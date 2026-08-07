Here's the live share price of Banaras Beads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Banaras Beads
|-0.13
|11.38
|-1.30
|-10.73
|1.33
|9.64
|8.23
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Banaras Beads has gained 1.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Banaras Beads has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.76
|114.69
|10
|116.31
|115.22
|20
|115.72
|114.28
|50
|108.84
|111.83
|100
|110.05
|112.3
|200
|119.07
|114.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Banaras Beads remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Banaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Banaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Banaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Banaras Beads - Result Presentation For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 ( Standalone Financial Performance)
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Banaras Beads - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23.07.2026 In Compliance Of Regu
Source: Dion Global
Banaras Beads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131UP1980PLC004984 and registration number is 004984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banaras Beads is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banaras Beads is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Banaras Beads is ₹75.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Banaras Beads are ₹117.15 and ₹114.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banaras Beads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banaras Beads is ₹171.90 and 52-week low of Banaras Beads is ₹96.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Banaras Beads has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, 1.33% over 1 year, 9.64% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banaras Beads are 40.15 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global