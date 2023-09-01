Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Digjam Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DIGJAM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.15 Closed
54.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Digjam Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹86.15
₹86.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.40₹157.70
₹86.15
Open Price
₹85.45
Prev. Close
₹82.05
Volume
8,704

Digjam Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.53
  • R286.92
  • R387.68
  • Pivot
    85.77
  • S185.38
  • S284.62
  • S384.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.1482.09
  • 10135.2681.89
  • 20137.182.02
  • 50128.8183.63
  • 100142.0587.9
  • 200160.6996.73

Digjam Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Digjam Ltd. Share Holdings

Digjam Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Digjam Ltd.

Digjam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17123GJ2015PLC083569 and registration number is 083569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Hardik Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Bhushan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Digjam Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Digjam Ltd.?

The market cap of Digjam Ltd. is ₹172.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Digjam Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Digjam Ltd. is -15.26 and PB ratio of Digjam Ltd. is 6.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Digjam Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digjam Ltd. is ₹86.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Digjam Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digjam Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digjam Ltd. is ₹157.70 and 52-week low of Digjam Ltd. is ₹78.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data