MORARJEE TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.90 Closed
-2.56-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.40₹21.55
₹20.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹28.35
₹20.90
Open Price
₹21.55
Prev. Close
₹21.45
Volume
2,60,408

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.57
  • R222.13
  • R322.72
  • Pivot
    20.98
  • S120.42
  • S219.83
  • S319.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.6221.69
  • 1017.8221.21
  • 2018.3120.4
  • 5019.6519.45
  • 10019.1119.26
  • 20021.5919.55

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Morarjee Textiles Ltd.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322MH1995PLC090643 and registration number is 090643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Urvi A Piramal
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Harshvardhan A Piramal
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amresh Narayan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mahesh S Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) A K Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alpana Chinai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Dadheech
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Archit Jayakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morarjee Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹75.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is -0.41 and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is -0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Morarjee Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarjee Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹28.35 and 52-week low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

