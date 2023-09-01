What is the Market Cap of Angel Fibers Ltd.? The market cap of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹53.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 2.06 as on .

What is the share price of Angel Fibers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on .