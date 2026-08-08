Here's the live share price of SVP Global Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SVP Global Textiles
|1.81
|2.07
|-3.67
|12.25
|11.30
|-24.10
|-49.41
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SVP Global Textiles has gained 11.30% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SVP Global Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.86
|3.91
|10
|3.9
|3.9
|20
|3.9
|3.91
|50
|3.94
|3.87
|100
|3.53
|3.76
|200
|3.71
|3.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SVP Global Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|SVP Global Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|SVP Global Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|SVP Global Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|SVP Global Textiles - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Results 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|SVP Global Textiles - Audited Results 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
SVP Global Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17290MH1982PLC026358 and registration number is 026358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Global Textiles is ₹3.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVP Global Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SVP Global Textiles is ₹49.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SVP Global Textiles are ₹3.94 and ₹3.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Global Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Global Textiles is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of SVP Global Textiles is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SVP Global Textiles has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 11.3% over 1 year, -24.1% across 3 years, and -49.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles are 1.09 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global