Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.75₹9.00
₹8.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.20₹43.55
₹8.95
Open Price
₹8.95
Prev. Close
₹8.95
Volume
1,74,978

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.05
  • R29.15
  • R39.3
  • Pivot
    8.9
  • S18.8
  • S28.65
  • S38.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.648.93
  • 1027.918.94
  • 2029.779.02
  • 5034.539.71
  • 10036.1312.01
  • 20046.2319.23

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
6.45-0.5133.4273.1324.61223.2810.42
-3.2014.4512.8821.1989.40688.93295.23
0.05-0.894.308.67-7.1475.96142.97
-9.69-14.65-11.28-19.77-37.65-5.14-44.35
9.7220.6527.3219.27-22.70162.7917.81
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
1.2311.35-6.71-46.15-84.231,02,941.6768,594.44
2.046.5119.0924.75-16.0667.52-28.27
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
6.562.1911.6515.18-3.17152.5323.76
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
3.4811.5315.241.221.9691.71-26.89
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.40-2.82-7.41-10.82-34.89217.2925.32
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.755.453.948.21-43.0351.8354.26
4.33-1.685.943.27-15.64107.0758.91
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SVP Global Textiles Ltd.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17290MH1982PLC026358 and registration number is 026358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Pittie
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Praveen Shelley
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niraj Rajkumar Lahoti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Bharat Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Shah
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on SVP Global Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹113.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is -8.18 and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SVP Global Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Global Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹43.55 and 52-week low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data