-13.03
|-27.20
|-27.01
|0.55
|12.17
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anjani Finance has declined 27.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.32
|9.44
|10
|9.06
|9.3
|20
|8.84
|9.21
|50
|9.52
|9.37
|100
|9.53
|9.72
|200
|10.73
|10.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anjani Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Anjani Finance - THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH DAY OF JUNE, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Anjani Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOMES OF THE BOARD MEETING
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Anjani Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Anjani Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Anjani Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Anjani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MP1989PLC032799 and registration number is 032799. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Finance is ₹8.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anjani Finance is ₹8.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Finance are ₹9.20 and ₹8.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Finance is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Anjani Finance is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anjani Finance has shown returns of -9.92% over the past day, 2.15% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -27.01% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Finance are 13.26 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global