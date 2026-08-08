What is the share price of Morarjee Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarjee Textiles is ₹10.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Morarjee Textiles? The Morarjee Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morarjee Textiles? The market cap of Morarjee Textiles is ₹37.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Morarjee Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarjee Textiles are ₹10.26 and ₹9.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarjee Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarjee Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarjee Textiles is ₹11.44 and 52-week low of Morarjee Textiles is ₹6.25 as on .

How has the Morarjee Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Morarjee Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 21.28% for the past month, 14.13% over 3 months, 30.7% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -11.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles are -0.23 and -0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global