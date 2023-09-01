Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|19 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Angel Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2014PLC078738 and registration number is 078738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹53.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel Fibers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹45.55 and 52-week low of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹18.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.