Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Angel Fibers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANGEL FIBERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.50 Closed
-4.87-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Angel Fibers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.50₹23.70
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.21₹45.55
₹21.50
Open Price
₹23.70
Prev. Close
₹22.60
Volume
12,000

Angel Fibers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.97
  • R224.43
  • R325.17
  • Pivot
    22.23
  • S120.77
  • S220.03
  • S318.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.0322.9
  • 1034.2822.59
  • 2037.0323.13
  • 5031.6524.98
  • 10029.6626.24
  • 20024.625.57

Angel Fibers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.872.67-26.87-25.73-20.52168.75-29.16
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.638.4119.1126.0519.79140.2379.85
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.57-0.26-16.23-50.20-16.93795.931,176.81
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.75-1.99-8.62-12.31-16.37113.67-35.09
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Angel Fibers Ltd. Share Holdings

Angel Fibers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
19 May, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Angel Fibers Ltd.

Angel Fibers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17200GJ2014PLC078738 and registration number is 078738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 247.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshkumar Jivrajbhai Ranipa
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohankumar Jitendra Raiyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Becharbhai Bhimani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Gopalbhai Raiyani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Bhimjibhai Gopani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Angel Fibers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Angel Fibers Ltd.?

The market cap of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹53.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Angel Fibers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Angel Fibers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Angel Fibers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹45.55 and 52-week low of Angel Fibers Ltd. is ₹18.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data