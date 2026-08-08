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Morarjee Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

MORARJEE TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Morarjee Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.26 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Morarjee Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.76₹10.26
₹10.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.25₹11.44
₹10.26
Open Price
₹10.26
Prev. Close
₹10.26
Volume
2,905

Source: Dion Global

Morarjee Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Morarjee Textiles		021.2814.1344.7130.70-17.42-11.59
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Morarjee Textiles has gained 30.70% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Morarjee Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Morarjee Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Morarjee Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.79.8
109.189.52
209.429.4
508.949.01
1008.198.65
2007.939.01

Source: Dion Global

Morarjee Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Morarjee Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Morarjee Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 19, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTMorarjee Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 13, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTMorarjee Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 13, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTMorarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
May 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTMorarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal
May 12, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTMorarjee Textiles - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Approval of Resolution plan by Tribunal

Source: Dion Global

About Morarjee Textiles

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322MH1995PLC090643 and registration number is 090643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Urvi A Piramal
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Harshvardhan A Piramal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amresh Narayan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Alpana Chinai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Dadheech
    Independent Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) A K Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Archit Jayakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morarjee Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Morarjee Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarjee Textiles is ₹10.26 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Morarjee Textiles?

The Morarjee Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morarjee Textiles?

The market cap of Morarjee Textiles is ₹37.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Morarjee Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Morarjee Textiles are ₹10.26 and ₹9.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarjee Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarjee Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarjee Textiles is ₹11.44 and 52-week low of Morarjee Textiles is ₹6.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Morarjee Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Morarjee Textiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 21.28% for the past month, 14.13% over 3 months, 30.7% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -11.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles are -0.23 and -0.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Morarjee Textiles News

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