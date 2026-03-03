Here's the live share price of Ken Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ken Enterprises has declined 13.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.18%.
Ken Enterprises’s current P/E of 7.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ken Enterprises
|-3.19
|-0.38
|-13.85
|-14.78
|-16.49
|-21.21
|-13.33
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-2.17
|-15.14
|-7.57
|-18.52
|-17.99
|2.63
|3.97
|Sanathan Textiles
|-2.66
|-8.02
|-12.85
|-21.54
|27.82
|1.18
|0.71
|Jindal Worldwide
|-4.06
|-13.38
|-26.00
|-35.94
|-69.66
|-27.98
|16.33
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.55
|-6.20
|0.77
|-7.06
|-0.82
|2.45
|1.46
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.62
|-3.48
|-10.60
|-19.24
|-16.52
|-14.10
|-6.86
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-4.59
|-10.75
|-20.11
|-18.79
|-29.98
|14.98
|8.74
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.90
|-3.51
|64.49
|66.04
|-95.60
|-47.04
|-33.47
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.85
|-14.83
|-27.71
|-26.26
|-29.65
|-18.87
|-12.26
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-8.62
|2.02
|-3.46
|-6.05
|8.46
|-49.30
|186.05
|Digjam
|1.94
|-8.82
|14.52
|-21.37
|34.92
|-22.57
|21.58
|Banaras Beads
|-4.36
|-4.69
|-9.45
|14.66
|3.48
|13.61
|16.73
|Shiva Mills
|1.01
|-0.94
|-12.02
|-23.94
|-27.00
|-12.65
|3.13
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|-8.14
|4.64
|-3.33
|79.65
|156.96
|-9.14
|4.57
|SVP Global Textiles
|-5.02
|-16.96
|-51.78
|-25.07
|-10.69
|-42.51
|-51.71
|STL Global
|-3.16
|-3.01
|-9.34
|-11.16
|4.28
|-5.05
|5.24
|Paramount Dye Tec
|-6.21
|-2.81
|-21.55
|-31.97
|-29.66
|-27.08
|-17.26
|Laxmi Cotspin
|-18.40
|10.28
|-27.45
|-39.69
|-31.18
|-9.90
|8.40
|Morarjee Textiles
|-9.01
|-9.52
|-14.44
|-26.17
|6.25
|-31.73
|-14.21
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills
|-10.80
|-10.95
|-14.30
|-24.26
|-22.05
|-42.21
|-28.03
Over the last one year, Ken Enterprises has declined 16.49% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ken Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.7
|41
|10
|40.59
|40.97
|20
|41.24
|41.2
|50
|42.56
|42.43
|100
|44.73
|43.89
|200
|45.02
|44.35
In the latest quarter, Ken Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 8.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ken Enterprises fact sheet for more information
Ken Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299PN1998PLC012572 and registration number is 012572. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 483.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Enterprises is ₹39.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ken Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ken Enterprises is ₹97.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ken Enterprises are ₹40.00 and ₹39.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Enterprises is ₹64.85 and 52-week low of Ken Enterprises is ₹35.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ken Enterprises has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -1.25% for the past month, -19.39% over 3 months, -24.18% over 1 year, -21.21% across 3 years, and -13.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ken Enterprises are 7.61 and 0.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.