Ken Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Ken Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.50 Closed
-4.36₹ -1.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ken Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.50₹40.00
₹39.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.25₹64.85
₹39.50
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹41.30
Volume
15,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ken Enterprises has declined 13.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.18%.

Ken Enterprises’s current P/E of 7.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ken Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ken Enterprises		-3.19-0.38-13.85-14.78-16.49-21.21-13.33
Garware Technical Fibres		-2.17-15.14-7.57-18.52-17.992.633.97
Sanathan Textiles		-2.66-8.02-12.85-21.5427.821.180.71
Jindal Worldwide		-4.06-13.38-26.00-35.94-69.66-27.9816.33
GHCL Textiles		-5.55-6.200.77-7.06-0.822.451.46
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.62-3.48-10.60-19.24-16.52-14.10-6.86
Shree Karni Fabcom		-4.59-10.75-20.11-18.79-29.9814.988.74
Kesoram Industries		-1.90-3.5164.4966.04-95.60-47.04-33.47
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.85-14.83-27.71-26.26-29.65-18.87-12.26
SEL Manufacturing Company		-8.622.02-3.46-6.058.46-49.30186.05
Digjam		1.94-8.8214.52-21.3734.92-22.5721.58
Banaras Beads		-4.36-4.69-9.4514.663.4813.6116.73
Shiva Mills		1.01-0.94-12.02-23.94-27.00-12.653.13
Vaxtex Cotfab		-8.144.64-3.3379.65156.96-9.144.57
SVP Global Textiles		-5.02-16.96-51.78-25.07-10.69-42.51-51.71
STL Global		-3.16-3.01-9.34-11.164.28-5.055.24
Paramount Dye Tec		-6.21-2.81-21.55-31.97-29.66-27.08-17.26
Laxmi Cotspin		-18.4010.28-27.45-39.69-31.18-9.908.40
Morarjee Textiles		-9.01-9.52-14.44-26.176.25-31.73-14.21
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills		-10.80-10.95-14.30-24.26-22.05-42.21-28.03

Over the last one year, Ken Enterprises has declined 16.49% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ken Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).

Ken Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ken Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.741
1040.5940.97
2041.2441.2
5042.5642.43
10044.7343.89
20045.0244.35

Ken Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ken Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 8.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ken Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ken Enterprises fact sheet for more information

About Ken Enterprises

Ken Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299PN1998PLC012572 and registration number is 012572. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 483.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Textiles - General
  • Address
    9/621, Industrial Estate Near Kalyan Kendra, Ichalkaranji Maharashtra 416115
  • Contact
    cs@kenindia.in
    www.kenindia.in

Management

  • Mr. Nikunj Hariprasad Bagdiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bina Hariprasad Bagdiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sachin Janardan Mulay
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Arshita Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Sagar Mitkary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Ramgopal Jhawar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ken Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Ken Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Enterprises is ₹39.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ken Enterprises?

The Ken Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ken Enterprises?

The market cap of Ken Enterprises is ₹97.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ken Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ken Enterprises are ₹40.00 and ₹39.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ken Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Enterprises is ₹64.85 and 52-week low of Ken Enterprises is ₹35.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ken Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ken Enterprises has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -19.39% over 3 months, -24.18% over 1 year, -21.21% across 3 years, and -13.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ken Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ken Enterprises are 7.61 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ken Enterprises News

