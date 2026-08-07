What is the share price of AMJ Land Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMJ Land Holdings is ₹39.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AMJ Land Holdings? The AMJ Land Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMJ Land Holdings? The market cap of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹159.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AMJ Land Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of AMJ Land Holdings are ₹39.40 and ₹38.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMJ Land Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMJ Land Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹64.49 and 52-week low of AMJ Land Holdings is ₹31.30 as on .

How has the AMJ Land Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The AMJ Land Holdings has shown returns of 0.52% over the past day, 0.7% for the past month, -6.47% over 3 months, -30.81% over 1 year, 7.37% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMJ Land Holdings are 10.97 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.51 per annum.

Source: Dion Global