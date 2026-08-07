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Anjani Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANJANI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Anjani Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.54 Closed
-9.92₹ -0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anjani Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.54₹9.20
₹8.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.51₹14.48
₹8.54
Open Price
₹9.20
Prev. Close
₹9.48
Volume
9,654

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anjani Finance		-10.582.15-13.03-27.20-27.010.5512.17
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anjani Finance has declined 27.01% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Anjani Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Anjani Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.329.44
109.069.3
208.849.21
509.529.37
1009.539.72
20010.7310.35

Source: Dion Global

Anjani Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anjani Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Anjani Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTAnjani Finance - THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH DAY OF JUNE, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTAnjani Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOMES OF THE BOARD MEETING
Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAnjani Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 06, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTAnjani Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTAnjani Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Anjani Finance

Anjani Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MP1989PLC032799 and registration number is 032799. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ankur Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarthak Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anjani Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Anjani Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Finance is ₹8.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anjani Finance?

The Anjani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Finance?

The market cap of Anjani Finance is ₹8.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Finance are ₹9.20 and ₹8.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Finance is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Anjani Finance is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anjani Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anjani Finance has shown returns of -9.92% over the past day, 2.15% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -27.01% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Finance are 13.26 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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