What is the share price of SVP Global Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SVP Global Textiles is ₹3.94 as on .

What kind of stock is SVP Global Textiles? The SVP Global Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SVP Global Textiles? The market cap of SVP Global Textiles is ₹49.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SVP Global Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of SVP Global Textiles are ₹3.94 and ₹3.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SVP Global Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SVP Global Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SVP Global Textiles is ₹6.86 and 52-week low of SVP Global Textiles is ₹2.20 as on .

How has the SVP Global Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The SVP Global Textiles has shown returns of 0.77% over the past day, 2.07% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 11.3% over 1 year, -24.1% across 3 years, and -49.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SVP Global Textiles are 1.09 and -0.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global