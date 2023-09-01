Follow Us

AMJ LAND HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.10 Closed
-0.33-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.75₹30.80
₹30.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.75₹33.85
₹30.10
Open Price
₹30.60
Prev. Close
₹30.20
Volume
34,183

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.68
  • R231.27
  • R331.73
  • Pivot
    30.22
  • S129.63
  • S229.17
  • S328.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.4430.74
  • 1027.7430.64
  • 2027.9430.39
  • 5029.4829.19
  • 10027.7327.89
  • 20029.2327.4

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.43-1.4720.8817.81-8.2368.6315.77
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1964PLC013058 and registration number is 013058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Mahabirprasad Jatia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal
    Director
  • Ms. Preeti Mehta
    Director

FAQs on AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹123.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 19.92 and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹33.85 and 52-week low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹18.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

