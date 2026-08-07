What is the share price of Banaras Beads? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banaras Beads is ₹114.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Banaras Beads? The Banaras Beads is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banaras Beads? The market cap of Banaras Beads is ₹75.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Banaras Beads? Today’s highest and lowest price of Banaras Beads are ₹117.15 and ₹114.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banaras Beads? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banaras Beads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banaras Beads is ₹171.90 and 52-week low of Banaras Beads is ₹96.80 as on .

How has the Banaras Beads performed historically in terms of returns? The Banaras Beads has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, 1.33% over 1 year, 9.64% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banaras Beads? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banaras Beads are 40.15 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global