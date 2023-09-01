Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52322MH1995PLC090643 and registration number is 090643. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹75.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is -0.41 and PB ratio of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is -0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹20.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morarjee Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹28.35 and 52-week low of Morarjee Textiles Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.