Here's the live share price of Shree Karni Fabcom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shree Karni Fabcom has gained 8.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.94%.
Shree Karni Fabcom’s current P/E of 17.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-4.59
|-10.75
|-20.11
|-18.79
|-29.98
|14.98
|8.74
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-2.17
|-15.14
|-7.57
|-18.52
|-17.99
|2.63
|3.97
|Sanathan Textiles
|-2.66
|-8.02
|-12.85
|-21.54
|27.82
|1.18
|0.71
|Jindal Worldwide
|-4.06
|-13.38
|-26.00
|-35.94
|-69.66
|-27.98
|16.33
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.55
|-6.20
|0.77
|-7.06
|-0.82
|2.45
|1.46
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.62
|-3.48
|-10.60
|-19.24
|-16.52
|-14.10
|-6.86
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.90
|-3.51
|64.49
|66.04
|-95.60
|-47.04
|-33.47
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.85
|-14.83
|-27.71
|-26.26
|-29.65
|-18.87
|-12.26
|Ken Enterprises
|-3.19
|-0.38
|-13.85
|-14.78
|-16.49
|-21.21
|-13.33
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-8.62
|2.02
|-3.46
|-6.05
|8.46
|-49.30
|186.05
|Digjam
|1.94
|-8.82
|14.52
|-21.37
|34.92
|-22.57
|21.58
|Banaras Beads
|-4.36
|-4.69
|-9.45
|14.66
|3.48
|13.61
|16.73
|Shiva Mills
|1.01
|-0.94
|-12.02
|-23.94
|-27.00
|-12.65
|3.13
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|-8.14
|4.64
|-3.33
|79.65
|156.96
|-9.14
|4.57
|SVP Global Textiles
|-5.02
|-16.96
|-51.78
|-25.07
|-10.69
|-42.51
|-51.71
|STL Global
|-3.16
|-3.01
|-9.34
|-11.16
|4.28
|-5.05
|5.24
|Paramount Dye Tec
|-6.21
|-2.81
|-21.55
|-31.97
|-29.66
|-27.08
|-17.26
|Laxmi Cotspin
|-18.40
|10.28
|-27.45
|-39.69
|-31.18
|-9.90
|8.40
|Morarjee Textiles
|-9.01
|-9.52
|-14.44
|-26.17
|6.25
|-31.73
|-14.21
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills
|-10.80
|-10.95
|-14.30
|-24.26
|-22.05
|-42.21
|-28.03
Over the last one year, Shree Karni Fabcom has declined 29.98% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Karni Fabcom has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|432.33
|430.88
|10
|440.61
|435.67
|20
|442.1
|441.59
|50
|461.62
|461.09
|100
|508.01
|489.16
|200
|532.98
|525.54
In the latest quarter, Shree Karni Fabcom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.88%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Karni Fabcom fact sheet for more information
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U47820GJ2023PLC140106 and registration number is 140106. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karni Fabcom is ₹415.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Karni Fabcom is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shree Karni Fabcom is ₹299.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Karni Fabcom are ₹420.10 and ₹362.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karni Fabcom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karni Fabcom is ₹720.35 and 52-week low of Shree Karni Fabcom is ₹362.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Karni Fabcom has shown returns of -1.21% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, -21.77% over 3 months, -29.94% over 1 year, 14.98% across 3 years, and 8.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Karni Fabcom are 17.47 and 2.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.