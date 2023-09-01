What is the Market Cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹123.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 19.92 and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on .