Here's the live share price of AMJ Land Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AMJ Land Holdings
|0
|0.70
|-6.47
|-4.99
|-30.81
|7.37
|1.45
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AMJ Land Holdings has declined 30.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AMJ Land Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.07
|38.71
|10
|37.73
|38.35
|20
|37.82
|38.11
|50
|37.73
|38.26
|100
|38.69
|39.59
|200
|43.87
|42.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AMJ Land Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|AMJ Land Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|AMJ Land Holdings - Submission Of Notice Of The 61St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Regul
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|AMJ Land Holdings - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|AMJ Land Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|AMJ Land Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1964PLC013058 and registration number is 013058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AMJ Land Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹159.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AMJ Land Holdings are ₹39.40 and ₹38.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMJ Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹64.49 and 52-week low of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹31.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AMJ Land Holdings has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 0.7% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -30.81% over 1 year, 7.37% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings are 10.97 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.
Source: Dion Global