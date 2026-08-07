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Angel Fibers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANGEL FIBERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Angel Fibers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.00 Closed
-5.66₹ -0.54
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Angel Fibers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.59₹9.59
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.59₹21.20
₹9.00
Open Price
₹8.59
Prev. Close
₹9.54
Volume
28,000

Source: Dion Global

Angel Fibers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Angel Fibers		-5.66-8.63-13.38-42.16-57.55-27.64-22.41
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Angel Fibers has declined 57.55% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Angel Fibers has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Angel Fibers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Angel Fibers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.949.82
1010.4310.33
2010.9711.03
5013.6112.96
10016.115.44
20019.6718.37

Source: Dion Global

Angel Fibers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Angel Fibers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Angel Fibers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTAngel Fibers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTAngel Fibers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTAngel Fibers - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTAngel Fibers - 13Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Saturday, August 22, 2026 At 11:00 A.M. At The Regi
Jul 31, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTAngel Fibers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, July 30, 2026 In Terms Of Regulation 30 O

Source: Dion Global

About Angel Fibers

Angel Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2014PLC078738 and registration number is 078738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 211.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshkumar Jivrajbhai Ranipa
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohankumar Jitendra Raiyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Becharbhai Bhimani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Gopalbhai Raiyani
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Bhimjibhai Gopani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Angel Fibers Share Price

What is the share price of Angel Fibers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers is ₹9.00 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Angel Fibers?

The Angel Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Angel Fibers?

The market cap of Angel Fibers is ₹22.50 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Angel Fibers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel Fibers are ₹9.59 and ₹8.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel Fibers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel Fibers is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Angel Fibers is ₹8.59 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Angel Fibers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Angel Fibers has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -8.63% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, -57.55% over 1 year, -27.64% across 3 years, and -22.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Angel Fibers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel Fibers are 17.58 and 0.77 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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