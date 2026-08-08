Here's the live share price of Morarjee Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Morarjee Textiles
|0
|21.28
|14.13
|44.71
|30.70
|-17.42
|-11.59
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Morarjee Textiles has gained 30.70% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morarjee Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.7
|9.8
|10
|9.18
|9.52
|20
|9.42
|9.4
|50
|8.94
|9.01
|100
|8.19
|8.65
|200
|7.93
|9.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Morarjee Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 19, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Morarjee Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Morarjee Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Morarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
|May 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Morarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
|May 12, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Morarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
Source: Dion Global
Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322MH1995PLC090643 and registration number is 090643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarjee Textiles is ₹10.26 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Morarjee Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Morarjee Textiles is ₹37.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarjee Textiles are ₹10.26 and ₹9.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarjee Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarjee Textiles is ₹11.44 and 52-week low of Morarjee Textiles is ₹6.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Morarjee Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 21.28% for the past month, 14.13% over 3 months, 30.7% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -11.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles are -0.23 and -0.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global