Here's the live share price of Angel Fibers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Angel Fibers
|-5.66
|-8.63
|-13.38
|-42.16
|-57.55
|-27.64
|-22.41
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Angel Fibers has declined 57.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Angel Fibers has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.94
|9.82
|10
|10.43
|10.33
|20
|10.97
|11.03
|50
|13.61
|12.96
|100
|16.1
|15.44
|200
|19.67
|18.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Angel Fibers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Angel Fibers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Angel Fibers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Angel Fibers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Angel Fibers - 13Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Saturday, August 22, 2026 At 11:00 A.M. At The Regi
|Jul 31, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Angel Fibers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 30, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 O
Source: Dion Global
Angel Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2014PLC078738 and registration number is 078738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers is ₹9.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Angel Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Angel Fibers is ₹22.50 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel Fibers are ₹9.59 and ₹8.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel Fibers is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Angel Fibers is ₹8.59 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Angel Fibers has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -8.63% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, -57.55% over 1 year, -27.64% across 3 years, and -22.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel Fibers are 17.58 and 0.77 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global