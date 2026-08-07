What is the share price of Angel Fibers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers is ₹9.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Angel Fibers? The Angel Fibers is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Angel Fibers? The market cap of Angel Fibers is ₹22.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Angel Fibers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Angel Fibers are ₹9.59 and ₹8.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel Fibers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel Fibers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel Fibers is ₹21.20 and 52-week low of Angel Fibers is ₹8.59 as on .

How has the Angel Fibers performed historically in terms of returns? The Angel Fibers has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -8.63% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, -57.55% over 1 year, -27.64% across 3 years, and -22.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Angel Fibers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Angel Fibers are 17.58 and 0.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global