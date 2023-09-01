Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.03
|11.53
|14.74
|20.72
|15.80
|87.04
|88.73
|-0.88
|4.46
|9.21
|32.79
|-4.57
|129.21
|107.96
|3.94
|-6.09
|3.64
|24.54
|2.69
|32.38
|163.24
|1.59
|-3.42
|7.16
|32.67
|29.76
|64.79
|159.71
|14.16
|2.75
|32.60
|29.38
|8.59
|41.32
|-36.80
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.52
|-6.83
|-12.35
|66.39
|-32.17
|4.22
|38.19
|64.03
|54.38
|67.25
|73.40
|10.26
|-3.32
|12.46
|59.25
|55.00
|46.15
|15.22
|15.22
|5.40
|-8.15
|-33.56
|6.55
|28.51
|28.51
|-87.35
|-8.89
|-14.58
|-31.67
|-65.06
|-3.91
|4.24
|-83.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Banaras Beads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131UP1980PLC004984 and registration number is 004984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of imitation jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹62.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd. is 26.81 and PB ratio of Banaras Beads Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹93.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banaras Beads Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹102.50 and 52-week low of Banaras Beads Ltd. is ₹71.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.