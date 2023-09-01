Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|6.45
|-0.51
|33.42
|73.13
|24.61
|223.28
|10.42
|-3.20
|14.45
|12.88
|21.19
|89.40
|688.93
|295.23
|0.05
|-0.89
|4.30
|8.67
|-7.14
|75.96
|142.97
|-9.69
|-14.65
|-11.28
|-19.77
|-37.65
|-5.14
|-44.35
|9.72
|20.65
|27.32
|19.27
|-22.70
|162.79
|17.81
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|1.23
|11.35
|-6.71
|-46.15
|-84.23
|1,02,941.67
|68,594.44
|2.04
|6.51
|19.09
|24.75
|-16.06
|67.52
|-28.27
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|6.56
|2.19
|11.65
|15.18
|-3.17
|152.53
|23.76
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|3.48
|11.53
|15.24
|1.22
|1.96
|91.71
|-26.89
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.40
|-2.82
|-7.41
|-10.82
|-34.89
|217.29
|25.32
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.75
|5.45
|3.94
|8.21
|-43.03
|51.83
|54.26
|4.33
|-1.68
|5.94
|3.27
|-15.64
|107.07
|58.91
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17290MH1982PLC026358 and registration number is 026358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹113.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is -8.18 and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Global Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹43.55 and 52-week low of SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.