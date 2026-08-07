Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

AMJ Land Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMJ LAND HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of AMJ Land Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.00 Closed
0.52₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

AMJ Land Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.16₹39.40
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.30₹64.49
₹39.00
Open Price
₹38.41
Prev. Close
₹38.80
Volume
1,355

Source: Dion Global

AMJ Land Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AMJ Land Holdings		00.70-6.47-4.99-30.817.371.45
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AMJ Land Holdings has declined 30.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, AMJ Land Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

AMJ Land Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AMJ Land Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.0738.71
1037.7338.35
2037.8238.11
5037.7338.26
10038.6939.59
20043.8742.88

Source: Dion Global

AMJ Land Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AMJ Land Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

AMJ Land Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTAMJ Land Holdings - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTAMJ Land Holdings - Submission Of Notice Of The 61St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To The Provision Of Regul
Aug 01, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTAMJ Land Holdings - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTAMJ Land Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTAMJ Land Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About AMJ Land Holdings

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1964PLC013058 and registration number is 013058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arunkumar Mahabirprasad Jatia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Tushya Jatia
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Duppaliwar
    Director

FAQs on AMJ Land Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of AMJ Land Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AMJ Land Holdings?

The AMJ Land Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMJ Land Holdings?

The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹159.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AMJ Land Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AMJ Land Holdings are ₹39.40 and ₹38.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMJ Land Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMJ Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹64.49 and 52-week low of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹31.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AMJ Land Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The AMJ Land Holdings has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 0.7% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -30.81% over 1 year, 7.37% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings are 10.97 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AMJ Land Holdings News

More AMJ Land Holdings News
Market Pulse