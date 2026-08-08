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SVP Global Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SVP GLOBAL TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SVP Global Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.94 Closed
0.77₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SVP Global Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.75₹3.94
₹3.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.20₹6.86
₹3.94
Open Price
₹3.80
Prev. Close
₹3.91
Volume
1,942

Source: Dion Global

SVP Global Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SVP Global Textiles		1.812.07-3.6712.2511.30-24.10-49.41
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SVP Global Textiles has gained 11.30% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SVP Global Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

SVP Global Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SVP Global Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.863.91
103.93.9
203.93.91
503.943.87
1003.533.76
2003.713.76

Source: Dion Global

SVP Global Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SVP Global Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SVP Global Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTSVP Global Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTSVP Global Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTSVP Global Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTSVP Global Textiles - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Results 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTSVP Global Textiles - Audited Results 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About SVP Global Textiles

SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17290MH1982PLC026358 and registration number is 026358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Shelley
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Lohia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag Pittie
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Lavji Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naval Tara Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prima Denish Parmar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on SVP Global Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of SVP Global Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Global Textiles is ₹3.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SVP Global Textiles?

The SVP Global Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVP Global Textiles?

The market cap of SVP Global Textiles is ₹49.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SVP Global Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SVP Global Textiles are ₹3.94 and ₹3.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVP Global Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Global Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Global Textiles is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of SVP Global Textiles is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SVP Global Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The SVP Global Textiles has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 11.3% over 1 year, -24.1% across 3 years, and -49.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles are 1.09 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SVP Global Textiles News

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