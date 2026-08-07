What is the share price of Anjani Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anjani Finance is ₹8.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Anjani Finance? The Anjani Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Finance? The market cap of Anjani Finance is ₹8.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anjani Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anjani Finance are ₹9.20 and ₹8.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anjani Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anjani Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anjani Finance is ₹14.48 and 52-week low of Anjani Finance is ₹7.51 as on .

How has the Anjani Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Anjani Finance has shown returns of -9.92% over the past day, 2.15% for the past month, -13.03% over 3 months, -27.01% over 1 year, 0.55% across 3 years, and 12.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anjani Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anjani Finance are 13.26 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global