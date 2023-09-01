Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.43
|-1.47
|20.88
|17.81
|-8.23
|68.63
|15.77
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012MH1964PLC013058 and registration number is 013058. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices; management consultancya ctivities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹123.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 19.92 and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹33.85 and 52-week low of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹18.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.