Here's the live share price of Digjam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Digjam
|-3.43
|8.93
|-0.76
|-4.71
|-16.27
|-16.41
|22.33
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Digjam has declined 16.27% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Digjam has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.81
|47.75
|10
|44.97
|46.76
|20
|44.75
|45.85
|50
|45.09
|45.42
|100
|44.62
|45.77
|200
|48.19
|47.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Digjam remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.22%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Digjam - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Digjam - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Digjam - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Digjam - Letter To Shareholders
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|Digjam - NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF DIGJAM LIMITED ('COMPANY') AS PER THE DIRECTIONS OF THE NATIONAL COM
Source: Dion Global
Digjam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17123GJ2015PLC083569 and registration number is 083569. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Digjam is ₹47.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Digjam is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Digjam is ₹94.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Digjam are ₹49.49 and ₹47.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Digjam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Digjam is ₹60.95 and 52-week low of Digjam is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Digjam has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, 8.93% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -16.27% over 1 year, -16.41% across 3 years, and 22.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Digjam are -83.44 and 21.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global