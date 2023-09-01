Follow Us

BANARAS BEADS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹93.80 Closed
4.053.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Banaras Beads Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.25₹95.10
₹93.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.00₹102.50
₹93.80
Open Price
₹90.25
Prev. Close
₹90.15
Volume
72,998

Banaras Beads Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R195.58
  • R297.77
  • R3100.43
  • Pivot
    92.92
  • S190.73
  • S288.07
  • S385.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.5587.47
  • 1082.9486.3
  • 2082.1285.56
  • 5080.0784.63
  • 10076.4383.57
  • 20082.882.36

Banaras Beads Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0311.5314.7420.7215.8087.0488.73
-0.884.469.2132.79-4.57129.21107.96
3.94-6.093.6424.542.6932.38163.24
1.59-3.427.1632.6729.7664.79159.71
14.162.7532.6029.388.5941.32-36.80
1.95-7.84-24.52-6.83-12.3566.39-32.17
4.2238.1964.0354.3867.2573.4010.26
-3.3212.4659.2555.0046.1515.2215.22
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Banaras Beads Ltd. Share Holdings

Banaras Beads Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Banaras Beads Ltd.

Banaras Beads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131UP1980PLC004984 and registration number is 004984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of imitation jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Shalini Chandra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Sushil Kumar Kandoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Kumar Sah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Banaras Beads Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Banaras Beads Ltd.?

The market cap of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹62.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd. is 26.81 and PB ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Banaras Beads Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹93.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banaras Beads Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banaras Beads Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹71.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

