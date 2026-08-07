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Banaras Beads Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANARAS BEADS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Banaras Beads along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.00 Closed
-2.27₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Banaras Beads Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹117.15
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.80₹171.90
₹114.00
Open Price
₹117.15
Prev. Close
₹116.65
Volume
111

Source: Dion Global

Banaras Beads Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Banaras Beads		-0.1311.38-1.30-10.731.339.648.23
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Banaras Beads has gained 1.33% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Banaras Beads has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Banaras Beads Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Banaras Beads Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.76114.69
10116.31115.22
20115.72114.28
50108.84111.83
100110.05112.3
200119.07114.95

Source: Dion Global

Banaras Beads Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Banaras Beads remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Banaras Beads Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTBanaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTBanaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTBanaras Beads - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 23, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTBanaras Beads - Result Presentation For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 ( Standalone Financial Performance)
Jul 10, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTBanaras Beads - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 23.07.2026 In Compliance Of Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Banaras Beads

Banaras Beads Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01131UP1980PLC004984 and registration number is 004984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass and glass products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Sushil Kumar Kandoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Kumar Sah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayanti Mathur
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Banaras Beads Share Price

What is the share price of Banaras Beads?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Banaras Beads is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Banaras Beads?

The Banaras Beads is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Banaras Beads?

The market cap of Banaras Beads is ₹75.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Banaras Beads?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Banaras Beads are ₹117.15 and ₹114.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Banaras Beads?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Banaras Beads stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Banaras Beads is ₹171.90 and 52-week low of Banaras Beads is ₹96.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Banaras Beads performed historically in terms of returns?

The Banaras Beads has shown returns of -2.27% over the past day, 11.38% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, 1.33% over 1 year, 9.64% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Banaras Beads?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Banaras Beads are 40.15 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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