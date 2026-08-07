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Digjam Share Price

NSE
BSE

DIGJAM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Digjam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.31 Closed
-0.69₹ -0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Digjam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.31₹49.49
₹47.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹60.95
₹47.31
Open Price
₹47.80
Prev. Close
₹47.64
Volume
978

Source: Dion Global

Digjam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Digjam		-3.438.93-0.76-4.71-16.27-16.4122.33
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Digjam has declined 16.27% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Digjam has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Digjam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Digjam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.8147.75
1044.9746.76
2044.7545.85
5045.0945.42
10044.6245.77
20048.1947.41

Source: Dion Global

Digjam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Digjam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.22%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Digjam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTDigjam - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTDigjam - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTDigjam - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
Jul 15, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTDigjam - Letter To Shareholders
Jul 15, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTDigjam - NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF DIGJAM LIMITED ('COMPANY') AS PER THE DIRECTIONS OF THE NATIONAL COM

Source: Dion Global

About Digjam

Digjam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17123GJ2015PLC083569 and registration number is 083569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Bharat Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajay Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Panchapakesan Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ruchit Patel
    Additional Director

FAQs on Digjam Share Price

What is the share price of Digjam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digjam is ₹47.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Digjam?

The Digjam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Digjam?

The market cap of Digjam is ₹94.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Digjam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Digjam are ₹49.49 and ₹47.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digjam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digjam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digjam is ₹60.95 and 52-week low of Digjam is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Digjam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Digjam has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -16.27% over 1 year, -16.41% across 3 years, and 22.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Digjam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digjam are -83.44 and 21.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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