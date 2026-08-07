What is the share price of Digjam? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digjam is ₹47.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Digjam? The Digjam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digjam? The market cap of Digjam is ₹94.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Digjam? Today’s highest and lowest price of Digjam are ₹49.49 and ₹47.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digjam? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digjam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digjam is ₹60.95 and 52-week low of Digjam is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Digjam performed historically in terms of returns? The Digjam has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -16.27% over 1 year, -16.41% across 3 years, and 22.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digjam? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digjam are -83.44 and 21.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global